The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Annual ‘4th of 53rd Parade’ on South Side set to step off

The Hyde Park tradition started in 1992. Thousands are expected to attend. Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to be among those marching.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Annual ‘4th of 53rd Parade’ on South Side set to step off
Marchers at a previous “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park.

Marchers at a previous “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park. The annual parade began in 1992. The 1-mile parade will start at 11 a.m.

Provided

On most days, the sounds of a fire truck’s siren is a call for people to pull over, but on Tuesday in Hyde Park, it will be a call to take to the streets instead for the South Side neighborhood’s annual “4th on 53rd Parade.”

Thousands are expected to attend the annual event, which began in 1992 with just a group of Hyde Parkers celebrating the July 4 holiday, according to organizers. It has since grown to be among the largest Independence Day parades in Chicago. Among those marching this year will be Mayor Brandon Johnson, his first such parade in office.

The 1-mile parade begins at 11 a.m. at 1523 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park and ends at Nichols Park.

The route for the annual “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park.

The route for the “4th of 53rd Parade” in Hyde Park.

Provided

In addition to Johnson, the parade will feature floats sponsored by local businesses, dozens of community groups, two marching bands and a “bike brigade,” with children riding decorated bicycles.

Festivities continue afterward at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. There will be live music, lawn games for children, two free bounce houses, a petting zoo and a magician. Local performers will play on the community stage, including youth bands, dance troupes and martial arts practitioners

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting
Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting documentary spotlights resilience
Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting and suspect in custody, police say
Fright over crack on North Carolina ride serves as reminder of risks at amusement parks
Man wounded in Montrose Beach stabbing
The Latest
merlin_60617433.jpg
News
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting
One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People gather in Highland Park on Tuesday morning before the city’s remembrance ceremony and community walk, one year after the mass shooting during the July 4 parade.
Highland Park to ‘reflect and remember’ one year after tragedy
Community walk the centerpiece of events to “reclaim” the parade route following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in River North; 1 in custody
The man, 49, was outside arguing with a woman in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street when it turned physical and she pulled out a gun and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
John Burke with a muskie of 51 1⁄4 inches from Eagle Lake in Ontario. Provided photo
Outdoors
Catching a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year
John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.
By Dale Bowman
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building on June 30.
Letters to the Editor
Supreme Court opens the door to gut civil rights, fair housing laws
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 