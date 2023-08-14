The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Goodman, Paramount theaters lead 2023 Jeff Awards nominations

The 55th anniversary edition of the Equity Jeff Awards presentation will take place in the fall.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Goodman, Paramount theaters lead 2023 Jeff Awards nominations
Francis Guinan (from left) Kate Fry and Christopher Donahue in “The Cherry Orchard” at the Goodman Theatre.

Francis Guinan (from left) Kate Fry and Christopher Donahue in “The Cherry Orchard” at the Goodman Theatre. The production is nominated for five Jeff Awards.

Liz Lauren/Goodman Theatre

More than 200 theater artists in 32 categories from acting to directing to scenic design to music scores and beyond have been nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards, it was announced Monday. The awards (Chicago’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards) recognize excellence in Equity theater productions across the Chicago area.

The Goodman Theatre earned 32 nominations from nine of its season productions, followed by the Paramount Theatre in Aurora with 18, and Mercury Theater Chicago with 15. Drury Lane Theatre, Teatro Vista and Marriott Theatre tied with 13 nominations each. Teatro Vista’s production of “The Dream King” garnered 10 nominations, the most for a single production.

Here’s the full list of nominations. The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook. 

2023 Equity Jeff Award Nominees:

Production — Play — Large

Long-lost twins Dromio of Syracuse (Ross Lehman) and Dromio of Ephesus (Kevin Gudahl) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of “The Comedy of Errors.”

Long-lost twins Dromio of Syracuse (Ross Lehman) and Dromio of Ephesus (Kevin Gudahl) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of “The Comedy of Errors,” directed by Barbara Gaines.

Liz Lauren

  • “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions
  • “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre
  • “A Christmas Carol” - Goodman Theatre
  • “Clyde’s” - Goodman Theatre in association with Center Theatre Group
  • “The Comedy of Errors” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre
  • “Swing State” - Goodman Theatre
  • “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Production — Play — Midsize

Ashlie Rene Funches, Sherman Edwards, Aja Singletary, in “Is God Is” at A Red Orchid Theatre. 2023.

Ashlie Rene Funches (from left), Sherman Edwards and Aja Singletary star in “Is God Is” at A Red Orchid Theatre.

Fadeout Media

  • “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre
  • “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago
  • “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista
  • “Fences” – American Blues Theater
  • “Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre
  • “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • “The October Storm” – Raven Theatre
  • “Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre

Production — Musical — Large

Tommy (Ali Louis Bourzgui) confronts his inner demons in ‘The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre.

Tommy (Ali Louis Bourzgui) confronts his inner demons in ‘The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre.

Liz Lauren

  • “Cabaret” – Porchlight Music Theatre
  • “A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions
  • “Damn Yankees” – Marriott Theatre
  • “Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre
  • “The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre
  • “Hello, Dolly!” – Marriott Theatre
  • “Into the Woods” – Paramount Theatre
  • “The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • “Once” – Writers Theatre
  • “The Sound of Music” – Paramount Theatre
  • “The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

Production — Musical — Midsize

Eric Amundson stars as Huck Finn and Curtis Bannister stars as Jim in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at the Mercury Theater Chicago.

Eric Amundson stars as Huck Finn and Curtis Bannister stars as Jim in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at the Mercury Theater Chicago.

Liz Lauren

  • “Big River” – Mercury Theater Chicago
  • “London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre
  • “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Ensemble — Play

Cindy Gold (left) stars as Martha Washington alongside Celeste M. Cooper and Sydney Charles in “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington.”

Cindy Gold (left) stars as Martha Washington alongside Celeste M. Cooper and Sydney Charles in “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington.

Michael Brosilow

  • “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago
  • “Fences” – American Blues Theater
  • “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
  • “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” – Steep Theatre
  • “Toni Stone” – Goodman Theatre

Ensemble — Musical or Revue

Kiley Fitzgerald (from left), Evan Mills, Andy Bolduc, Jordan Stafford, Julia Morales and Claire McFadden star in “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” on Second City’s mainstage.

Kiley Fitzgerald (from left), Evan Mills, Andy Bolduc, Jordan Stafford, Julia Morales and Claire McFadden star in “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” on Second City’s mainstage.

Timothy M. Schmidt

  • “A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions
  • “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” – The Second City
  • “The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre
  • “London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre
  • “Once” – Writers Theatre
  • “The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

New Work

Older Noah (John Beasley) and Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of The Notebook—a new musical with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter, choreography by Katie Spelman, and directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams—presented in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, September 6–October 16, 2022. Photo by Liz Lauren.

Older Noah (John Beasley) and Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of “The Notebook.”

Liz Lauren

  • Will Allan – “Campaigns, Inc.” – TimeLine Theatre Company
  • Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson – “The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Rebecca Gilman – “Swing State” – Goodman Theatre
  • Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon – “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley “ –Northlight Theatre
  • Lisa Langford – “How Blood Go” – Congo Square Theatre Company
  • Paloma Nozicka – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista
  • Marvin Quijada – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista
  • Tuckie White – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • Will Wilhelm and Erin Murray – “Gender Play or What You Will” – About Face Theatre
  • LaDarrion Williams – “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” – TimeLine Theatre Company
  • Matthew C. Yee – “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” – Lookingglass Theatre Company
  • Martin Yousif Zebari – “Layalina” – Goodman Theatre

Director — Play — Large

  • Robert Falls - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre
  • Robert Falls - “Swing State” - Goodman Theatre
  • Jessica Fisch - “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre
  • Barbara Gaines - “The Comedy of Errors” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Henry Godinez - “Measure for Measure” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Ron OJ Parson - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre
  • Ron OJ Parson - “Trouble in Mind” - TimeLine Theatre Company

Director — Play — Midsize

  • Monty Cole – “Fences” – American Blues Theater
  • Sarah Gitenstein – “Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre
  • Marti Gobel – “Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre
  • Azar Kazemi – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista
  • Malkia Stampley – “The October Storm” – Raven Theatre
  • L. Walter Stearns – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Georgette Verdin – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista

Director — Musical — Large

  • Jim Corti and Landree Fleming - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre
  • Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre
  • Denis Jones - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Des McAnuff - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • Katie Spelman - “Once” - Writers Theatre
  • Michael Weber - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Director — Musical — Midsize

  • Christopher Chase Carter - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Christopher Chase Carter - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Elizabeth Margolius - “London Road” - Shattered Globe Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role — Play

Marvin Quijada stars in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista.&nbsp;

Marvin Quijada stars in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista.

Joel Maisonet

  • Terry Bell (Bashir) - “Routes” - Remy Bummpo Theatre Company
  • Kamal Angelo Bolden (Troy Maxson) - “Fences” - American Blues Theater
  • Tracey N. Bonner (Toni Stone) - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre
  • Shanésia Davis (Rose) - “Fences” - American Blues Theater
  • Mary Beth Fisher (Peg) - “Swing State” - Goodman Theatre
  • Kevin Gudahl (Lord Brian Halifax/Dromio of Ephesus) - “The Comedy of Errors” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Rob Lindley (Andy Warhol) - “Andy Warhol in Iran” - Northlight Theatre
  • Sarah Price (Louise) - “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre
  • Marvin Quijada (Actor) - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Elkins) - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre
  • Shariba Rivers (Wiletta Mayer) - “Trouble in Mind” - TimeLine Theatre Company
  • Larry Yando (Ebenezer Scrooge) - “A Christmas Carol” - Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role — Musical

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre’s “The Gospel at Colonus.”Michael Brosilow

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre’s “The Gospel at Colonus.”

Michael Brosilow

  • Curtis Bannister (Jim) - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy) - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • Ben Dow (Buddy) - “Elf The Musical” - Drury Lane Productions
  • Alexander Gemignani (Edward Bloom) - “Big Fish” - Marriott Theatre
  • Heidi Kettenring (Dolly Levi) - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Kieran McCabe (Buddy Holly) - “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” - Marriott Theatre
  • Andrew Mueller (Ernest Shackleton) - “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” - Porchlight Music Theatre
  • Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Oedipus) - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre
  • Stephen Schellhardt (Bruce Bechdel) - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre
  • Erica Stephan (Sally Bowles) - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Solo Performance

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater.

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater.

@Klose2u Photography

  • Alexis J. Roston (Billie Holiday) - “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Antonio Edwards Suarez (Antonio) - “Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son” - Goodman Theatre
  • Will Wilhelm (Will) - “Gender Play or What You Will” - About Face Theatre

Performer in a Revue

  • Felicia P. Fields (Performer) - “Pearl’s Rollin’ With the Blues” - Writers Theatre
  • Evan Mills (Performer) - “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” - The Second City

Performer in a Supporting Role — Play

Jon Hudson Odom (left) and Tracey N. Bonner in “Toni Stone” at the Goodman Theatre.

Jon Hudson Odom (left) and Tracey N. Bonner in “Toni Stone” at the Goodman Theatre.

Liz Lauren

  • Karen Aldridge (She) - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre
  • Andrew Behling (Charlie Doyle) - “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” - First Folio Theatre
  • Janet Ulrich Brooks (Helen Hubbard) - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” –Drury Lane Productions
  • Brianna Buckley (Gayle/Young Chipper Ambitious Black Woman) - “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” - Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
  • Meighan Gerachis (Aunt Weezie) - “Motherhouse” - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • Francis Guinan (Firs) - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre
  • Chiké Johnson (Galileo) - “Galileo’s Daughter” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
  • Felisha D. McNeal (Lucille) - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre
  • Jon Hudson Odom (Millie) - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre
  • Jazzma Pryor (Lillian) - “Stew” - Shattered Globe Theatre 
  • Nick Sandys (Eustace Bassington-Bassington ) - “Jeeves Intervenes” - First Folio Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role — Musical

Lloyd Price (Saint Aubyn, left) and his friend/business partner Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis) have much to talk about in “Personaity: The Lloyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater.

Lloyd Price (Saint Aubyn, left) and his friend/business partner Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis) have much to talk about in “Personaity: The Lloyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater.

Liz Lauren

  • Sean Fortunato (Applegate) - “Damn Yankees” - Marriott Theatre
  • Veronica Garza (Rosalie Mullins) - “School of Rock” - Paramount Theatre
  • Alex Goodrich (Cornelius Hackl) - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Stanley Wayne Mathis (Harold Logan) - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC
  • Susan Moniz (Mother Abbess) - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre
  • Mary Robin Roth (Fräulein Schneider) - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre
  • Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Curtis Taylor, Jr.) - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre
  • Elizabeth Stenholt (Medium Alison) - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre
  • Gregory Stewart Jr. (Philip Bailey) - “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire” – Black Ensemble Theater
  • Joy Woods (Middle Allie) - “The Notebook” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Costume Design — Large

  • Raquel Adorno - “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley“ - Northlight Theatre
  • Raquel Adorno - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC
  • Theresa Ham - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Izumi Inaba - “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
  • Samantha C. Jones - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre
  • Ana Kuzmanic - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre
  • Bill Morey - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Costume Design — Midsize

Wadsworth (Mark David Kaplan, from left), Mr. Green (Kelvin Roston Jr.), Mrs. White (McKinley Carter), Professor Plum (Andrew Jessop), Colonel Mustard (Jonah Winston), Mrs. Peacock (Nancy Wagner, and Miss Scarlet (Erica Stephan) gather in the library to discuss some nefarious goings-on in “Clue” at Mercury Theater Chicago.

Wadsworth (Mark David Kaplan, from left), Mr. Green (Kelvin Roston Jr.), Mrs. White (McKinley Carter), Professor Plum (Andrew Jessop), Colonel Mustard (Jonah Winston), Mrs. Peacock (Nancy Wagner, and Miss Scarlet (Erica Stephan) gather in the library to discuss some nefarious goings-on in “Clue” at Mercury Theater Chicago.

Liz Lauren

  • Gregory Graham - “Anna in the Tropics” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
  • Marquecia Jordan - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Marquecia Jordan - “Clue” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Robert Kuhn - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Caitlin McLeod - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Alexia Rutherford - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre

Choreography

  • Brenda Didier - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre
  • Edgar Godineaux - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC
  • Tyler Hanes - “Damn Yankees” - Marriott Theatre
  • Denis Jones - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Lorin Latarro - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • Paul Stancato - “Grease” - Drury Lane Productions

Original Music in a Play

  • Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliot Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Orbert Davis and Jorge Amado Molina - “Measure for Measure” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” – Drury Lane Productions
  • Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and  Manual Cinema
  • Christopher Kriz - “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley “ - Northlight Theatre

Music Direction

  • Carolyn Brady - “A Chorus Line” - Drury Lane Productions
  • Kory Danielson - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre
  • Kory Danielson - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre
  • Matt Deitchman - “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” - Marriott Theatre
  • Matt Deitchman - “Once” - Writers Theatre
  • Rick Fox - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • Mark J.P. Hood - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre
  • Ryan T. Nelson - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre
  • Robert Reddrick - “Blue Heaven” - Black Ensemble Theater
  • Robert Reddrick - “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire” - Black Ensemble Theater

Scenic Design — Large

  • Andrew Boyce - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions
  • casaboyce - “Layalina” - Goodman Theatre
  • John Culbert - “Arsenic and Old Lace” - Court Theatre
  • Jeffrey D. Kmiec - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre
  • Jeffrey D. Kmiec - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre
  • Collette Pollard - “The Garbologists” - Northlight Theatre

Scenic Design — Midsize

  • Bob Knuth – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago
  • Jack Magaw – “Andy Warhol’s Tomato” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
  • Angela Weber Miller – “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre
  • Angela Weber Miller – “Jeeves Intervenes” – First Folio Theatre
  • Lauren M. Nichols – “Anna in the Tropics” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
  • Joe Schermoly – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Sound Design — Large

  • Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions
  • Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
  • Ray Nardelli - “The 39 Steps” - Drury Lane Productions
  • Gareth Owen - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • André Pluess - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre
  • Adam Rosenthal - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre
  • Richard Woodbury - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

Sound Design — Midsize

  • Matthew Chapman - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Victoria DeIorio - “Motherhouse” - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
  • Willow James - “How Blood Go” - Congo Square Theatre Company
  • Stefanie M. Senior - “Enough to Let the Light In” - Teatro Vista
  • Kurt Snieckus - “Clue” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Lighting Design — Large

  • Yael Lubetzky - “Once” - Writers Theatre
  • Julie Mack - “A Chorus Line” - Drury Lane Productions
  • José Santiago - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre
  • Ben Stanton - “The Notebook” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Amanda Zieve - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design — Midsize

  • Conchita Avitia - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Jared Gooding - “Fences” - American Blues Theater
  • Gabrielle Strong - “Gender Play or What You Will” - About Face Theatre
  • Eric Watkins - “Routes” - Remy Bummpo Theatre Company
  • Levi Wilkins - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre

Projection Design

  • John Boesche - “Galileo’s Daughter” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
  • Anthony Churchill - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions
  • Reese Craig and Liviu Pasare - “Right to Be Forgotten” - Raven Theatre
  • Smooch Medina - “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” - Porchlight Music Theatre
  • Peter Nigrini - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre
  • Mike Tutaj - “Andy Warhol in Iran” - Northlight Theatre

Artistic Specialization

Scrooge welcomes the day in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.”&nbsp;

Scrooge welcomes the day in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.”

Manual Cinema

  • Drew Dir - Puppet Design - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
  • Drew Dir - Storyboards - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
  • Rueben D. Echoles - Wig, Hair and Makeup Design - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre
  • Jyrieka Guest - Fight Choreography - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre
  • Amanda Hermann and Yu Shibagaki - Properties Design - “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” - 
  • Lookingglass Theatre Company
  • Cookie Jordan - Hair and Wig Design - “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” -
  • Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre
  • Ian Merritt - Cinematography - “The Christians” - Citadel Theatre
  • Jesse Mooney-Bullock - Puppet Design - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre
  • Mike Oleon - Puppet Design - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista
  • Keith Ryan - Wig Design - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Short Run — Production

  • “The Island” - Court Theatre

Short Run — Performer

  • Kelly Anne Clark (The Actor) - “Being Seen” - RG Productions
  • Ronald L. Conner (Winston) - “The Island” - Court Theatre
  • Kai A. Ealy (John) - “The Island” - Court Theatre

For more information, visit jeffawards.org.

Next Up In Theater
‘MJ’ a thriller of a tribute to Michael Jackson’s music
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 10-16: The Mix
Doug Bragan, loved Chicago theater so much he bought the Ivanhoe, dies at 79
As tour begins in Chicago, team behind Michael Jackson musical wants to be startin’ somethin’ great
After all the ordeals of Paramount’s rich ‘Next to Normal,’ the ultimate takeaway is hope
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 3-9: The Mix
The Latest
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Music
Chance the Rapper to discuss career, hip-hop at Mag Mile Apple store event
The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life, including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington.
Business
Child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law
Other states have tried to regulate the child influencer industry, but Illinois is said to be the first state to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work.
By Claire Savage | AP
 
Jacqueline Avant and her husband Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. Clarence Avant died on Sunday.
Music
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ dies at 92
Avant, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a family statement.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 39 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Tim Mapes Dirksen Federal Courthouse
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Prosecutors accuse defense of playing games with witness list in trial of ex-top aide to Madigan
The feds contend lawyers for Tim Mapes have placed an assistant U.S. attorney on the witness list to keep him out of the courtroom and prevent him from participating in the case.
By Jon Seidel
 