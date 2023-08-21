Record-setting catch of flatheads from the Rock River

Dan Grabert and Paul Eastman had a record-setting catch of flathead catfish on Aug. 12 from the Rock River. They won the third annual Rock Monster Tournament out of Martin Park in Loves Park with a tournament-record 70.13 pounds and Grabert caught his personal best and the tournament record of 43.4 pounds.

Grabert messaged that they were anchored and tight line fishing Carolina rigs with circle hooks and live bluegill.

For those who were wondering, James Klauzer caught the Illinois record flathead catfish (81 pounds, 6.4 ounces) on Aug. 29, 2015 from Sangchris Lake.

Flathead are a personal favorite and I hope to up my PB (31 pounds) significantly someday.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

