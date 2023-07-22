The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Other Views Commentary

I’m an Asian American student, and I’ve changed my mind about affirmative action

If the students of my generation are to become future leaders, everyone must have the same opportunities. We cannot let the arbitrary process of college admissions divide us.

By  Winston Chu
   
SHARE I’m an Asian American student, and I’ve changed my mind about affirmative action
Last month the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, which had helped colleges maintain diversity.

Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action, which had helped colleges maintain diversity.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If you had asked for my opinion on affirmative action two years ago, I probably would have given you an emphatic response. It would have been a critical rebuke of the system, driven by data, logic and emotional appeal. In recent weeks, my feelings have completely changed. 

I’m an Asian American student preparing to apply to college this fall. Last month’s Supreme Court decision on affirmative action should have felt like a major win for me and my community. Instead, it has only deepened my concern for the future of my peers and our unity. 

I would characterize myself as a student who cares a lot about college admissions, regularly spending hours examining admissions counseling websites, looking for ways to give my application that coveted “wow factor.” While this is fun for me, I would be lying if I told you much of this motivation didn’t stem from my community’s influence. 

In the Asian American community, college admissions must be approached with a kill-or-be-killed mindset. While this may help in the classroom, it leads to unhealthy competition and isolation from other groups.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Many people I know still perpetuate the myth that their spots are being taken by members of other minority groups. This couldn’t be further from the truth, but casual racism has become seemingly interlinked with college admissions.

When a college commitment is posted to social media, and an African American or Hispanic student is being admitted to a selective university, I’ve heard people say, “They only got in because of their race.” Dismissing these students’ hard work isn’t just bigoted, it also creates excuses for the only part of college admissions that can be controlled: your own application. 

Since I was old enough to know what “college admissions” meant, I’ve been told that the system was working against me. As an Asian American student, I would have to work twice as hard to achieve my goal of getting into a prestigious school. It seemed other minority applicants were my enemies, instead of my friends, classmates and allies. 

This often devolves into stereotyping and separation and fosters unnecessary tension. My future university will not define the person I am, but the relationships that I foster will. The past few years have brought about massive social justice movements, empowering and uniting minorities in America. We cannot let the arbitrary process of college admissions disrupt this progress and distract us from our goal of achieving equality. 

Opinion Newsletter

“In order to cultivate a set of leaders with legitimacy in the eyes of the citizenry, it is necessary that the path to leadership be visibly open to talented and qualified individuals of every race and ethnicity.” These were Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s words in her deciding vote to uphold affirmative action in 2003. 

If the students of my generation are to become the leaders of the future, we must ensure that everyone enjoys the same opportunities. If we have a world where the disadvantaged never have a chance, we will lose our fundamental identity as a nation. Without diversity, unity is only uniformity.

Winston Chu is a student at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview and founder of the school’s philosophy club. He is passionate about public policy and how it affects our lives.

To submit a letter to the editor or op-ed, check out our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
To reduce flooding, we must go green everywhere we can
Amtrak improvements stay on track after Senate steps in to save funding
Of course race is a factor in lawsuits against Northwestern
A closer look at why the Illinois Supreme Court upheld law ending cash bail
Ready or not, Northwestern football is right around the corner. Does that still matter?
The Latest
Subminimum wage for tipped workers will likely become a thing of the past.&nbsp;To get there, Chicago is right in taking baby steps instead of lunging forward to ensure that all restaurants and everyone who works in the dining industry get a fair shake.
Editorials
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
Not every restaurant, especially Chicago’s small neighborhood gems, can afford the higher pay for workers, perhaps even two years from now.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A motorist drives through flood waters on Service Drive near West Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
To reduce flooding, we must go green everywhere we can
More green infrastructure in Chicago would help prevent flooding and provide other benefits, but projects must include money to gather monitoring data.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Relationship suffers as man decides he no longer has to show appreciation
Partner feels deceived as formerly loving mate stops trying.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) had 63 receptions for 888 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the Panthers.
Sports Saturday
5 reasons why it’s OK to be optimistic about the Bears
You can’t blame weary cynics for scoffing. The Bears chronically disappoint — they’re 1-8-1 against the over/under win total over the last 10 seasons. But — and take it from a weary cynic — the guarded optimism in 2023 is valid. Here’s why:
By Mark Potash
 
Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum and his son before his 2000 arrest for five killings in Gary that another man later confessed to.
The Watchdogs
He’s serving a 300-year sentence for 5 killings another man later confessed to
Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum says he was coerced into confessing to the killings in Gary. There was little evidence beside a kid who overheard a man he identified as “Chris.” Years later, another “Chris” left a confession after his death.
By Frank Main
 