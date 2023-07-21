The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
Don’t underestimate the dangers of aspartame

It is unsettling that aspartame is commonly found in many of the sweetened foods and beverages we consume when trying to be more calorie conscious.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
NEW YORK, NEW YORK In this photo illustration, food products that contain the artificial sweetener aspartame including Equal, Crystal Light, Trident, and Royal Jello are displayed on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The World Health Organization classified the sugar substitute aspartame, which is used in numerous food products, as a possible carcinogen, but the group said it is safe for people to consume within the recommended daily limit. (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Getty

Every day we are faced with new information regarding the risks of products we use and consume on a daily basis potentially causing cancer. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,603,844 new cases of cancer in the U.S. occurred in 2020.

Why would we want to increase our chances of getting cancer, knowing what we know now due to advances in science and technology? Neil Steinberg, who wrote about his Fresca habit recently, pointed to research that shows risks of aspartame with extreme levels of consumption and even though we are at an increased risk, we can probably still consume it in small doses.

While Mr. Steinberg makes a good point that we cannot safeguard ourselves from everything that can potentially cause harm, it is still important to do the research and have regulation of foods and products.

Research has shown aspartame did cause an increased risk of malignant tumors when tested on rodents and concluded that the acceptable daily intake of aspartame may be set too high to protect us from cancer. This was especially true for vulnerable groups with higher exposure, like pregnant women and children. 

From a consumer’s perspective, it is unsettling that aspartame is commonly found in many sweetened foods and beverages we consume when trying to be more calorie-conscious. This is a huge public health concern that must be reassessed and fully disclosed. If we as consumers continue to live obliviously, we will further increase our risks of cancer and cause harm to our patients and families unnecessarily.

Jessica Panasewicz, BSN, RN
Northern Illinois University, Doctor of Nursing Practice student

What about the accused NU hazers?

Let me start by saying that I believe hazing is ridiculous, criminal and has no place in any program or business. The punishment for Pat Fitzgerald, in my opinion, could have been a one-season or one-year suspension. Firing I thought was a bit extreme, but it is what it is. Yes, if Fitz didn’t know, he should have. Ignorance does not give you a pass.

That said, with this story coming up in the news every day, it is getting to be a whirlwind. Students coming out, lawsuits flying, the NU reputation taking a huge hit. One thing confuses the hell out of me. Not one blurb, not one mention, not one word of the students.

Not one word of the students committing the act. Not one student reported it. These are young adults, and they should be held accountable for their actions and inactions by not reporting.

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

If we choose the wrong leader, democracy will dry up

If every single witch hunt points to the same person, it is very probable that person is a witch. If you put that witch in the Oval Office a second time, your democracy will stop giving milk.

Martin Nicholson, Niles

