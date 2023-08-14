The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
College Sports Sports

Georgia No. 1 in preseason football poll, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State

The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Georgia No. 1 in preseason football poll, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State
Michigan and Ohio State are Nos. 2 and 3 in the preseason AP football poll.

Michigan and Ohio State are Nos. 2 and 3 in the preseason AP football poll.

Jay LaPrete/AP

Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.

Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016.

The Bulldogs have won the last two national titles while going 29-2, but this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1. The first was in 2008.

Georgia started the 2021 season No. 5, before going on to win its first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs followed up with a perfect season in 2022 after being preseason No. 3.

The Bulldogs have had 25 players drafted by NFL teams the last two years, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter this past April. Coach Kirby Smart has built a program to rival Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty so voters are now giving Georgia the Crimson Tide treatment.

Alabama had been preseason No. 1 each of the last two seasons, and five of the previous seven. Clemson was preseason No. 1 in the other two seasons, making Georgia the first team other than the Tide or Tigers to be preseason No. 1 since Ohio State in 2015.

Alabama is also the last team to win back-to-back major college football national championships, doing so in 2011 and ‘12.

No team has won three straight national titles during the AP poll era, which dates to 1936. For the record, Minnesota, the first official AP champion, was retroactively crowned champion for the 1934 and ‘35 seasons by a couple of organizations.

Coach Bernie Bierman’s Gophers from long ago are the closest thing major college football has to a three-peater.

“We have not addressed that with them,” Smart said during SEC media days of chasing college football history. “We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience.”

The Bulldogs are reloading on the defensive front and at quarterback, but do not lack for stars. Tight end Brock Bowers is one of the nation’s best players; linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was a second-team All-American; and center Sedrick Van Pran anchors one of the country’s most talented offensive lines.

Rounding out the top 10 is Southern California at No. 6, which is the Trojans’ best preseason ranking since 2017, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington.

The Seminoles are back in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2018, and in the top 10 for the first time since 2017.

STARTING ON TOP, STAYING ON TOP

Beware, ‘Dawgs.

Since the AP preseason poll started in 1950, 11 teams that started No. 1 also finished No. 1. Only two of those have occurred since 2000: Southern California in 2004 and Alabama in 2017.

“The threat for us is complacency,” Smart said. “The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stomping it out.”

TIDE’S OUT ... OF THE TOP THREE

For most schools, a preseason No. 4 ranking would feel pretty good.

For Alabama, it feels like a sign of decline. The last time the Crimson Tide had a lower preseason ranking was 2009. That was Year 3 for Saban in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama went on to win the first of six national championships during his unprecedented run.

This preseason poll is the first since 2015 in which the Tide did not receive at least one first-place vote.

The Tide did run its record streak of top-five preseason rankings to 15. Next best in poll history is 11 for Florida State in 1990-2000. Ohio State has had 11 top-five preseason rankings since 2009.

CONFERENCE CALL

Over the last three years, schools have been redrawing the conference maps.

This year, the Big 12 has four new members, the American Athletic Conference has six and Conference USA has four.

The really flashy moves come in 2024.

This season will be the last with Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 ( before moving to the SEC ) and maybe the last with a Pac-12 at all. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will play in the Big Ten next year while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah move to the Big 12 as major college football moves toward sprawling super conferences.

Heading into this season the breakdown by conference of teams in the Top 25:

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 12, 22, 23).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 2, 3, 7, 19, 25).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 6, 10, 14, 15, 18).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 11, 16, 17, 20).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 8, 9, 21).

American Athletic — 1 (No. 24).

Independent — 1 (No. 13).

If sorted by next season’s conference alignment the breakdown looks like this:

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 11, 12, 20, 22, 23).

Big Ten — 8 (Nos. 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 15, 19, 25).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 14, 16, 17).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 8, 9, 21).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 18 - counts Oregon State as a Pac-12 team).

American Athletic— 1 (No. 24)

Independent — 1 (No. 13).

THE TOP 25

1) Georgia

2) Michigan

3) Ohio State

4) Alabama

5) LSU

6) USC

7) Penn State

8) Florida State

9) Clemson

10) Washington

11) Texas

12) Tennessee

13) Notre Dame

14) Utah

15) Oregon

16) Kansas State

17) TCU

18) Oregon State

19) Wisconsin

20) Oklahoma

21) North Carolina

22) Mississippi

23) Texas A&M

24) Tulane

25) Iowa

Next Up In College Sports
Bet on it: Scandals move college football lines
Will Northwestern ever get out of its own way?
Northwestern University failed to protect women’s lacrosse player from sexual assault, lawsuit alleges
Northwestern football staff raises ire with ‘offensive’ and ‘tone-deaf’ shirts
If colleges won’t confront problem of abuse against student athletes, Congress must step in
Exjugador mexicano de fútbol americano estudiantil demanda a Universidad Northwestern por burlas racistas
The Latest
AP23212776789177.jpg
Sports Media
ESPN names Doris Burke, Doc Rivers to top NBA broadcast crew
Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
merlin_113857550.jpg
Crime
Chicago’s new police superintendent inherits a department notoriously slow to enact reforms
Larry Snelling, the new pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, is inheriting a mandatory overhaul of the department’s culture and standards — a process that has moved so slowly over the past four years that it’s teetering on failure.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Francis Guinan (from left) Kate Fry and Christopher Donahue in “The Cherry Orchard” at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
Goodman, Paramount theaters lead 2023 Jeff Awards nominations
The 55th anniversary edition of the Equity Jeff Awards presentation will take place in the fall.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Music
Chance the Rapper to discuss career, hip-hop at Mag Mile Apple store event
The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life, including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington.
Business
Child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law
Other states have tried to regulate the child influencer industry, but Illinois is said to be the first state to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work.
By Claire Savage | AP
 