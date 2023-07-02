The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Firefighter seriously injured in Austin

The firefighter was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Firefighter seriously injured in Austin
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A firefighter was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

The firefighter was taken to West Suburban Medical Center after being injured in the 1200 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was listed in serious condition at the hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
Record-setting rainfall, flooding halt Blue, Pink Line trains; over 7,000 without power
NASCAR Grant Park 220 underway in Chicago after delays due to flash flood warning
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
Man, those manhole covers! NASCAR drivers suggest course tweaks for 2024 Chicago races
Thinking about a last-minute visit to NASCAR Chicago? Here are 5 great spots to see the race without a ticket
Death of person found inside West Ridge home ruled a homicide
The Latest
Tim Anderson of the White Sox slides safely into second base with a steal against the Oakland Athletics. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox avoid sweep with victory over A’s
White Sox (37-49) go 3-4 on West Coast trip
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
IMG_4845.jpg
Weather
Record-setting rainfall, flooding halt Blue, Pink Line trains; over 7,000 without power
A flash-flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, the National Weather Service says.
By Mohammad Samra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Blackhawks chose goalie Adam Gajan with the 35th pick in last week’s NHL draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks goalie prospect Adam Gajan has already witnessed Connor Bedard’s skill
Gajan, whom the Hawks drafted 35th last week, was the goaltender victimized by Bedard in his famous world-juniors highlight. But Gajan’s overall performance for Slovakia still caught the Hawks’ eye in a good way.
By Ben Pope
 
Sen. Dick Durbin has reintroduced the PRESS Act, which would provide strong federal protection for journalists and their sources.
Letters to the Editor
Congress should pass PRESS Act to provide strong federal protections for journalists
The PRESS Act, backed by Sen. Dick Durbin, would protect journalists from being surveilled by the government or forced to burn their sources, except in serious emergencies.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Sabina Martinez, a health care worker with Little Village Enlace, holds up a sign as she and others march in protest against the cuts to health care for undocumented immigrants outside of the Illinois state offices at 555 W Monroe St. in the West Loop on Thursday.
Editorials
Pritzker made a sensible compromise on health care for undocumented immigrants
When the Legislature and the governor enact a budget, they have to make the numbers balance.
By CST Editorial Board
 