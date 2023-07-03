Fishing the flood’s edge from a porch in Cicero

Mark Simpson photographed a classic scene Sunday when his ma, Anna Simpon, 80, took advantage of the flash flood to bobber fish from their front porch in Cicero.

“We had 9 inches of rain during that flash flood,” he texted. “She was hoping for a catfish from the sewer.”

She did not catch one.

The two highest reports of rainfalls the National Weather Service listed came from Berwyn (8.96 inches) and Cicero (8.6).

Mother and son are both members of the Riverside Fishing Club and recently returned from a Canadian fly-in fishing trip to Red Lake in Ontario.

“Her story from that trip is how a black bear came into camp and stole her lunch,” he texted.

Anna Simpson is a dedicated angler, whose fishing exploits were detailed in a column on Jan. 15, 2022. She earned Fish of the Week honors on December 15, 2021 for a big lake trout.