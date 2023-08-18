The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Northwestern reduces events held at Ryan Field, residents continue to oppose rebuild

In a statement, Northwestern University President Michael Schill said they have taken into consideration neighbors’ concerns and will drop the number of concerts held in a year from 10 to six.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Northwestern reduces events held at Ryan Field, residents continue to oppose rebuild
The proposed Ryan Field stadium will be privately funded.

The proposed Ryan Field stadium will be privately funded.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University announced Thursday they will lower the number of concerts held at the new proposed Ryan Field stadium, while still contributing financially to the city.

In a statement, Northwestern president Michael Schill said they have taken into consideration neighbors’ concerns and will drop the number of concerts held in a year from 10 to six.

Schill also announced the university will no longer ask for unlimited 10,000-person events and will limit community activities to 60 per year.

“The new stadium has never been solely about Northwestern football; its role as an economic and social engine goes well beyond that,” Schill said.

The announcement comes less than a week ahead of the Land Use Commission meeting. where the council will hear plans for the stadium and get input from residents.

The LUC, made up of volunteer community members, will hear plans for Ryan Field and concerns from residents on Aug. 23. They will then make recommendations to the Evanston City Council and Planning and Development Committee about the development of the stadium.

The Most Livable Association — an organization made up of residents — has opposed the stadium since it was announced last year, saying their concerns weren’t considered and warning the development would cause environmental and residential disruption.

“Northwestern clearly knows they’re losing the fight in public opinion. They’re grasping for some kind of support. What they propose are still the same radical zoning changes that focus on commercial use,” said David DeCarlo, co-president of the Most Livable Association.

DeCarlo said his group will attend next week’s meeting and bring evidence that will prove the stadium doesn’t meet city standards.

The university is guaranteeing a minimum of $2 million in tax and fee revenue for the city that will come solely from events held at the stadium. Ryan Field will also give opportunities to residents with low-paying jobs to move into better-paying careers, Schill said.

“We know that as a key part of this community, we need to listen to our neighbors across the entire city of Evanston.”

The rebuild will be privately funded with majority of the financing coming from the Ryan family.

Next Up In News
New Boys and Girls Club opens on West Side ‘not only for our young people but by our young people’
Feds nearly done laying out perjury case against ex-top aide to Michael Madigan
PHOTOS: 2023 Air and Water Show rehearsals
2 former Chicago police officers charged in $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Midwife crisis: Swedish Hospital changes program after more than 2 decades
The Latest
White_Sox_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. is a lead shunner
The problem Robert is going to have with his honesty is how it will affect him directly and professionally. Especially while he’s in a ChiSox uniform.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Woody Allen and Diana Davila in the 1972 film “Play It Again. Sam.” Allen practically invented the sexist trope of the schlubby or dorky man with conventionally attractive woman.
Columnists
‘Barbie’ haters remind me of my big Hollywood pet peeve: Anti-Kens
The most superficial beef I have with directors who are not Greta Gerwig: The pairing of schlubby or awkwardly dorky men — think Woody Allen — with conventionally attractive women.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Columnists
How did Tim Mapes get in this spot?
Mapes, once chief of staff for former House Speaker Mike Madigan, faces up to 20 years in prison for an obstruction of justice charge and another five years for perjury.
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_115255066.jpg
Rogers Park
Chicago’s oldest movie theater, the New 400 Theaters, closes to the public after a century
The beloved century-old movie theater in Rogers Park announced its closure on social media Friday.
By Mary Norkol
 
Chris Harris, 13, who performed a poem with his twin, reacts as visitors clap for them after the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago’s Rusu-McCartin Club on the West Side, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
West Garfield Park
New Boys and Girls Club opens on West Side ‘not only for our young people but by our young people’
The $15 million, 27,000-square-foot Rusu-McCartin Boys & Girls Club is the first new club from the organization in two decades.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 