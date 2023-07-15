The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Sports College Sports Sports Saturday

Polling Place: Did Northwestern do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?

Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Did Northwestern do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?
Indiana State v Northwestern

Then-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald during a game against Indiana State in 2021.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Did Northwestern ultimately do the right thing in firing football coach Fitzgerald?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, that was topic No. 1. Voters supported the firing by a large margin, despite Fitzgerald’s claims that he was unaware of the alleged hazing in his program that an independent investigation found likely to have occurred.

“He was responsible for the health and well-being of his student-athletes,” @FauxMcCaskey commented, “and the NCAA has said as such about recent hazing incidents. Not knowing isn’t an excuse.”

“All those coaches and support personnel working with the team and nobody knew nothin’? FORGETABOUTIT!” @Bearstradamus_1 wrote.

But not everyone agreed.

“He went from a two-week suspension after an independent investigation to getting fired overnight? Seems a bit quick,” @00723maui offered.

And from @hollyplus5: “Not the right move. No crime was committed, and he was probably in the best position to clean up the mess.”

We also asked if Northwestern’s planned $800 million stadium renovation plan is a good idea at this time and if, in general, you care about the Wildcats a lot, a little or not at all.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Did Northwestern ultimately do the right thing in firing football coach Pat Fitzgerald?

Upshot: The people have spoken. But it still is interesting to think about what would have happened if the initial punishment of Fitzgerald — two weeks without pay, and in the offseason, no less — had shown more teeth. If he’d been sentenced to miss, say, the first three games in September, would that have been enough to quiet this down? We’ll never know.

Poll No. 2: Is Northwestern’s planned $800 million stadium renovation a good idea at this time?

Upshot: There’s internal opposition at Northwestern from those who say the balance in spending between athletics (football in particular) and academics is not just off, but terribly off. And there’s external opposition in the community from those who don’t want the loud, late-night concerts and other events clogging the streets and all that. Evanston may have lost its appetite.

Poll No. 3: In general, how much do you care about Northwestern football?

Upshot: And here you have it, the biggest issue of all. Northwestern football just isn’t that big a deal. Has it ever been?

Next Up In College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Northwestern promotes David Braun to interim football coach, replacing Pat Fitzgerald
Amid hazing scandal, Northwestern has another conflict on its board of trustees
NCAA fines Tennessee football program more than $8 million for over 200 infractions
Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster
USC’s C.R. Roberts, who led Trojans to win over Texas in segregated Austin, dies at 87
The Latest
Angel Novalez (from left), Shon Barnes and Larry Snelling are finalists for Chicago Police Department superintendent.
La Voz Chicago
Anuncian 3 finalistas para el puesto de superintendente de la policía de Chicago
Una comisión de ciudadanos redujo la lista a Ángel Novalez, Shon Barnes y Larry Snelling. El alcalde Brandon Johnson tiene ahora 30 días para elegir a uno o rechazarlos a todos y ordenar a la comisión que inicie otra búsqueda.
By Fran SpielmanKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
Bottles of sriracha at Saucy Porka in Hyde Park. A nationwide shortage of the popular sauce has led to soaring prices on Amazon and eBay.
La Voz Chicago
Restaurantes intentan adaptarse durante escasez de la salsa Sriracha
Para la mayoría de la gente, la salsa tiene que ser de la marca Huy Fong, la que tiene un gallo en la botella y una tapa verde.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Leniah Lacaze, 15, of Purpose Over Pain, holds a photo of 18-year-old Terrell Bosley as she joins dozens to protest gun violence in Chicago by staging a die-in Thursday afternoon in Daley Plaza. Bosley was shot to death on the Far South Side in 2006.
La Voz Chicago
Jóvenes protestan contra la violencia armada en mercado de la Plaza Daley
La iglesia católica Sta. Sabina llevó en autobús a docenas de manifestantes al lugar.
By Andy Grimm
 
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
The hope was guard Dalen Terry would take a big step forward this offseason, starting in Summer League. That hasn’t exactly happened, and now there continues being more questions than answers when it comes to the drafting ability of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his general manager Marc Eversley.
By Joe Cowley
 