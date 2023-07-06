The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Ask the Doctors Health Well

Ask the Doctors: Post-infectious cough usually treated with home remedies

With some people, the inflammation that accompanies a cold or flu persists after the viral infection has ended. This can lead to a cough lasting several weeks more, or longer.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Post-infectious cough usually treated with home remedies
A post-infectious cough often runs its course within a few weeks. It can be irritating, but it is not usually dangerous.

A post-infectious cough often runs its course within a few weeks. It can be irritating, but it is not usually dangerous.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I caught a cold and was sick for about a week. Now, I have a dry cough that won’t go away. It gets triggered by cold air and gets worse at night. I was in a sauna recently, and it stopped. How can I get rid of it? 

Dear Reader: You’re dealing with a post-infectious cough, also referred to as a post-viral cough. This can occur in someone recovering from infection with a respiratory virus. 

The trajectory of a cold, from onset to recovery, typically takes from one to two weeks. Symptoms include a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, coughing, sore throat and post-nasal drip due to the body’s response to a virus and the immune system’s efforts to stop it.

With some people, the inflammation that accompanies a cold or the flu persists even after the viral infection has ended. This can lead to a post-infectious cough. It can last for several weeks, even up to two months, after other cold symptoms have faded. 

It’s the body’s effort to ease the constricted air passages and move moist air out from the lungs. 

Breathing cold air can trigger it. Cold air causes the moist and delicate tissues of the airways to contract. Also, cold air is drier than warmer air and acts as an irritant.

Lying down when your body is producing excess mucus also can trigger a dry cough because the mucus can more easily enter and irritate the airways in that position. 

A post-infectious cough often can be irritating, but it is not usually dangerous.

The symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medications and home remedies: sucking on a hard candy or cough drop to keep the throat moist and lubricated. Menthol varieties, which cause mucus membranes to shrink, will briefly slow mucus production. Honey mixed into a warm beverage also soothes irritated throat tissues. 

Studies have shown the warm air of a sauna can ease the constriction associated with a persistent cough. So a sauna might bring some relief, as can a humidifier to aid moisture to the air that can give the irritated tissues of the airways a break.

Elevating your upper body with extra pillows at night can keep mucus flowing down the throat rather than into the airways. 

If this cough persists more than a month, see your doctor. The immune system can get overwhelmed when dealing with a virus, and some people develop a secondary infection.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
Ask the Doctors: Anxiety can contribute to high blood pressure
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
Ask the Doctors: What to do about fire ant bites?
Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Ask the Doctors: Weigh benefits of statins against possible rise in glucose level
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
String of armed robberies reported on Northwest Side
The robberies occurred between around 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday in the North Center, Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_380562.jpg
Editorials
Lookingglass and other theaters are in crisis. For the show to go on, City Hall must lead the way.
Theaters throughout Chicago are as critical to the city as sports, politics, restaurants and architecture. Mayor Brandon Johnson and the city’s movers and shakers have work to make sure they thrive.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lawyer Michael Shakman in 2014.
Editorials
Don’t weaken enforcement of anti-patronage Shakman decrees
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough’s office might emerge from under anti-patronage hiring monitoring, even though critics say the office does not meet good-government standards.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pace Gallery Presents Adam Pendleton During Frieze Week
Columnists
Rock star architect David Adjaye leaves Chicago project as sexual misconduct claims roil his practice
Adjaye, a celebrated architect who had been attached to an Old Town redevelopment project, was once called a genius by Barack Obama.
By Lee Bey
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman doesn’t know our father is also her father
Siblings have always known their late dad’s affair produced a half-sister but fear telling her now will ruin her life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 