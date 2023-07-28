The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Man dies after natural gas explosion in Oak Park apartment building

David Rech, 64, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died the following day, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot_2023_07_28_at_10.09.25_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 64-year-old man is dead after a natural gas explosion caused a fire at an apartment building Wednesday in Oak Park.

The explosion occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue, Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick said.

David Rechs was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The explosion set the building ablaze and knocked down sections of a wall, leaving about 12 other residents displaced, Yopchick said.

A preliminary investigation indicated a natural gas explosion inside the building, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Latest
072823_Sky_vs_Storm_Randy_Belice_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s loss to Storm highlights uncertainty of their playoff goals
Three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper finished with a team-high 17 points after scoring a career-high 37 on Tuesday against the Aces. But Copper alone can’t propel the Sky to the postseason.
By Annie Costabile
 
Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger
White Sox
With veterans traded, Sox’ young players need to fill leadership void
“It’s going to be a real interesting clubhouse over the next couple months, in a good way,” said general manager Rick Hahn.
By James Fegan
 
IMG_17341_17.jpg
Weather
Chicagoans get creative to keep pets cool
The city’s heat index — a measurement of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in — reached 105 degrees in some parts of the city Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
By Violet Miller
 
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Storm’s Jewell Loyd and Sky’s Kahleah Copper leading franchises after exodus of stars
“I feel like I’ve been preparing the last eight seasons to be able to be in a role like this and feel OK doing it,” Loyd told the Sun-Times.
By Annie Costabile
 
Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) with members of her Chicago Board of Education in 2019, including (from left) Sendhil Revuluri, Luisiana Meléndez, Elizabeth Todd-Breland and Miguel del Valle.
The Watchdogs
Despite Lori Lightfoot’s promise her Board of Ed wouldn’t be ‘a rubber stamp,’ it seldom crossed her
All but 24 of 2,048 votes by school board members the former mayor appointed were unanimously approved — a 99% passage rate with 98% unanimity, the Sun-Times found.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa
 