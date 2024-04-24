The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Things to Do in Chicago April 25-May 1: The Mix

‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Nederlander Theatre, the spring One of a Kind Show at the Mart, and the Joffrey Ballet’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” are among some of the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
MAMMA-MIA-2.jpeg. Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and the Company of MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour Photo by Joan Marcus

Christine Sherrill (as Donna Sheridan, center) and the company of “Mamma Mia!”

Joan Marcus

Theater

  • The Broadway-bound musical comedy “Death Becomes Her” is an adaptation of the 1992 movie of the same title, about a popular actress (Megan Hilty) and her best frenemy, a long-suffering author (Jennifer Simard) who lives in her shadow. All-out war breaks out when the former steals the latter’s husband (Christopher Sieber); their world is turned upside down even more by a mysterious woman (Michelle Williams) with a magical potion that restores youth and beauty. Features a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey with a book by Marco Pennette; Christopher Gattelli directs. From April 30-June 2 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $33-$113. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
  • “The Thanksgiving Play” is Larissa FastHorse’s satirical comedy that follows four theater people intent on creating an elementary school Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper, Paloma Nozicka and Nate Santana star; Jess McLeod directs. From April 25-June 2 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$86. Visit steppenwolf.org.
  • The popular musical “Mamma Mia!,” now on a 25th anniversary tour, is the story of a mother, her daughter and her three possible dads all set to the music of ABBA’s timeless songbook. Phyllida Lloyd directs. From April 30-May 19 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $52.50-$137.50. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
    Thanksgiving Play 8. Photo by Joel Moorman.jpg

    Paloma Nozicka and Nate Santana in rehearsal for Steppenwolf Theatre’s Chicago premiere of “The Thanksgiving Play.”

    Joel Moorman

  • “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” recounts the amazing journey of the folk-rock duo from their humble beginnings and incredible success in the ‘60s to their split in the ‘70s and culminating in their 1981 reunion concert in Central Park. From April 30-May 5 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $25-$85. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
  • Chicago Opera Theater presents “The Weight of Light,” Gillian Rae Perry and Marcus Amaker’s opera about a mother and daughter who share a magical ability — they can speak with objects. At 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $55. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.
  • Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble presents “Panther in the Sky,” Lani Montreal’s new play about four mothers who lost their teenage sons to violence on the streets of Chicago and the sons who watch over them and guide them to take action. From May 1-18 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Auditorium, 1650 W. Foster. Tickets: $10-$30. Visit danztheatre.org.
  • For its inaugural production, Blue in the Right Way presents “Women Beware Women,” Kevin V. Smith and Daiva Bhandari’s queer, feminist adaptation of Thomas Middleton’s 1621 tragedy that tells the story of the devastating effects of the patriarchy on an entire society. Smith directs. From April 27-May 12 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20-$40. Visit blueintherightway.com.
  • Bramble Theatre presents a staged reading of Beth Hyland’s new comedy, “Cancelina,” about fame, female friendship and the lengths we’ll go for redemption. Dan Washelesky directs. At 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Bramble Theatre, 5545 N. Clark. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit brambletheatre.org.

Comedy

3. Mike Birbiglia in 'The Old Man and the Pool' credit Juli.jpg

Mike Birbiglia.

Juli Del Prete Photo

  • Mike Birbiglia blends the worlds of stand-up and theater and was in town most recently with his solo show “The Old Man & the Pool.” Now the 45-year-old comedian returns with new material in a show titled “Please Stop the Ride.” “A lot of the show is flashbacks to childhood,” he says, “and a lot is interactions with my 8-year-old daughter and figuring [parenting] out.” At 7 p.m. April 26 and 6 and 8:30 p.m. April 27 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $49+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Dance

The Joffrey Ballet_Midsummer_Photo by Cheryl Mann.jpeg

The Joffrey Ballet in “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Cheryl Mann

  • The Joffrey Ballet season closes with “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman’s mind-bending trip to a surreal world that pays homage to the summer solstice and the Scandinavian Midsummer holiday — a time of celebration and mystery. Swedish indie-rock artist Anna von Hausswolff joins the dancers on stage to perform three songs for the piece. From April 25-May 5 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $36+. Visit joffrey.org.
  • South Chicago Dance Theatre presents New Horizons, a program that includes six world premiere performances by commissioned choreographers: Donald Byrd’s “It Begins,” Tsai Tsi Hung’s “Under the Skin,” Monique Haley’s “Soul Power,” Terence Marling’s “An Opening,” Kia S. Smith’s “Of Silence” and Joshua Blake Carter’s “Infinity Engine.” At 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $33-$85. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
  • Identity Performing Arts presents a performance of two works by choreographer Ginny Ching-Yin Lo: “Enliven,” which highlights energy in motion, and her new piece, “Muted,” which explores the complexity of being muted or muting someone. At 7:30 p.m. April 27 and 3 p.m. April 28 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell. Tickets: $30. Visit identityperformingarts.org.
  • “Unstuck,” presented by SITE/less and Defibrillator Performance Art Gallery, is a live art exhibition that explores the relationship between dance and performance art via work by artists who are pushing against their traditional disciplines to discover new ways of expressing themselves. At 7 p.m. April 27 at SITE/less, 1250 W. Augusta. Tickets: $10. Visit siteless.org.

Music

Madeleine Peyroux - photo by Ebru Yildiz.jpeg

Madeleine Peyroux.

Ebru Yildiz Photo

  • After one last tour, Frankie Beverly and Maze will become Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly. Yes, after 54 years and a string of hits, frontman Beverly is retiring but not before he takes one last triumphant lap. The charismatic singer led the group as it became one of the top R&B acts of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Chaka Khan and El DeBarge join Beverly for what is sure to be a nostalgic evening. At 8 p.m. April 27 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $79+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
  • Madeleine Peyroux previews songs from her album “Let’s Walk,” due out June 28. It’s her most diverse, intimate and bold work to date. The songs are filled with elements of jazz, folk, gospel blues, Americana, chamber pop and Latin rhythms. At 8 p.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 28 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $60-$85. Visit citywinery.com.
    Time for Three by Shervin Lainez 2.jpeg

    Time for Three.

    Shervin Lainez Photo

  • Music Institute of Chicago presents Time for Three, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning trio with an uncommon blend of instruments and vocals. Charles Yang (violin), Nicolas Kendall (violin) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass) merge an array of eras, styles and traditions for their unique repertoire. At 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $30-$60, livestream $15. Visit musicinst.org.


  • Irish folk rockers The Mary Wallopers have been described as “more traditional than the Pogues but still informed by punk.” Check them out at 8 p.m. April 26-27 at Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $30, $35. Visit martyrslive.com.
  • New age legend Laraaji (amplified zither, vocals) and The Sea & Cake’s Sam Prekop (live analog electronics) perform together for the first time. Expect an ambient experience bathed in an immersive light show. At 7 p.m. April 26 at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $58. Visit epiphanychi.com.

Museums

Home of House.jpeg

“Chicago: Home of House” exhibit at Navy Pier.

Design Museum of Chicago

  • “Chicago: Home of House” pays homage to the energy, music, and dance of Black and Latino youth on Chicago’s South and West sides that laid the critical foundation for Chicago House music. Presented in partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago and The Vintage House Show Collective, the exhibit explores the history of the artists, clubs and labels that built the style of house pioneers and artists. From May 1-Oct. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
  • “Voices of Genocide” is a new permanent exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum that elevates the voices of survivors and descendants of genocides from across the globe while expanding awareness and the knowledge needed to prevent and respond to genocides, mass atrocities and other human rights violations. Opens May 1 at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods, Skokie. Admission: $6-$18. Visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.

    Family Fun

Flight of Butterflies-artist Luis De La Torre - photo by Sydney Gush.jpeg. Flight of Butterflies-Artist Luis De La Torre puts finishing touches on his sculpture for "Flight of Butterflies" at the Peggy Notebaert Museum. photo by Sydney Gush

Artist Luis De La Torre puts finishing touches on his sculpture for “Flight of Butterflies” at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

Sydney Gush

  • “Flight of Butterflies” is a city-wide outdoor experience created by the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum (2430 N. Cannon) and running through 2025. The unique exhibit combines nature, art and storytelling, showcasing 29 striking butterfly sculptures that stand over seven feet tall, each designed by local artists and community groups. The butterfly structures will “land” outside the Nature Museum on April 25 before dispersing to locations across the city this summer. Also check out the lovely Butterfly Haven at the museum for a free-flying butterfly experience. For more information, visit naturemuseum.org.
  • The spring One of a Kind Sale features a wide range of unique, handmade goods from over 350 talented artists and makers. Shoppers can also enjoy cafes and bars, live music and immersive activities from the local non-profit art organization, Marwen. From April 26-28 at The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza. Admission: $15. Visit oneofakindshowchicago.com.
  • Dia del Nino (Day of the Children), presented by the Museum of Contemporary Art, is a neighborhood program that encourages participation in the arts. The free, activity-filled event in Little Village showcases local vendors, art, workshops, games and performances. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 at Saucedo Elementary School, 2850 W. 24th. Register for free tickets at mcachicago.org.
  • The 15th edition of C2E2, the pop culture extravaganza and the biggest geek-out party in town, features guest of honor Josh Brolin (“Dune 2”) and dozens of performers from favorite movies, anime, television shows and video games. Plus exhibitors, comic creators and literary authors. From April 26-28 at McCormick Place, South Building, 2301 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $55+. Visit c2e2.com.
