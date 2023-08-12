The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
merlin_108063292.jpg

St. Adalbert Church located at 1650 West 17th Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Editorials Commentary Architecture and Design

Protect St. Adalbert’s and other historic Catholic churches

The recent preliminary landmark designation must lead to a larger discussion with the Archdiocese, the city and others about the need to preserve and reuse these glorious buildings, among Chicago’s best architecture.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Protect St. Adalbert’s and other historic Catholic churches
SHARE Protect St. Adalbert’s and other historic Catholic churches

St. Adalbert and its twin 185-foot towers have welcomed worshippers and passersby to Pilsen since 1912.

The building closed in 2019 — its congregation was merged with that of nearby St. Paul’s — but the structure remains as a fine example of the richly-designed ecclesiastical works the city’s Roman Catholic archdiocese famously built during the 20th century.

St. Adalbert is a landmark in every sense of the word. Pilsen’s residents and former St. Adalbert parishioners knew this all along as they spoke up for the building while the archdiocese slowly stripped the valuables from the shuttered church’s interior.

Editorial

Editorial

And now the city’s landmark commission quite correctly recognized St. Adalbert’s importance last week by granting the edifice, at 1650 W. 17th St., preliminary landmark status during a special meeting.

“St. Adalbert has been a prominent feature of the Pilsen neighborhood for over a century,” the commission said.

Protection for the church — at least for now

The move keeps the archdiocese from demolishing the church while the city investigates whether permanent landmark status is warranted.

The preliminary designation would also prevent the archdiocese from picking apart the building’s interior or removing windows without having to first seek a permit for the work.

And the decision came in the nick of time. The special landmarks commission meeting was called after preservationists alerted the city that the church’s stained glass windows were being removed by work crews hired by Catholic officials.

An ornate rose window above the church entrance, an altar skylight and a series of windows throughout the nave were targeted for removal.

“Given the work … [was] initiated …without notice, the preliminary recommendation is moving forward to help ensure the complex’s significant features are preserved,” Planning Department spokesperson Peter Strazzabosco said in a statement.

For its part, the archdiocese said St. Paul decided to remove and “safeguard the stained glass” after some panes were destroyed by break-ins and vandalism.

Last fall, the archdiocese moved a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Madonna della Pieta from St. Adalbert to St. Paul, drawing protestors. The sculpture depicts Jesus’s body laying across his mother Mary’s lap after his crucifixion at Calvary.

The preliminary designation includes nearby St. Adalbert complex structures, such as the Bartolomé de Las Casas Elementary School. The commission’s decision also allows unused parts of the campus to be developed.

The archdiocese has tried unsuccessfully to sell the church since it was closed in a wave of parish consolidations four years ago.

“We don’t want it torn down,” said Raul Serrato, an ex- St. Adalbert member now attending St. Paul, who opposes the designation. “Once it’s landmarked, it really complicates what you can do with that property.”

Not just St. Adalbert

St. Adalbert is one of 115 parishes closed since 2018 under the archdiocese’s ongoing Renew My Church consolidation program created in response to falling Catholic Church membership numbers in the city and suburbs.

We admit the archdiocese faces a tough question: What to do with its growing portfolio of aging, emptying and expensive-to-maintain churches.

Serrato, who sits on the St. Paul finance committee, said it would cost about $4 million to repair St. Adalbert, with upkeep running around $20,000 a month.

The problem becomes even more complicated, considering the churches are among the city’s best architecture.

In addition to St. Adalbert, there are scores of others, including the 120-year-old former Corpus Christi Church, a stylish Italian Renaissance Revival edifice at 49th Street and King Drive. The worship space, which featured an intricate coffered ceiling, closed in 2021.

But the answer for these churches has to be better than padlocking the doors and letting workers, time and decay pick away at the building’s bones.

That means the preliminary landmark designation for St. Adalbert must also lead to a larger discussion with the archdiocese, the city and others that results in the preservation and reuse of these glorious buildings.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Editorials
Illinois Supreme Court upheld assault weapons ban, but there’s more work to do
Editorials
Chicago, don’t let healthy trees be cut down without good reason
Editorials
A 9-year-old shouldn’t have to fear being shot for being a kid
View More Stories In Editorials
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My friend still constantly mentions her husband, who’s been dead 6 years
Though their marriage had ups and downs, she now talks about him as though he were a saint.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is helped by fellow Republican senators after the GOP leader, 81, froze at the microphones at a news conference July 26. McConnell returned to take questions and said he was fine.
Other Views
People have a right to know if aging politicians are physically, mentally fit
We need to have a national conversation about measuring elected officials’ physical and mental-brain health, balancing the public’s right to know with the person’s right to privacy.
By Anand Kumar
 
One of the most important benefits available to LGBT veterans is the VA Home Loan program, which provides veterans with low-interest mortgages with no down payment required. Unfortunately, many LGBT veterans may not be aware of this program or may face additional hurdles in accessing it.
Letters to the Editor
Honor LGBT veterans with affordable homeownership
The Federal Reserve’s 2019 Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking found that LGBT veterans were over four times more likely than non-LGBT veterans to report finding it difficult to get by financially.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, August 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_11_at_11.12.50_PM.png
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he likes ‘vibe’ in clubhouse
‘‘That clubhouse right now is an enjoyable place where these guys are having a lot of fun,’’ Grifol said before a 7-6 loss Friday to the Brewers in 10 innings.
By James Fegan
 