Friday, July 7, 2023
Man with concealed carry license shoots woman he says was trying to break into Lincoln Park home

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Clybourn around 10:35 p.m. Thursday and found the woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and right wrist, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A man with a concealed carry license shot a woman he said was trying to break into his home in Lincoln Park Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Clybourn around 10:35 p.m. and found the woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and right wrist, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

A man told the officers he fired at the woman and “prevented [her] from entering the residence,” according to a police statement. 

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No other details were released.

