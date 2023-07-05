The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Oddmakers unsure about David Ross’ longevity with the Cubs

Odds from website SportsBetting.ag has Mets skipper Showalter as the new favorite to be fired at 3-1 odds. Ross sits at 8-1 odds.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Oddsmakers don’t have a lot of faith in Cubs manager David Ross’ ability to keep his job.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Time might be running out for Buck Showalter. And David Ross might be feeling a bit uncomfortable, as well.

Updated “First Manager Fired” odds from website SportsBetting.ag has Mets skipper Showalter as the new favorite to be fired at 3-1 odds, thanks to New York’s disappointing season. He opened the season at 28-1 odds.

The Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol (4-1), the Nationals’ Dave Martinez (5-1), The Rockies’ Bud Black (6-1), and the Cubs’ Ross (8-1) round out the top five. Like Showalter, Marmol’s outlook has plummeted in the eyes of oddsmakers. He opened the season with 75-1 odds of being the first skipper to be dismissed.

Martinez opened the season as most likely to be the first fired, but the rest of the preseason’s top five didn’t make this week’s updated list. After Martinez, (who sat at 5-1 odds on March 28), the other preseason dismissal favorites were the Pirates’ Derek Shelton (6-1), the Tigers’ A.J. Hinch (7-1), the Reds’ David Bell (7-1) and the Orioles’ Brandon Hyde (9-1).

Other than Martinez, the other preseason top five appear to be safe in the eyes of oddsmakers.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, in his first season on the South Side, ranks 11th at 33-1 odds.

