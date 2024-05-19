The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Golf Sports

Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for his first major and sets scoring record for majors

Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau, entertaining to the very end with a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 64.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for his first major and sets scoring record for majors
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Xander Schauffele cashed in at just the right time Sunday by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the PGA Championship for his first major with the lowest score in major championship history.

The Olympic gold medalist got something even more valuable in silver — that enormous Wanamaker Trophy after a wild week at Valhalla.

Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau, entertaining to the very end with a 10-foot birdie of his own on the par-5 18th for a 64.

Related

Schauffele became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the last hole to win by one. And this took all he had. His drive on the par-5 18th rolled close enough to the bunker that he had to stand in the sand. He hit it beautifully down the left side, some 35 yards short, and pitched to 6 feet.

DeChambeau was on the range, staying loose for a potential playoff, watching Schauffele from a large video board. He walked all the way back to the 18th to join in with so many other players wanting to congratulate the 30-year-old Californian.

Schauffele, who began this championship with a 62 to tie the major championship record, finished at 21-under 263 with that winning birdie. That beats by one shot the major record previously shared by Brooks Koepka in the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and Henrik Stenson in the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.

Next Up In Sports
Cubs lose series to Pirates as they navigate a turbulent part of the season
Cubs' Shota Imanaga is crushing it on the mound, but life as a Chicagoan is coming along more slowly
White Sox swept by streaking Yankees as former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon gets win in finale
Bears season-ticket holders feel blitzed by steep price increases
Eloy Jimenez has his day in White Sox' outfield
Hector Neris is making his presence felt in Cubs' clubhouse
The Latest
TRAUMACLUB-05XX24-12.JPG
Well
Pilsen group encourages positive self-talk, coping skills in young girls: 'It's OK to say you have problems'
Any frustration is welcome after school at GLOW: Trauma-Informed Mentoring for Girls. “This club is the only one we can express ourselves in,” one youth said while the girls create a “zen garden.”
By Mariah Rush
 
BEARSTIX-051824-4.jpg
Bears
Bears season-ticket holders feel blitzed by steep price increases
Some longtime Bears fans were taken aback after the cost of ticket packages rose steeply, even with one fewer game at Soldier Field — resulting in price hikes for some fans of nearly 50% per game.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, on March 1, 2024, in Front Royal, Va. Illinois state employees will get expanded access to the high-priced weight-loss drugs, but that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Letters to the Editor
Weight-loss drug coverage is cheaper than covering the costs of obesity
Obesity causes serious chronic conditions such as diabetes, osteoarthritis and cardiovascular disease. Treating them is likely more expensive than covering the cost of weight-loss drugs.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez has his day in White Sox' outfield
The Sox slugger is still not fond of DH duty, but he grins and bears it.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
*** BESTPIX *** Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Hector Neris is making his presence felt in Cubs' clubhouse
“[Neris] gave a speech, and usually it’s after a loss,” Shota Imanaga said. “But the fact he did it after a win is very reassuring. He had a lot of positive words.”
By Kyle Williams
 