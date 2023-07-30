How’s your #fakenews acumen? Let’s test it

Advice, resources, and reflections on back-to-school season for Chicago's students, families, and educators.

Rumors surround us — at school, through texts, on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. But especially on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok and any other social media channels.

Sometimes, these juicy tidbits are spread with good intentions to warn you about something that could hurt you. Sometimes, they’re downright malicious. It’s tempting to share such rumors, whether true or not, particularly when it’s a cinch to click a share button to blast the information to all of your friends.

Wait! Should you spill the tea? What if the rumor isn’t true? Do you want someone to get burned?

On social media, that can happen. Research shows that misinformation and disinformation, or intentionally misleading information, is amplified on social media. One 2022 report, for example, showed that because of the way sites and their algorithms are built, a “well-crafted lie” often will be seen far more than the truth. That could lead to bullying, fights, scams — or worse.

The logos for Threads, a new Instagram app, and Instagram. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

But maybe, as a tech-savvy Gen Z-er, you’re an expert at telling what’s fact and what’s fiction online. Or are you?

“I think there is an impression that young people are better at the internet [than older folks] — and in some ways they are — and that they might think that because they’re tech-savvy, they might be immune to misinformation,” said Dan Evon, a senior manager of education and design at the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education nonprofit. “But that’s a misperception.”

They’re susceptible, too, he said.

Want to test your rumor detection? Let’s give it a try.

These four stories have made headlines recently. Heads up: While some are true, others are not. So keep that in mind when you’re sleuthing for the truth.

Erika Hobbs is a freelance writer, editor and digital strategist in Chicago.

