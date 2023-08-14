The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

St. Adalbert can be saved

The people of St. Adalbert can save their spiritual home by doing some serious fund-raising and also by pursuing the goal of making the church a historic site.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE St. Adalbert can be saved
St. Adalbert Church located at 1650 West 17th Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

St. Adalbert Church located at 1650 West 17th Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Is there anything sadder than the destruction of a church, its grand and glorious exterior reduced to rubble, its interior left in piles of debris, precious icons and paintings and statues gone?

The world wept when the incomparable Notre Dame Cathedral was mortally wounded by flames in Paris. Just recently, a magnificent church in Ukraine was rocked by a Russian missile strike. Horrified Ukrainians gazed upon the great altar knocked askew while marble and concrete lay scattered everywhere.

While a parish church in Chicago probably cannot compare with the megachurches of the world, parishioners still love their local churches without reserve. When there is threat of their church closing, and eventually being leveled, this is akin to a loved one dying. 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The parishioners of St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen face the fact that their place of worship may one day be demolished. St. Adalbert was founded by Polish immigrants in 1874 and the current church erected in 1912. Some $3 million is needed to shore up the steeples and building before the scaffolding can come down.

Related

It seems to me that $3 million dollars is not an impossible sum to raise. The people of St. Adalbert can save their spiritual home by doing some serious fund-raising and also by pursuing the goal of making St. Adalbert Church a historic site now that the city’s landmark commission granted the building preliminary landmark status.

I pray that the people loyal to this beautiful church, and the Archdiocese of Chicago, continue to work together to save this little light in the darkness.

Kathleen Melia, Niles

Sacking Arwady was wrong on many levels

As a supporter of Mayor Brandon Johnson, I am writing to voice my dismay at both the firing of Dr. Allison Arwady and the way it was handled. I voted for Johnson because I agree with his view that Chicago needs a different approach to our problems. Unfortunately, in his firing of Arwady, Johnson is acting just like his predecessors by placing political revenge ahead of good public policy. 

Arwady was apparently fired because members of the Chicago Teachers Union felt that the schools were opened too quickly amid COVID-19. There’s no data on the impact this policy had on Chicago students, their families or CPS staff. Johnson had vowed to oust Arwady and I can only conclude her firing wasn’t based on performance, but on politics.

Johnson reportedly hadn’t even met with Arwady before sending staff to her office on a Friday to dismiss her. What kind of a manager does that? What a terrible display of insensitivity if true. Johnson really needs to improve his approach to leadership and interpersonal relations.

Arwady was a truly reassuring presence during the height of the pandemic. Her reports on the conditions in the city were calm and factual. I believe that she was the best person for the job at that moment. If she could handle a crisis like that, I think she would have been an excellent member of Johnson’s cabinet in the city’s continuing recovery.

Sheila Castillo Nelis, Logan Square

Next Up In Commentary
Pritzker was right keep moratorium on new Illinois nuclear plants
Chicago must make it a priority to plant and protect more trees
Details get nailed down for 2 affordable housing deals on South Side
Hydrant repair crews face water, pressure
Log off Zoom and get back to the office
Illinois Supreme Court upheld assault weapons ban, but there’s more work to do
The Latest
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds warms up at a practice session earlier this month.
Bears
Bears top LB Tremaine Edmunds remains out with injury
The Bears’ defense is missing several key players who are hurt, and offensively, wide receiver Chase Claypool remained out. Matt Eberflus was uncertain who would be traveling to Indiana this week for joint practices with the Colts.
By Jason Lieser
 
This June 2, 2016 file photo shows Exelon Corporation’s Clinton Power Station in Clinton, Illinois.
Other Views
Pritzker was right keep moratorium on new Illinois nuclear plants
The bill the governor vetoed would have opened the door to negative environmental impacts and higher costs for consumers while jeopardizing progress toward Illinois’ clean energy future.
By Jen Walling and Jack Darin
 
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) loses the ball after being tackled by Titans safety Mike Brown (44) while trying to retrieve a punt during Saturday’s preseason game.
Bears
Bears’ Velus Jones: ‘I’ve got to make a smarter play’ after muffed punt
Jones’ fumbling has, for the second straight preseason, become a reason for concern during camp. He fumbled the first ball he touched in a preseason game last year, then coughed it up three times during the regular season.
By Patrick Finley
 
Former NFL player Michael Oher.
NFL
Former NFL lineman Michael Oher, subject of the movie ‘The Blind Side,’ seeks end to conservatorship
Oher is accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.
By Teresa M. Walker | AP
 
All-Star shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have “mutually agreed” that the 22-year-old will go on the restricted list while Major League Baseball looks into social media posts involving the player.
MLB
Rays’ Wander Franco put on restricted list as MLB investigates social-media posts
The club made the announcement in the wake of social-media posts that began circulating over the weekend. The Rays did not detail the nature of the social-media posts.
By Associated Press
 