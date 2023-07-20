Feds say they’ll answer Ed Burke’s question about Danny Solis testimony by Aug. 31

Federal prosecutors have agreed to tell lawyers for former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke by the end of next month whether they will call to the witness stand one of the city’s most notorious government moles — ex-Ald. Danny Solis.

Lawyers for Burke and his two co-defendants were hoping to get that answer in less than two weeks — by Aug. 1 — to help them prepare for their fast-approaching trial in November.

But during a brief court hearing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker explained that prosecutors had offered to make that disclosure by Aug. 31. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall called that a “very generous” offer that will give defense attorneys “more than enough time” for preparation.

Solis’ public testimony more than four years after he was outed as a government cooperator could turn out to be among the most closely watched in years at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, if it happens. Solis secretly recorded Burke, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and others, helping the feds build blockbuster indictments against the powerful politicians.

But whether Solis will take the stand in Burke’s trial remains to be seen. Burke attorney Chris Gair explained to Kendall that it’s a “massive, massive task to prepare for a cross examination” of someone who was so “prolific in both getting himself recorded before he started cooperating and recording people after he started cooperating.”

A 2016 FBI affidavit first obtained by the Sun-Times alleged that Solis received “a steady flow of personal benefits” from people for whom he had taken or offered official action. The benefits allegedly included Viagra, prostitution services, the use of a multi-million dollar farm and campaign contributions.

Solis is now charged with bribery, but the feds are expected to seek dismissal of that charge if he holds up his end of a deferred prosecution agreement due to end in April 2025.

Burke is accused of using his seat on the City Council to steer business to his private law firm amid schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st Street and Pulaski Road, and a redevelopment project on the Northwest Side. His trial is set to begin Nov. 6.

