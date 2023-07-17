The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023

Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger

The suspension of the deal sent wheat prices up about 3% in Chicago trading, to $6.81 a bushel, which is still about half what they were at last year’s peak.

By  Associated Press
   
Courtney Bonnell
SHARE Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
Turkey_Russia_Ukraine_War_Grain_Deal.jpg

A U.N. official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection on board the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which traveled from Odessa, Ukraine, loaded with grain, to Istanbul,

Associated Press

LONDON — Russia on Monday halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world are met. An attack Monday on a bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia was not a factor in the decision, he said.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.

Related

Russian representatives at the operation center for the initiative were more definitive, calling the decision “a termination,” according to a note obtained by The Associated Press. Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, but it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

UKRAINE_071023_13.jpg

Protesters in Chicago stand along Michigan Avenue July 9 from the historic Water Tower to Millennium Park wearing ribbons of the colors of the Ukraine flag and blindfolds to symbolize justice.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The suspension marks the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered last summer to allow shipments of food from the Black Sea region after Russia’s invasion of its neighbor worsened a global food crisis. The initiative is credited with helping reduce soaring prices of wheat, vegetable oil and other global food commodities.

Related

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food that developing nations rely on.

The suspension of the deal sent wheat prices up about 3% in Chicago trading, to $6.81 a bushel, which is still about half what they were at last year’s peak. Prices fell later in the day.

Related

Some analysts don’t expect more than a temporary bump in food staples traded on global markets because countries such as Russia and Brazil have ratcheted up wheat and corn exports. But food insecurity worldwide and prices at local stores and markets have risen as developing countries also struggle with climate change, conflict and economic crises. Finding suppliers outside Ukraine that are farther away also could raise costs, analysts say.

Related

The grain deal provided guarantees that ships would not be attacked entering and leaving Ukrainian ports, while a separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer. Western sanctions do not apply to Moscow’s agricultural shipments, but some companies may be wary of doing business with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to keep the initiative going even without Russia’s safety assurances for ships.

Related

“We are not afraid,” he said, adding that shipping companies told him “everyone is ready to continue supplying grain” if Ukraine and Turkey were on board.

The Russian Foreign Ministry again declared the northwestern Black Sea area “temporarily dangerous.” Sergei Markov, a Moscow-based pro-Kremlin political analyst, speculated that if Ukraine doesn’t heed the warnings, Russia could strike Ukrainian ports or place mines in shipping routes.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed three Ukrainian ports to export 32.9 million metric tons of grain and other food to the world, according to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Related

Russia has repeatedly complained that the deal largely benefits richer nations. JCC data shows that 57% of the grain from Ukraine went to developing nations, with the top destination being China, which received nearly a quarter of the food.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the end of the deal will result in more human suffering but that the U.N. would keep working to ensure the flow of supplies from Ukraine and Russia.

Russia_Ukraine__1_.jpg

A Russian military helicopter flies over damaged parts of a bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait on Monday,

Associated Press

“There is simply too much at stake in a hungry and hurting world,” Guterres told reporters.

Ukraine can still export by land or river through Europe, but those routes have a lower capacity and have stirred divisions among its neighbors.

In a post late Monday on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said he and Guterres agreed “to work together and with the responsible states” to restore food supplies via the Black Sea.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby blasted Moscow for pulling out of the deal and said the decision would “harm millions of vulnerable people around the world.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said officials were talking with Russia and that he hoped the deal would be extended.

Next Up In News
Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Brighton Park
10-year-old boy thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch suffered injuries to jaw, face and leg
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again as Putin vows response to attack that killed 2
The dirty air is back in Chicago — at least for Monday
Barack Obama, in TikTok starring Kankakee Public Library staffers, launches drive against book bans
High school classrooms are transformed into ‘welcome center’ for migrant families in West Town, Humboldt Park
The Latest
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki comforts Mike Tauchman after he lines out to end the eight inning against the Washington Nationals Wrigley Field on July 17, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Nationals defeated the Cubs 7-5.
Cubs
Comeback evades Cubs, who sink to 8 1⁄2 games back in loss to Nationals
The Cubs have lost three of their first four games out of the All-Star break.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Brighton Park
The boy was in the 4600 block of South Albany Avenue when he was shot in the shin, police said. He’s hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AR_230719440.jpg
Suburban Chicago
10-year-old boy thrown from ride at Taste of Antioch suffered injuries to jaw, face and leg
The boy, who was thrown from a carnival ride Sunday, is expected to survive. The family has raised more than $22,000 from a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Russia_Ukraine__1_.jpg
Ukraine
Key Russian bridge to Crimea is struck again as Putin vows response to attack that killed 2
The strike was carried out by two Ukrainian maritime drones, Russian authorities said. Ukraine was coy about taking responsibility, saying it would reveal details on how the action was carried out after Kyiv won the war.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_17_at_9.13.08_PM.png
College Sports
This is where Northwestern’s hazing mess gets really ugly
With lawyers becoming involved, who knows what lies ahead in this scandal?
By Rick Telander
 