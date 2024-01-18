The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Grip strength’s an important tool for assessing health

It measures the power generated by the muscles of the hand and the forearm. And that’s something you can improve.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Grip strength’s an important tool for assessing health
A simple household task like sweeping the floor can help improve hand grip strength.

A simple household task like sweeping the floor can help improve hand grip strength.

stock.adobe.com

Dear doctors: I am a 46-year-old woman and recently moved to be closer to my family. I have a new doctor, who surprised me by talking about grip strength. She said it’s an important measure of health. Can you explain?

Dear reader: Grip strength refers to the power generated by the muscles of the hand and the forearm in actions such as grabbing, pressing, crushing, rotating and pinching.

It has a direct role in your ability to hold, pull, lift or heft an object, and it dictates how heavy that object can be.

It also comes into play in a dynamic setting, with actions as varied as opening a jar, throwing a ball, pulling weeds, carrying a grocery bag, holding onto a handrail or hanging from a chinup bar.

The measure of grip strength includes the amount of pressure you can exert and the time you can sustain it. 

Research shows grip strength is an important measure of overall health. It’s a reliable predictor of muscle strength, muscle mass, bone mineral density and nutritional status. With older adults, grip strength is an indicator of vitality that’s also used to predict a decline in physical and mental function. 

Research links a decline in grip strength to a range of health issues, including heart disease, arthritis, osteoporosis, Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. It also has been found to be a predictor of the likelihood of post-surgical complications, post-surgical recovery time and mortality.

All of that makes it an important biomarker for assessing health, particularly in older adults even though grip strength alone isn’t a symptom. 

Hand exercises can improve grip strength, like squeezing a tennis ball, wringing out a wet towel, hanging from a pullup bar, lifting a weight with pinched fingers and carrying dumbbells as you walk. These work combinations of muscle groups and improve your crush, pinch and support grips.

Right-handed people tend to have weaker grip strength in their left hand. The reverse is true in those who are left-handed. Interestingly, this disparity turns out to be less pronounced in lefties.

Grip strength’s also an indicator of general strength and fitness.

Lifting weights, which can be an important component of staying fit, involves and improves grip strength. So do whole-body exercises such as running, yoga, swimming and cycling.

Even household tasks such as gardening, sweeping, cooking, running a vacuum or hand-washing dishes can aid grip strength.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Sleep inertia can cause persistent grogginess, but lifestyle changes can help
Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory
Ask the Doctors: Nail inflammation, infection can occur after manicures
Ask the Doctors: Thunderclap headaches after smoking cannabis could be warning sign
Ask the Doctors: Sleeping on a plane is easier if you follow these tips
Discuss the benefits of PSA screenings with your doctor
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Chicago
2 carjacking suspects charged with several felonies in 3 Gold Coast attacks
The Tuesday attacks happened within 20 minutes, and one occurred on the block where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
$5 million settlement proposed in case of man who died days after he was denied medical care and left for dead
Whitfield Marshall was mistakenly reported as “dead on arrival” by two EMTs. Hours later, his grandson found him alive in the West Side apartment. Marshall then suffered a heart attack on the way to Stroger Hospital. Three days later, Marshall’s family decided to take him off life support.
By Fran Spielman
 
New Blackhawks defenseman Jaycob Megna has added stability this month.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jaycob Megna reconnecting with Chicago roots after rescue from hockey purgatory
The veteran defenseman, whom the Hawks claimed off waivers from the Kraken on Jan. 3, has provided stability to the defense while “getting a chance to live a dream that I didn’t know I’d ever have a chance to do.”
By Ben Pope
 
USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Bears
The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans
Kliff Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others.
By Patrick Finley
 
A group of teenaged boys skate around and practice their hockey skills on North Pond near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum as temperatures were just above 0 degrees.
Lincoln Park
Pond hockey breaks the ice — and builds community in Lincoln Park
The casual pickup games, also known as pond hockey, aren’t regulated by city ordinance in Chicago, and some residents have been supportive of the group playing.
By Mohammad Samra
 