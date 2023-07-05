The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
MLB Sports

MLB suspends Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero for violating domestic violence policy

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB suspends Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero for violating domestic violence policy
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.

Next Up In MLB
Cubs prove they can win ‘messy’ games as defense lifts them past Brewers
White Sox need to get streaking or else as trade deadline draws nearer
‘Monster’ performance: Pitcher Daniel Palencia’s big-league debut helps fuel Cubs to wild victory
White Sox recall Oscar Colas from Charlotte
Cubs playing ‘must-win’ games as All-Star break approaches
Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars
The Latest
CFD_engine.jpg
News
Fireworks blamed for several garage fires on Southwest Side which ‘pretty much destroyed’ 3 garages: CFD
Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot including a 5-year-old girl in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks
Nearly half the people shot were in just three police districts: Deering and Englewood on the South Side, and Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament at the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses.
Golf
Illinois Junior Golf Association will host first events in Chicago
The tournament will be held Monday at Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses
By Sun-Times staff
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
News
5 people shot, one fatally, and another person beaten to death at gathering in Englewood
Police were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A United Parcel Service delivery driver steers his truck, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston.
Business
UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” to Teamsters members. UPS told a different story.
By Matt Ott | AP
 