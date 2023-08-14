Goodman, Paramount theaters lead 2023 Jeff Awards nominations

More than 200 theater artists in 32 categories from acting to directing to scenic design to music scores and beyond have been nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards, it was announced Monday. The awards (Chicago’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards) recognize excellence in Equity theater productions across the Chicago area.

The Goodman Theatre earned 32 nominations from nine of its season productions, followed by the Paramount Theatre in Aurora with 18, and Mercury Theater Chicago with 15. Drury Lane Theatre, Teatro Vista and Marriott Theatre tied with 13 nominations each. Teatro Vista’s production of “The Dream King” garnered 10 nominations, the most for a single production.

Here’s the full list of nominations. The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook.

2023 Equity Jeff Award Nominees:

Production — Play — Large

Long-lost twins Dromio of Syracuse (Ross Lehman) and Dromio of Ephesus (Kevin Gudahl) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of “The Comedy of Errors,” directed by Barbara Gaines. Liz Lauren

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions

“The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” - Goodman Theatre

“Clyde’s” - Goodman Theatre in association with Center Theatre Group

“The Comedy of Errors” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre

“Swing State” - Goodman Theatre

“Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Production — Play — Midsize

Ashlie Rene Funches (from left), Sherman Edwards and Aja Singletary star in “Is God Is” at A Red Orchid Theatre. Fadeout Media

“And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre

“Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

“Fences” – American Blues Theater

“Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre

“Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

“The October Storm” – Raven Theatre

“Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre

Production — Musical — Large

Tommy (Ali Louis Bourzgui) confronts his inner demons in ‘The Who’s Tommy” at the Goodman Theatre. Liz Lauren

“Cabaret” – Porchlight Music Theatre

“A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions

“Damn Yankees” – Marriott Theatre

“Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre

“The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre

“Hello, Dolly!” – Marriott Theatre

“Into the Woods” – Paramount Theatre

“The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

“Once” – Writers Theatre

“The Sound of Music” – Paramount Theatre

“The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

Production — Musical — Midsize

Eric Amundson stars as Huck Finn and Curtis Bannister stars as Jim in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at the Mercury Theater Chicago. Liz Lauren

“Big River” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Ensemble — Play

Cindy Gold (left) stars as Martha Washington alongside Celeste M. Cooper and Sydney Charles in “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington. Michael Brosilow

“Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

“Fences” – American Blues Theater

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

“Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” – Steep Theatre

“Toni Stone” – Goodman Theatre

Ensemble — Musical or Revue

Kiley Fitzgerald (from left), Evan Mills, Andy Bolduc, Jordan Stafford, Julia Morales and Claire McFadden star in “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” on Second City’s mainstage. Timothy M. Schmidt

“A Chorus Line” – Drury Lane Productions

“Don’t Quit Your Daydream” – The Second City

“The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre

“London Road” – Shattered Globe Theatre

“Once” – Writers Theatre

“The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

New Work

Older Noah (John Beasley) and Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of “The Notebook.” Liz Lauren

Will Allan – “Campaigns, Inc.” – TimeLine Theatre Company

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson – “The Notebook” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rebecca Gilman – “Swing State” – Goodman Theatre

Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon – “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley “ –Northlight Theatre

Lisa Langford – “How Blood Go” – Congo Square Theatre Company

Paloma Nozicka – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista

Marvin Quijada – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Tuckie White – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Will Wilhelm and Erin Murray – “Gender Play or What You Will” – About Face Theatre

LaDarrion Williams – “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” – TimeLine Theatre Company

Matthew C. Yee – “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Martin Yousif Zebari – “Layalina” – Goodman Theatre

Director — Play — Large

Robert Falls - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

Robert Falls - “Swing State” - Goodman Theatre

Jessica Fisch - “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre

Barbara Gaines - “The Comedy of Errors” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Henry Godinez - “Measure for Measure” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ron OJ Parson - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Ron OJ Parson - “Trouble in Mind” - TimeLine Theatre Company

Director — Play — Midsize

Monty Cole – “Fences” – American Blues Theater

Sarah Gitenstein – “Right to Be Forgotten” – Raven Theatre

Marti Gobel – “Is God Is” – A Red Orchid Theatre

Azar Kazemi – “Motherhouse” – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Malkia Stampley – “The October Storm” – Raven Theatre

L. Walter Stearns – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Georgette Verdin – “Enough to Let the Light In” – Teatro Vista

Director — Musical — Large

Jim Corti and Landree Fleming - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre

Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre

Denis Jones - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Des McAnuff - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Katie Spelman - “Once” - Writers Theatre

Michael Weber - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Director — Musical — Midsize

Christopher Chase Carter - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Christopher Chase Carter - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Elizabeth Margolius - “London Road” - Shattered Globe Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role — Play

Marvin Quijada stars in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista. Joel Maisonet

Terry Bell (Bashir) - “Routes” - Remy Bummpo Theatre Company

Kamal Angelo Bolden (Troy Maxson) - “Fences” - American Blues Theater

Tracey N. Bonner (Toni Stone) - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Shanésia Davis (Rose) - “Fences” - American Blues Theater

Mary Beth Fisher (Peg) - “Swing State” - Goodman Theatre

Kevin Gudahl (Lord Brian Halifax/Dromio of Ephesus) - “The Comedy of Errors” – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rob Lindley (Andy Warhol) - “Andy Warhol in Iran” - Northlight Theatre

Sarah Price (Louise) - “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” - Northlight Theatre

Marvin Quijada (Actor) - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Elkins) - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre

Shariba Rivers (Wiletta Mayer) - “Trouble in Mind” - TimeLine Theatre Company

Larry Yando (Ebenezer Scrooge) - “A Christmas Carol” - Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role — Musical

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre’s “The Gospel at Colonus.” Michael Brosilow

Curtis Bannister (Jim) - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy) - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Ben Dow (Buddy) - “Elf The Musical” - Drury Lane Productions

Alexander Gemignani (Edward Bloom) - “Big Fish” - Marriott Theatre

Heidi Kettenring (Dolly Levi) - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Kieran McCabe (Buddy Holly) - “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” - Marriott Theatre

Andrew Mueller (Ernest Shackleton) - “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Oedipus) - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre

Stephen Schellhardt (Bruce Bechdel) - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre

Erica Stephan (Sally Bowles) - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Solo Performance

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater. @Klose2u Photography

Alexis J. Roston (Billie Holiday) - “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Antonio Edwards Suarez (Antonio) - “Antonio’s Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son” - Goodman Theatre

Will Wilhelm (Will) - “Gender Play or What You Will” - About Face Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Felicia P. Fields (Performer) - “Pearl’s Rollin’ With the Blues” - Writers Theatre

Evan Mills (Performer) - “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” - The Second City

Performer in a Supporting Role — Play

Jon Hudson Odom (left) and Tracey N. Bonner in “Toni Stone” at the Goodman Theatre. Liz Lauren

Karen Aldridge (She) - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre

Andrew Behling (Charlie Doyle) - “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” - First Folio Theatre

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Helen Hubbard) - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” –Drury Lane Productions

Brianna Buckley (Gayle/Young Chipper Ambitious Black Woman) - “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” - Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Meighan Gerachis (Aunt Weezie) - “Motherhouse” - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Francis Guinan (Firs) - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

Chiké Johnson (Galileo) - “Galileo’s Daughter” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Felisha D. McNeal (Lucille) - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre

Jon Hudson Odom (Millie) - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Jazzma Pryor (Lillian) - “Stew” - Shattered Globe Theatre

Nick Sandys (Eustace Bassington-Bassington ) - “Jeeves Intervenes” - First Folio Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role — Musical

Lloyd Price (Saint Aubyn, left) and his friend/business partner Harold Logan (Stanley Wayne Mathis) have much to talk about in “Personaity: The Lloyd Price Musical” at the Studebaker Theater. Liz Lauren

Sean Fortunato (Applegate) - “Damn Yankees” - Marriott Theatre

Veronica Garza (Rosalie Mullins) - “School of Rock” - Paramount Theatre

Alex Goodrich (Cornelius Hackl) - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Stanley Wayne Mathis (Harold Logan) - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC

Susan Moniz (Mother Abbess) - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre

Mary Robin Roth (Fräulein Schneider) - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Curtis Taylor, Jr.) - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre

Elizabeth Stenholt (Medium Alison) - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre

Gregory Stewart Jr. (Philip Bailey) - “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire” – Black Ensemble Theater

Joy Woods (Middle Allie) - “The Notebook” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Costume Design — Large

Raquel Adorno - “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley“ - Northlight Theatre

Raquel Adorno - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC

Theresa Ham - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Izumi Inaba - “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Samantha C. Jones - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre

Ana Kuzmanic - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

Bill Morey - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Costume Design — Midsize

Wadsworth (Mark David Kaplan, from left), Mr. Green (Kelvin Roston Jr.), Mrs. White (McKinley Carter), Professor Plum (Andrew Jessop), Colonel Mustard (Jonah Winston), Mrs. Peacock (Nancy Wagner, and Miss Scarlet (Erica Stephan) gather in the library to discuss some nefarious goings-on in “Clue” at Mercury Theater Chicago. Liz Lauren

Gregory Graham - “Anna in the Tropics” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Marquecia Jordan - “Big River” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Marquecia Jordan - “Clue” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Robert Kuhn - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Caitlin McLeod - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Alexia Rutherford - “The October Storm” - Raven Theatre

Choreography

Brenda Didier - “Cabaret” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Edgar Godineaux - “Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical” - The Hard Kill LLC

Tyler Hanes - “Damn Yankees” - Marriott Theatre

Denis Jones - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Lorin Latarro - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Paul Stancato - “Grease” - Drury Lane Productions

Original Music in a Play

Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliot Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Orbert Davis and Jorge Amado Molina - “Measure for Measure” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” – Drury Lane Productions

Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Christopher Kriz - “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley “ - Northlight Theatre

Music Direction

Carolyn Brady - “A Chorus Line” - Drury Lane Productions

Kory Danielson - “Fun Home” - Paramount Theatre

Kory Danielson - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre

Matt Deitchman - “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story” - Marriott Theatre

Matt Deitchman - “Once” - Writers Theatre

Rick Fox - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Mark J.P. Hood - “The Gospel at Colonus” - Court Theatre

Ryan T. Nelson - “Hello, Dolly!” - Marriott Theatre

Robert Reddrick - “Blue Heaven” - Black Ensemble Theater

Robert Reddrick - “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth Wind and Fire” - Black Ensemble Theater

Scenic Design — Large

Andrew Boyce - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions

casaboyce - “Layalina” - Goodman Theatre

John Culbert - “Arsenic and Old Lace” - Court Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre

Collette Pollard - “The Garbologists” - Northlight Theatre

Scenic Design — Midsize

Bob Knuth – “Clue” – Mercury Theater Chicago

Jack Magaw – “Andy Warhol’s Tomato” – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Angela Weber Miller – “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” – First Folio Theatre

Angela Weber Miller – “Jeeves Intervenes” – First Folio Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols – “Anna in the Tropics” – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Joe Schermoly – “The Dream King” – Teatro Vista

Sound Design — Large

Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions

Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Ray Nardelli - “The 39 Steps” - Drury Lane Productions

Gareth Owen - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

André Pluess - “Toni Stone” - Goodman Theatre

Adam Rosenthal - “The Sound of Music” - Paramount Theatre

Richard Woodbury - “The Cherry Orchard” - Goodman Theatre

Sound Design — Midsize

Matthew Chapman - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Victoria DeIorio - “Motherhouse” - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Willow James - “How Blood Go” - Congo Square Theatre Company

Stefanie M. Senior - “Enough to Let the Light In” - Teatro Vista

Kurt Snieckus - “Clue” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Lighting Design — Large

Yael Lubetzky - “Once” - Writers Theatre

Julie Mack - “A Chorus Line” - Drury Lane Productions

José Santiago - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre

Ben Stanton - “The Notebook” - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Amanda Zieve - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design — Midsize

Conchita Avitia - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Jared Gooding - “Fences” - American Blues Theater

Gabrielle Strong - “Gender Play or What You Will” - About Face Theatre

Eric Watkins - “Routes” - Remy Bummpo Theatre Company

Levi Wilkins - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre

Projection Design

John Boesche - “Galileo’s Daughter” - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill - “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” - Drury Lane Productions

Reese Craig and Liviu Pasare - “Right to Be Forgotten” - Raven Theatre

Smooch Medina - “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” - Porchlight Music Theatre

Peter Nigrini - “The Who’s Tommy” - Goodman Theatre

Mike Tutaj - “Andy Warhol in Iran” - Northlight Theatre

Artistic Specialization

Scrooge welcomes the day in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.” Manual Cinema

Drew Dir - Puppet Design - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Drew Dir - Storyboards - “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” - Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Rueben D. Echoles - Wig, Hair and Makeup Design - “Dreamgirls” - Paramount Theatre

Jyrieka Guest - Fight Choreography - “Is God Is” - A Red Orchid Theatre

Amanda Hermann and Yu Shibagaki - Properties Design - “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” -

Lookingglass Theatre Company

Cookie Jordan - Hair and Wig Design - “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” -

Goodman Theatre in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Ian Merritt - Cinematography - “The Christians” - Citadel Theatre

Jesse Mooney-Bullock - Puppet Design - “Into the Woods” - Paramount Theatre

Mike Oleon - Puppet Design - “The Dream King” - Teatro Vista

Keith Ryan - Wig Design - “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Mercury Theater Chicago

Short Run — Production

“The Island” - Court Theatre

Short Run — Performer

Kelly Anne Clark (The Actor) - “Being Seen” - RG Productions

Ronald L. Conner (Winston) - “The Island” - Court Theatre

Kai A. Ealy (John) - “The Island” - Court Theatre

For more information, visit jeffawards.org.

