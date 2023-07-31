The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 31, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree and Wheaton North’s Joe Barna choose Big Ten schools

Darrion Dupree is the third Illinois senior in Wisconsin’s recruiting class, joining Jacobs tight end Grant Stec and Joliet Catholic defensive lineman Dillan Johnson.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree and Wheaton North’s Joe Barna choose Big Ten schools
Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) finds some open space as carries the ball against Loyola,

Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) finds some open space as carries the ball against Loyola,

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

One of the hot topics around the NFL as training camps kick off is the disrespect shown to and the lowball contract offers going to running backs.

But if the position has been diminished in the modern pro game, it’s anything but that at the college level.

A case in point is Mount Carmel senior Darrion Dupree, who recently committed to Wisconsin.

The 5-10, 190-pounder is a four-star prospect rated 10th in the Illinois class of 2024 in the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also 32nd nationally among running backs and a top-400 player overall.

Rivals recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove sees the Badgers and new coach Luke Fickell as a perfect fit for Dupree.

“That’s a massive, massive add for Wisconsin,” Cosgrove told the Sun-Times. “They were only going to take two backs [in this recruiting cycle].”

Dupree’s versatility sets him apart from some of the Badgers’ other talented runners.

“He’s not the typical Wisconsin back of the past,” Cosgrove said. “He can run the ball between the tackles [but] he’s just as good a receiver and a runner.

“What they’re going to do with the run-and-shoot, he’s a perfect fit. He’s already 190 pounds. He can be a difference-maker at Wisconsin.”

Dupree had more than 20 Power Five offers, including eight more from the Big Ten: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers. He also picked up SEC offers from Missouri and Vanderbilt.

He’s the third Illinois senior in the Badgers’ recruiting class, joining Jacobs tight end Grant Stec and Joliet Catholic defensive lineman Dillan Johnson.

Illini add Joe Barna

Illinois coach Bret Bielema continued to add in-state talent in the class of 2024 when Wheaton North defensive lineman Joe Barna gave his commitment recently.

The 6-4, 240-pounder is a three-star prospect who’s No. 31 among Illinois seniors on the 247Sports composite list.

His other Power Five offers included Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington State.

With Barna, the Illini have five in-state commits in the class of 2024. He joins Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin, Lyons defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk, Pinckneyville tight end Karsen Konkel and Mundelein offensive tackle Brandon Hansen.

Senior update

With preseason workouts just around the corner — practice starts on Aug. 7 — most of the state’s top senior prospects have made their college choices.

Of the top 30 players in 247Sports’ Illinois composite rankings, only three are uncommitted: Kenwood athlete Mako Grant, Kankakee running back Tony Phillips and Simeon defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler.

It’s indicative of the way the recruiting calendar has shifted earlier and earlier in the portal era, with top high-school prospects no longer waiting as long to commit as they used to.

“June is becoming the new kind of commitment season,” Cosgrove said. “We’re having summer official visits now. Generally, spots are going faster.”

Next Up In High School Sports
High school football schedule: Week 1
Yorkville senior Jason Jakstys commits to Illinois
Talented Eisenhower trio collects D1 offers
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino is the breakout star of the summer
High school baseball players learn about Negro Leagues on South Side tour ahead of Sox’s Double Duty Classic game
Five observations from the final weekend of summer club basketball
The Latest
If you don’t happen to have cold steak and cooked beans lurking in your refrigerator, you can easily make this recipe from scratch.
Recipes
Grilled steak and green bean salad ideal for a main course
Steak salads make for a fresh and substantial bowl that you can call a meal.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
About 200 workers at Loretto Hospital went on strike Monday over wages and staffing.
News
200 Loretto Hospital workers begin strike
Workers are demanding raises, increased staffing and better working conditions.
By Mitch Dudek
 
merlin_107512068.jpg
News
Smoke alarms credited for ‘quick’ fire department, resident response when fire starts in Belmont Cragin
Three people were taken to hospitals, including two who were critically injured during the apartment fire at 2112 N. Marmora Ave.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
State Rep. Bob Rita Illinois
Politics
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
State Rep. Bob Rita said he was told officials in Tinley Park and Orland Township wanted to keep “politics” out of the events, even though he had participated in the past.
By Sun-Times staff
 
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
News
Person seriously wounded in shooting on I-57 in Markham
Troopers responded around 11:30 p.m. and found the person wounded inside a car at 159th Street, the state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 