18-year-old fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 2:45 p.m., Jajuan Jarmon, 18, was near an alley in the 1100 block of West 78th Street when someone shot him in the head and chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Perjury trial of ex-Madigan top aide continues after prosecutors cite three allegedly false answers to a grand jury
The Latest
Michelle Bringham worked in accounting when she wrote checks to a fake vendor and used another employee’s signature stamp on checks, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office.
Perjury trial of ex-Madigan top aide continues after prosecutors cite three allegedly false answers to a grand jury
Tim Mapes served for two decades as a top aide to Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker. He was called in March 2021 to appear before a grand jury that had been investigating Madigan.
This year, Copper’s second act has been even more dominant. Through the Sky’s eight games since the All-Star break, Copper is averaging 24.4 points, and she scored a career-high 37 points against the Aces two weeks ago.
The fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town.
The remains of a 56-year-old Wilmette man were spotted about 5 p.m. Wednesday by a person who was paddleboarding, police said.