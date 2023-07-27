The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Editorials News Commentary

Pipe nightmare? Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide to Illinois

A geologic formation called the Illinois Basin has attracted the attention of companies that would like to capture carbon dioxide generated from burning fossils fuels and transport it to Illinois for storage.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Pipe nightmare? Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide to Illinois
The Illinois Capitol.

The Illinois Capitol.

Seth Perlman/AP

Before turning on the spigot to pipe carbon dioxide to Illinois, safety concerns must be thoroughly addressed.

Two pipeline companies are seeking approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission to transport carbon dioxide generated by burning fossil fuels or producing biofuels to underground storage in Illinois.

Stakeholders, including environmentalists, unions and industry, have been meeting in hopes of coming up with a bill they can agree on for a vote in the Legislature’s fall veto session to regulate such pipelines. The next discussion is expected to take place on Monday.

Editorials bug

Editorials

But as this editorial board wrote in May, Illinois should put strong safeguards in place to protect residents, landowners, taxpayers, drinking water and the climate before allowing the pipelines to proceed. 

A geologic formation called the Illinois Basin has attracted the attention of companies that would like to capture carbon dioxide and pipe it to Illinois, where it could be sequestered underground instead of being released into the atmosphere, where it would contribute to climate change.

Related

Navigator CO2’s Heartland Greenway pipeline would bring carbon dioxide from four other states to Illinois. Wolf Carbon Solutions’ pipeline would cross Iowa into northwestern Illinois. Besides getting ICC approval, the pipeline companies would have to get U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval each time a pipeline would cross a federal waterway, such as a river or wetland.

Navigator has reportedly been able to secure only 13% of the right of way it needs for the pipeline, and opponents fear the pipeline company would turn to eminent domain to secure control of the rest.

Opinion Newsletter

Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) is calling for a moratorium until the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration updates federal safety standards for transporting carbon dioxide. Right now, there are no federal standards on how close carbon dioxide pipelines can be placed to a home, school or hospital, or whether a substance people can smell must be added to the gas to alert them of danger. Carbon dioxide is an asphyxiant that can harm or kill people, livestock and wildlife. In 2020, 46 people were hospitalized when a pipeline carrying carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide ruptured near a small Mississippi village.

Sequestering and transporting carbon dioxide could be a tool to help fight climate change, but only if it is done safely and doesn’t encourage the burning of fossil fuels.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Step up the fight against Cook County’s opioid crisis
Pioneering environmental justice group mustn’t be evicted from its Altgeld Gardens home
Cleveland ‘Christopher’ Bynum deserves another day in court for Indiana murders
National monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother will strike a blow for historical truth
X marks the flop? Killing Twitter’s iconic blue bird is Elon Musk’s latest folly
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
The Latest
Abortion rights advocates march in a July 2022 demonstration.
Other Views
To stop abortions, 19 GOP attorneys general want access to women’s medical information. They won’t get it from Illinois.
As attorney general, defending access to reproductive care and patient privacy are among my top concerns. Attempts to invade patient privacy likely won’t stop with abortion.
By Kwame Raoul
 
The War on Drugs has lasted for more than half a century, and it has not worked, leading some people to say something else - like legalizing drugs - should be tried.
Editorials
Step up the fight against Cook County’s opioid crisis
Overdose deaths hit a record high last year. Chicago and suburban police departments should continue exploring alternatives to help guide drug users since many addicts have had run-ins with the law.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend lets neighbor insult and harass me
He doesn’t want to confront his friend across the street who belittles his girlfriend and lurks at the couple’s home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_114860739.jpg
Columnists
Future of architecturally important Lakeside Bank branch is up in the air
The bank, originally a groundbreaking library for the blind and disabled designed by Chicago architect Stanley Tigerman, is for sale since its closure, Lee Bey writes.
By Lee Bey
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks to reporters after trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
White Sox make first trade before deadline — so what’s next?
“There’s an element of real deep disappointment that we’re at this point right now,” general manager Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 