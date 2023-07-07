Man with concealed carry license shoots woman he says was trying to break into Lincoln Park home
A man with a concealed carry license shot a woman he said was trying to break into his home in Lincoln Park Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Clybourn around 10:35 p.m. and found the woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and right wrist, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
A man told the officers he fired at the woman and “prevented [her] from entering the residence,” according to a police statement.
A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.
No other details were released.
