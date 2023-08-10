18-year-old fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m., Jajuan Jarmon, 18, was near an alley in the 1100 block of West 78th Street when someone shot him in the head and chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said.

There was no one in custody.

