Annual ‘4th of 53rd Parade’ on South Side set to step off

On most days, the sounds of a fire truck’s siren is a call for people to pull over, but on Tuesday in Hyde Park, it will be a call to take to the streets instead for the South Side neighborhood’s annual “4th on 53rd Parade.”

Thousands are expected to attend the annual event, which began in 1992 with just a group of Hyde Parkers celebrating the July 4 holiday, according to organizers. It has since grown to be among the largest Independence Day parades in Chicago. Among those marching this year will be Mayor Brandon Johnson, his first such parade in office.

The 1-mile parade begins at 11 a.m. at 1523 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park and ends at Nichols Park.

The route for the “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park. Provided

In addition to Johnson, the parade will feature floats sponsored by local businesses, dozens of community groups, two marching bands and a “bike brigade,” with children riding decorated bicycles.

Festivities continue afterward at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. There will be live music, lawn games for children, two free bounce houses, a petting zoo and a magician. Local performers will play on the community stage, including youth bands, dance troupes and martial arts practitioners

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

