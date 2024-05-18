Healthcare Protection Act would insure patients get the mental health treatment they need

During one of the most vulnerable moments in my brother’s life, we had to fight to get the bare minimum of inpatient care that was supposed to be covered by insurance for his mental health, not the full course of treatment his doctors said he actually needed.

It was as terrifying as it was infuriating, and it is my goal to ensure no other family has to experience that. We can take a step toward that goal for Illinois families by passing the Healthcare Protection Act.

The Healthcare Protection Act, championed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, would ban prior authorization for inpatient mental health treatment. Currently, patients must get permission from their insurance company or Medicaid for a hospitalization, even if it’s recommended by their doctor. This puts a decision that should be made between a patient and their doctor in the hands of an insurance company, which can lead to delays or outright denials of critical care.

Prior authorization is just one predatory practice insurance companies have relied on for far too long to boost profits, deny treatment and leave people unable to get the care they need.

It’s estimated that while 50 million Americans live with a mental health condition, more than half receive no care at all. In Illinois, more than 2.09 million people live with a diagnosed mental health condition, yet only 26% of them get the specialty treatment they need.

Along with ending prior authorization for inpatient psychiatric hospitalization, the bill includes other important provisions, including eliminating ghost networks. Currently, when someone takes the important step of seeking out mental health care and looks to their insurance company to find a service provider in-network, they are too often met with a list of providers that aren’t actually in-network, aren’t taking new patients or not practicing at all.

These “ghost networks” can make an already intimidating process more difficult to navigate and can also lead to a patient getting care they believe is in-network, only to be hit with unexpected bills for out-of-network costs.

It’s long past time we eliminate these barriers and improve health outcomes. Research proves the importance of ensuring people get the care they need. Delays can cause conditions to worsen, additional health concerns to rise and costs to dramatically increase.

I founded Inseparable, a national organization focused on closing the treatment gap for people with mental health conditions, improving crisis response and supporting youth mental health, to fight to improve policies across the country and prevent other families from suffering from tragedies like mine did.

The bill has already passed the Illinois House. We call on the Illinois Senate to do the same this May, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Bill Smith, founder and CEO, Inseparable

Mayor gives unrealistic analysis of his 1st year

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s comments about his first year in office read like a promotional or marketing message rather than a realistic analysis of his tenure to date. I realize he’s trying his best to create a positive spin, but the reality is, for every step forward, he’s taken two steps back.

That’s not just my opinion, it’s the opinion of most Chicagoans. His approval ratings are in the high 20% range, and his disapproval numbers are almost 60%.

Crime is probably most people’s biggest concern, and yet the mayor seems oblivious of it, as he touts the downward trend of murders and shooting levels.

Ask people if they feel safe in their neighborhoods. My guess is most do not.

The good news is he’s got time to turn things around. I hope he does, because if we continue in this direction, we will all suffer.

Tony LaMantia, Logan Square

Bears’ visuals misrepresent ‘lakefront experience’

When is a representation a deliberate misrepresentation? When the owners of the Chicago Bears show us digital photos and videos of how their proposed new stadium will look if they receive adequate public support/funding.

What they actually show us is how the new stadium will look from a drone far overhead. They are not showing us what it will be like to pass by on foot, by bike or in a car during the day or night.

For all of us, the visual blockade created by the proposed new stadium will hide much of the sky, the lakefront, the lake, the downtown skyline and the Mies van der Rohe building. Don’t pretend to show us a new stadium without showing us how we will really see it.

Go to the empty lot on 31st Street west of Lake Shore Drive or back to the suburbs, Bears. Don’t lie to us about what our lakefront experience will be.

Jon Pounds, Bridgeport, former executive director, Chicago Public Art Group

Honor foster parents and child welfare workers

During National Foster Care month, let’s take a break from the challenges facing Illinois’ child welfare system to instead spotlight the unsung heroes: our foster parents and child welfare staff. Amid public narratives that can overshadow their efforts, these individuals work tirelessly to support children who have been traumatized by abuse and/or neglect.

They embody compassion, resilience, and selflessness as they dedicate their lives to caring for vulnerable children who, upon entering foster care, become the responsibility of our state and by extension, all of us.

Behind closed doors, away from the spotlight, foster parents create safe havens, nurturing environments, and opportunities for healing. Child welfare staff work tirelessly, navigating complex systems to ensure these children receive the care and support they need.

Let’s honor these individuals for the invaluable, albeit often thankless, work they do. They are the backbone of our society’s safety net for children and families in crisis. Let’s not only express our gratitude, but also commit to supporting policies and initiatives that strengthen the foster care system and prioritize the well-being of our most vulnerable.

Mike Bertrand, LCSW and President & CEO, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

More limits needed for debates

Whether or not President Joe Biden has cognitive issues, he’s smart enough to set parameters before agreeing to debate former President Donald Trump. By stipulating there would be no studio audience and insisting on a microphone that cuts out when Trump exceeds his allotted time, Biden has succeeded in leveling the playing field.

Now if they can only get Trump to stop stalking his political opponent on stage or talk over his fellow debater as he once did with his Republican adversaries before the 2016 primaries, maybe a real debate can take place and not a remake of “Bozo’s Circus.”

Bob Ory, Elgin

