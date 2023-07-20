The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023

Feds say they’ll answer Ed Burke’s question about Danny Solis testimony by Aug. 31

Solis’ public testimony more than four years after he was outed as a government cooperator could turn out to be among the most closely watched in years at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, if it happens.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Feds say they’ll answer Ed Burke’s question about Danny Solis testimony by Aug. 31
Former Ald. Danny Solis.

Former Ald. Danny Solis.

Brian Jackson / Sun-Times file

Federal prosecutors have agreed to tell lawyers for former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke by the end of next month whether they will call to the witness stand one of the city’s most notorious government moles — ex-Ald. Danny Solis.

Lawyers for Burke and his two co-defendants were hoping to get that answer in less than two weeks — by Aug. 1 — to help them prepare for their fast-approaching trial in November.

But during a brief court hearing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker explained that prosecutors had offered to make that disclosure by Aug. 31. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall called that a “very generous” offer that will give defense attorneys “more than enough time” for preparation.

Related

Solis’ public testimony more than four years after he was outed as a government cooperator could turn out to be among the most closely watched in years at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, if it happens. Solis secretly recorded Burke, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and others, helping the feds build blockbuster indictments against the powerful politicians.

But whether Solis will take the stand in Burke’s trial remains to be seen. Burke attorney Chris Gair explained to Kendall that it’s a “massive, massive task to prepare for a cross examination” of someone who was so “prolific in both getting himself recorded before he started cooperating and recording people after he started cooperating.”

A 2016 FBI affidavit first obtained by the Sun-Times alleged that Solis received “a steady flow of personal benefits” from people for whom he had taken or offered official action. The benefits allegedly included Viagra, prostitution services, the use of a multi-million dollar farm and campaign contributions. 

Solis is now charged with bribery, but the feds are expected to seek dismissal of that charge if he holds up his end of a deferred prosecution agreement due to end in April 2025.

Burke is accused of using his seat on the City Council to steer business to his private law firm amid schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st Street and Pulaski Road, and a redevelopment project on the Northwest Side. His trial is set to begin Nov. 6.

Next Up In News
A workman was found stabbed to death on a roof, then police found a teen’s body in suspect’s refrigerator
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards to pay for private jets, luxury cars, stay at Jamaican villa
Chicago’s first DisFest to celebrate performers with disabilities
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
Full reopening of Castaways, popular lakefront grill, not expected until next year
Infant girl dies after found unresponsive in Woodlawn daycare crib
The Latest
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
A workman was found stabbed to death on a roof, then police found a teen’s body in suspect’s refrigerator
Brandon Sanders has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
merlin_114284166.jpg
News
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards to pay for private jets, luxury cars, stay at Jamaican villa
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, signed a plea agreement Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Boston, pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ladonna&nbsp;Freidheim performs in a wheelchair in “CounterBalance.” Freidheim is organizing the city’s first DisFest, which celebrates performers with disabilities.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago’s first DisFest to celebrate performers with disabilities
“Disability is not the end of life; it’s the beginning of a new version of your life,” said Ladonna Freidheim, who is organizing the festival on Saturday at the Chicago Cultural Center.
By David Struett
 
police lights
Crime
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
“The idea of shooting at an ambulance is something I thought I’d never see,” a witness to the bizarre shooting in a residential area told the Sun-Times. No one was injured and charges were pending.
By Kade HeatherMohammad Samra, and 1 more
 
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice drives the ball in the second half of the MLS All-Star Game.
Chicago Fire
Arsenal rolls over MLS All-Stars 5-0
New Gunners midfielder Declan Rice came on as a second-half substitute.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 