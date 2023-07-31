The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: It hurts that parents are letting my ex live in their house

The arrangement creates an ongoing rift between the couple and their adult child.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: It hurts that parents are letting my ex live in their house
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am 49 and have been divorced for 20 years. When we first separated, my ex moved in with my parents while I struggled to raise my four kids. He stayed there for seven years. He moved out until a year and a half ago. Again, my parents have allowed him back in!

While I understand that they shouldn’t have had to cease contact because of the divorce, I don’t feel it’s right for him to be living there. This has caused an ongoing rift between my family and me because I have let them know that it hurts me.

My parents pretty much told me my feelings don’t matter. I was homeless living in my car for a few weeks while it was bitter cold and snowing. But I’m not supposed to be upset that he’s nice and warm, eating prepared meals, showering and using their vehicles for next to nothing? He has had a full-time job for 10 years.

I feel my parents are disrespectful, hurtful and rude toward me. What are your thoughts about what I should do or how to handle this? — PERTURBED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PERTURBED: My thought is that when you and your ex-husband divorced, your parents sided with him, and you have every right to your feelings. Being told that your feelings do not matter had to have been devastating.

The way to handle this would be to stay as far from your parents as possible and figure out how to have a rewarding life on your own. Take that path — and spend as little time as possible looking backward because you really have no other choice. Success would be the best revenge.

DEAR ABBY: I’m 26, and I have never been in a long-term relationship. I have used dating apps and have dated several times, but nothing seems to stick after the third one. This year, I have put myself out there more by going to Meetup groups and to religious services.

When I browse Instagram or Facebook, I see content that makes me feel guilty and disappointed. It’s depressing to see people I know getting engaged or married. When I was in high school, most of my classmates went to prom, while I stayed at home.

I’m beginning to wonder if I’ll never find a good quality life partner or if I’m meant to be single forever. I’m afraid there may be something wrong with me. What can I do to move forward? — UNCOUPLED IN MINNESOTA

DEAR UNCOUPLED: You may be focusing too much on your goal and not enough on enjoying the experience. Dating is a sifting process. It can be tedious and depressing, and it doesn’t always result in meeting Prince Charming. Because you haven’t yet met The One doesn’t mean the alternative is winding up in a convent. Move forward by teaching yourself to enjoy the present, and you may find you have better luck.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Ever since I called out his rudeness, friend’s husband has avoided me
Dear Abby: Son’s excessive PDA with girlfriend makes me ill
Dear Abby: I’m sick of supporting my irresponsible adult daughter
Dear Abby: Boyfriend lets neighbor insult and harass me
Dear Abby: If you’re reading this, I love you and pray you get help
Dear Abby: Dad chooses not to visit, making teen feel insecure
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Woman, man wounded during road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
They were traveling north in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan cut them off in traffic and later opened fire on the pair, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Police said they found him face down in first block of the West 111th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person crosses the street near the Chinatown Gate ahead of Lunar New Year in Chinatown, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Illinois needs more detailed data on its Asian American communities
Chinatown is flourishing in Chicago. But there’s an impediment to progress among Asian Americans in Illinois: a lack of detailed state data on Asians of various ethnic groups.
By Letters to the Editor
 
In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a parade honoring the World Series champion Chicago Cubs passes Wrigley Field in Chicago. In a home opener unlike any other at Wrigley Field, the Cubs will raise a banner as defending World Series champions for the first time since they moved into the venerable ballpark more than a century ago.
News
Cubs song tucked away for 6 decades to be performed outside Wrigley Field
Rob Sarwark discovered a demo record among his grandfather’s collection. Now, the song — dubbed “Come Out to Wrigley Field” — will be revitalized by Chicago jazz musician Sam Fazio.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Educators teach remotely outside Passages Charter School on March 5, 2021, during the pandemic.
Other Views
Charter schools have proven their academic worth. Chicago and Illinois must invest in them
A recently released Stanford University study shows the impact charter schools can have on closing achievement gaps for students of color.
By Andrew Broy
 