The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Illinois needs more detailed data on its Asian American communities

Chinatown is flourishing in Chicago. But there’s an impediment to progress among Asian Americans in Illinois: a lack of detailed state data on Asians of various ethnic groups.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Illinois needs more detailed data on its Asian American communities
A person crosses the street near the Chinatown Gate ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person crosses the street near the Chinatown Gate ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

According to the Sun-Times, Chicago’s Chinatown is the only Chinatown in the U.S. that is growing, and Asian Americans are the city’s fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, with a growth rate of 31% since 2010. The economic, cultural, social and political potential of Asian Americans is remarkable and newsworthy. Yet, the lack of accurate state and local data about diverse Asian American groups hampers progress and power for these communities.

For years, Asian American community organizations and researchers have called for state lawmakers to pass a bill that would mandate disaggregated data collection by Asian ethnic groups (e.g., Burmese, Chinese, Indian, Sri Lankan, Thai) to better understand their needs and challenges.

Instead, the 808,000 Asian Americans are all lumped into a single “Asian” category, leading to data misinterpretation and exclusion of Asian American groups from funding, services and policy efforts.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Data aggregation also perpetuates the harmful “model minority” myth, portraying Asians as universally successful and disregarding the social and health disparities they face. Asian American ethnic groups differ in immigration histories, education, income, occupation, health status and other characteristics.

For example, individuals of Korean background are less likely to have health insurance than Indians, and 25% of Burmese are living below the federal poverty level compared with 7% of Filipinos. Accurate data collection helps debunk stereotypes and ensures the specific needs of different Asian American communities are visible.

There is growing demand for this disaggregated data. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, Chicago’s slow response to needs of different Asian communities was partly due to chronic lack of granular data. In California and Hawaii, Filipino Americans experienced higher COVID-19 infection and death rates than other Asian groups. The second-largest Asian ethnic group in Illinois is Filipinos, and it was only because of advocacy by Filipino community organizers that their COVID-19 disparities were eventually recognized.

Now is the time for Illinois lawmakers to pass legislation to mandate disaggregated data collection on Asian Americans across sectors, including education, employment, social services, public health and health care. Such legislation would provide powerful data to ensure policies and services are equitable and responsive to our flourishing and diverse Asian American communities.

Namratha Kandula, MD, professor of medicine and preventive medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
Melissa Palma, MD, medical and public health adviser, TayoHelp.com

Term limits needed for change

U.S. Congress and Supreme Court members should be subject to term limits. Unlimited terms allow out-of-touch government leaders to impede necessary legal, regulatory and other changes.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

Next Up In Commentary
Charter schools have proven their academic worth. Chicago and Illinois must invest in them
Could a drastic change in Atlantic Ocean currents leave Chicago high and dry? Yes
Supreme Court justices think ethics rules don’t apply to them
El Milagro workers cite gains, but why is no union involved?
Where’s Ted Lasso when we need him?
Is it realistic to think the Bears’ Justin Fields can do the unthinkable — throw for 4,000 yards?
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Woman, man wounded during road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
They were traveling north in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan cut them off in traffic and later opened fire on the pair, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Police said they found him face down in first block of the West 111th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a parade honoring the World Series champion Chicago Cubs passes Wrigley Field in Chicago. In a home opener unlike any other at Wrigley Field, the Cubs will raise a banner as defending World Series champions for the first time since they moved into the venerable ballpark more than a century ago.
News
Cubs song tucked away for 6 decades to be performed outside Wrigley Field
Rob Sarwark discovered a demo record among his grandfather’s collection. Now, the song — dubbed “Come Out to Wrigley Field” — will be revitalized by Chicago jazz musician Sam Fazio.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Educators teach remotely outside Passages Charter School on March 5, 2021, during the pandemic.
Other Views
Charter schools have proven their academic worth. Chicago and Illinois must invest in them
A recently released Stanford University study shows the impact charter schools can have on closing achievement gaps for students of color.
By Andrew Broy
 
The sun rises over fishing boats in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine.
Editorials
Could a drastic change in Atlantic Ocean currents leave Chicago high and dry? Yes
Some scientists worry that a shutdown of an important system of oceanic currents called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation could push Chicago’s precipitation farther south.
By CST Editorial Board
 