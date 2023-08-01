The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.

CO2 pipelines are critical to achieving the Biden administration’s admirable climate reduction goals.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.
90

The Sun Times’ recent editorial “Pipe nightmare? Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide to Illinois” questioned the safety and need for two new pipeline projects being developed to transport and sequester CO2 in Illinois. The good news: answers to those questions already exist.

The projects mentioned are not enabling the use of fossil fuels. Navigator CO2’s Heartland Greenway and Wolf Carbon Solutions’ project were primarily initiated to capture carbon otherwise released into the atmosphere from corn being processed into ethanol. They’re also set to capture carbon emissions released during fertilizer production.

Ethanol greatly benefits Midwestern farmers. Thanks to these pipeline projects, low carbon ethanol produced by Illinois farmers will benefit the state’s economy even more given the premium a growing number of states are willing to pay for its use in their transportation sectors.

Sequestering carbon is nothing new. ADM has successfully buried carbon deep underground for years in the same Illinois geologic formation Navigator and Wolf are targeting. The carbon is injected miles below ground, becoming part of the existing rock for perpetuity. Successful carbon sequestration has been happening around the world for decades.

CO2 pipelines, too, are nothing new. Our nation’s existing CO2 pipeline network is over 5,000 miles long, operating safely every day. Those pipelines are tightly regulated by the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

PHMSA affirmed its oversight earlier this year before the Illinois Commerce Commission, clarifying that it regulates the safety of interstate CO2 pipelines just as it oversees liquid petroleum and natural gas pipelines. Companies operating these systems must meet a slew of federal rules, including annual accident and safety related condition reporting, design, construction, pressure testing, operation and maintenance, qualification of pipeline personnel, and corrosion control requirements.

Make no mistake: CO2 pipelines are critical to achieving the Biden administration’s admirable climate reduction goals. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who oversees PHMSA, recently said carbon could eventually be “the lion’s share of what’s moving through pipelines in America.” Notably, the secretary has not endorsed the need for a temporary moratorium.

CO2 pipelines are proven to work and offer an invaluable lifeline to lower industrial carbon emissions. We should prioritize our future and embrace them now.

James R. Watson, executive director, American Petroleum Institute Illinois

Kennedy construction shows Chicago isn’t ‘city that works’

The three-year Kennedy Expressway construction project reflects all that is wrong with Chicago. It has made the highway a parking lot, making the trip from O’Hare to downtown sometimes take almost three hours. And watch, three years will become five years. 

But what gets me most is here we are in summer — the heart of construction season — and no work is done on weekends. Little to no work is done at nighttime. Ho hum. In the south, they’d be working double shifts around the clock to do the job quick and right, minimizing inconvenience. 

And perhaps the worst part, we have been so conditioned to take and accept this as normal that nobody even questions anything anymore. Pure resignation.

Once upon a time, Chicago was the city of broad shoulders, the city that works. Today it’s the city of broad excuses and apathy. 

William Choslovsky, Clybourn Corridor

Next Up In Commentary
Race-based medicine is not the solution to health disparities
Landmarks commission has a chance to help save historic West Side mansion
USWNT forward Trinity Rodman didn’t get much help from her dad, Dennis, during rise to stardom
Gas pains: Don’t hold back on speaking out about Peoples Gas rate hike proposal
Baseball by the Numbers: Score 2017 crosstown deal for White Sox
Stop fussing about Joe Biden’s age
The Latest
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years as a pro.
Golf
Tiger Woods joins board of PGA Tour, offers support to Commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board, giving the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
The Shedd Aquarium will undergo a $500 million transformation beginning this summer and culminating with the Shedd’s 100th anniversary in 2030.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Renovations include updating existing exhibits and creating new ones, making all signage in the aquarium bilingual, expanding research labs and investing in educational programs.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jayden Tyler (0) goes to the basket against St Ignatius at the 2023 Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
A dozen winners from this summer’s high school basketball circuit
Here is a wide-ranging list of a dozen high school basketball winners from the past couple of months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A student walks off the bus at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
Chicago Public Schools facing bus driver shortage just weeks before classes resume
CPS is prioritizing rides for students with special needs or who are homeless. Students in magnet or selective programs will get free CTA rides.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a press conference at the Dirksen Federal Building, Jan. 13, 2017.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Northwestern hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review hazing reporting mechanisms
Lynch will make her findings public after examining the university’s accountability mechanisms “to detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs, including hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind,” the university announced Tuesday.
By David Struett
 