The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Ask the Doctors Age Well Well

Ask the Doctors: Protect skin from sun and more tips to help with appearance of aging

When it comes to how skin ages, genetics plays a big role. Environmental and lifestyle factors are also important.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Protect skin from sun and more tips to help with appearance of aging
AdobeStock_576917315.jpeg

To help prevent damage to the outermost skin layer, always wash your face with gentle cleansers and use a light touch.

stock.adobe.com

Dear doctors: I’m 59 years old and have noticed that my skin is already getting fragile. I know it’s a natural part of aging, but I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I’d like to know what causes skin to change with age and hear thoughts on caring for older skin.

Dear reader: Questions about changing skin come from all age groups. Adults in their 20s are discovering their first wrinkles. In the 30s and 40s, a loss of elasticity becomes an issue. People in their 50s, 60s and beyond ask about thinning and fragile skin.

When you look at the skin, you’re seeing just one of three complex layers.

The topmost — the epidermis — varies in thickness depending where on the body it is located. It is divided into five sub-layers, or strata, of specialized cells, proteins and other structures. The epidermis gives skin its color, contributes to immune response, holds water and continuously generates new cells to replace those that die.

Below the epidermis lies the dermis. Strong and elastic, it’s the thickest of the three layers. The dermis houses blood vessels, oil glands, hair follicles, sweat glands, lymphatic vessels and nerves.

The deepest layer of the skin — the hypodermis — is made up of fat cells and connective tissue. It helps keep us warm and contributes to structure.

Genetics play a big role in how skin ages. Environmental and lifestyle factors also are important, including exposure to sunlight, air pollution, smoking, drug use and certain medications.

What you do to take care of your skin has an impact.

Protecting skin from the spectrum of the sun's ultraviolet light is key.

UVA rays cause structural damage that leads to wrinkles. The slightly stronger UVB rays cause sunburn, can damage DNA and trigger cancers.

With age, skin grows thinner due to physical and physiological changes. The cells of the epidermis grow thinner, connective tissues in the dermis weaken and lose volume, and oil glands grow sluggish. Fat loss in the hypodermis adds to the loss of structural support. This causes aging skin to become thin and fragile and leads to its translucent appearance.

To protect your skin, always shield it from sunlight with sunscreen and clothing. Wash with gentle cleansers and a light touch. Generously apply moisturizers to damp skin.

Retinol creams, which stimulate collagen production, can slow thinning but can have side effects and aren't appropriate for all skin types. Older adults should consult with their doctors before using these.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Cold plunge is a form of whole-body cryotherapy
Ask the Doctors: Elevated creatinine levels can reflect kidney function
Ask the Doctors: Complicated grief extends the time it takes to heal from loss
Ask the Doctors: Grip strength’s an important tool for assessing health
Ask the Doctors: Sleep inertia can cause persistent grogginess, but lifestyle changes can help
Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory
The Latest
MIAB-LUX-credit-Lynn-Theisen-099.jpeg
Theater
Sting’s music, Kate Prince’s electrifying choreography weave mesmerizing tale of hope and survival in ‘Message in a Bottle’
In shaping this combination of dance concert/juke-box musical, director-choreographer Kate Prince uses everything from break dancing to ballet to tell the story of a family forced into a perilous journey.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
NFL Combine Football
Bears
USC QB Caleb Williams out to ‘rewrite history’ if Bears draft him
Williams met with the Bears for the first time this week at the NFL combine.
By Jason Lieser
 
News
IDOT worker rescues 2 women from car that burst into flames in Kennedy crash
The car rammed a median on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street, spun out, and burst into flames, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Buildings throughout the city are housing migrants, including the American Islamic College. Some migrants staying there have complained about hostile treatment from several staffers.
Immigration
Chicago migrants’ grievances focus mostly on treatment by shelter staff
The 248 grievances obtained through a public records act request include many complaints about hostile treatment by the staff of the Kansas-based company the city hired to run the shelters.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Doctor giving encouragement to elderly patient
Other Views
These two Illinois proposals could help ease pain and suffering for dying patients
The “medical aid in dying” measure would give mentally capable patients who are terminally ill an option of ending their own lives, an end-of-life doula and educator writes. Another bill would allow the use of psilocybin, which research shows can reduce end-of-life distress.
By Catherine Durkin Robinson
 