The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

South Holland, possibly the last dry town in Illinois, now allows alcohol sales at restaurants

A pancake house will soon offer mimosas on its breakfast menu.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE South Holland, possibly the last dry town in Illinois, now allows alcohol sales at restaurants
A welcome sign for South Holland sits at Woodlawn Avenue and East 162nd Street.

The South Holland Village Board has eased its liquor restrictions to boost its downtown area and encourage fine-dining options to come to the village.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

South Holland is no longer a dry town.

A pancake house received South Holland’s first liquor license this month. The south suburb recently passed an ordinance allowing restaurants to sell alcohol — as long as it is served with food.

Blueberry Field Pancake House and Restaurant will start offering mimosas on its breakfast menu beginning sometime in September, owner Patte Haras said Friday.

The South Holland Village Board eased the rules to boost its downtown area and encourage fine-dining options to come to the village. Residents have long called for a change so that they can go to dinner in their community and spend their money locally, the village said Friday.

“With this development, we look forward to a bright future of progress and development, but doing so in a way that holds steadfast to our longstanding values of faith and family,” Mayor Don De Graff said in a news release.

Blueberry Field Pancake House &amp; Restaurant, 558 E. 162nd St., will soon get a liquor license,

Now that South Holland is no longer a dry town, Blueberry Field Pancake House and Restaurant will be able to offer mimosas on its breakfast menu — which it plans to start doing, sometime in September, owner Patte Haras said Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Discussions with community, church and business leaders about allowing liquor sales began about five years ago. “The strong sentiment was that we can change what we do, without changing who we are,” the village said.

Restaurants within the U.S. 6 corridor, village center and an area near the Bishop Ford Expressway are the only ones permitted to sell booze. The village maintained its restrictions on packaged liquor sales and bars.

“So while the board has absolutely no interest in ever having liquor stores or saloons in South Holland, the Village Board agreed to allow alcohol, in very limited portions of town, as long as it is served with food,” the village said.

South Holland previously passed an ordinance allowing alcohol sales when developers proposed a hotel and restaurant near the expressway. But due to COVID-19, the development was never started.

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission couldn’t say with certainty Friday that South Holland was the last dry town in the Chicago area or statewide. Kenilworth voted to allow liquor sales in 2017.

The South Holland Village Hall, 16226 Wausau Ave.

The South Holland Village Hall, 16226 Wausau Ave. Years of discussion preceded a vote by the village board to end the community’s dry status, if only in a very limited way. Restaurants within the U.S. 6 corridor, village center district and an area near the Bishop Ford Expressway are the only ones permitted to sell booze. The village maintained its restrictions on packaged liquor sales and bars.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Next Up In News
Chicago Public Health chief Dr. Allison Arwady handed her discharge papers — she says goodbye on Twitter
Gunman critically wounded in struggle over weapon with officer in Far South Side
3 firefighters hospitalized after fire breaks out at Northwest Side home
United, American Airlines send planes to Maui to aid evacuations as wildfires ravage island
Vice President Harris tells young activists in Chicago they can end gun violence: ‘Your generation is critical’
Migrant children welcomed at CPS back-to-school bash
The Latest
081123_Sky_at_Liberty_Evan_Yu_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s loss to Liberty loosens grip on final WNBA playoff spot
“When you look at the fifth and sixth seeds, you only have three wins [separating us],” coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “We’re right there.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Toronto.
Cubs
Cubs back in NL Wild Card spot after 6-2 win vs. Blue Jays
The Cubs offense struck early in their victory Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago police work the scene of a police involved shooting in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Crime
Gunman critically wounded in struggle over weapon with officer in Far South Side
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near 111th Street and Racine Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Prairie Ridge’s John Fallaw moves through a drill during practice.
High School Football
No. 9 Prairie Ridge leans on culture, confident it will excel without Tyler Vasey
The bulk of the starters return on the offensive and defensive lines. John Fallaw, a leader on both lines, believes this year’s group is significantly better than last season’s team that finished 12-2 and lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A state title game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
1592919693.jpg
Cubs
Javier Assad’s steady presence stabilizing Cubs rotation with Marcus Stroman out
Assad held the Blue Jays to one run through seven innings on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 