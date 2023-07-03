The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting and suspect in custody, police say

The police chief says two people were wounded. All the victims were men. The Philadelphia violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023.

By  Associated Press
   
Philadelphia_Shooting.jpg

A Philadelphia police spokesman says a suspect is in custody and a weapon recovered in a mass shooting in southwest Philadelphia.

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Four people were fatally shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that two other people were injured. All the victims were male, she said.

A suspect was in custody.

The Philadelphia violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

