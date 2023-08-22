The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Washington News Politics

Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer

Ed Siskel — nephew of the late Chicago film critic Gene Siskel — is familiar with high-stakes congressional investigations and other politicized probes.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
Ed Siskel is shown during a news conference at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August 2017. At the time, he was corporation counsel for the city of Chicago, under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Ed Siskel is shown during a news conference at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August 2017. At the time, he was corporation counsel for the city of Chicago, under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced Siskel will be the new White House counsel. While in the Obama-Biden administration, as deputy White House counsel, Siskel helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

Associate Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Ed Siskel to be the top White House attorney, picking a veteran of Rahm Emanuel’s City Hall and the Obama administration to be in place for election year GOP investigations and obstructive moves.

Siskel — nephew of the late Chicago film critic Gene Siskel and raised on the North Shore — is familiar with high-stakes congressional and other politicized probes.

He starts in September and replaces departing White House Counsel Stuart Delery.

As a deputy counsel in the Obama-Biden administration, Siskel was part of the White House legal team handling major controversies: the response to the 2012 Benghazi attack in which four U.S. citizens, including the U.S. ambassador, were killed; the collapse of the Solyndra solar panel company after receiving government loans; and the defense of President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act.

In a 2017 profile, Siskel told Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman: “I learned the value of quickly mastering a set of facts and understanding how an investigator would view a set of facts so that you can help inform policymakers in an effective way of responding, cooperating in a thoughtful, responsible way, particularly in circumstances where things can get highly politicized.”

“It’s important in any investigation … to have a process that is thorough and rigorous and has real integrity to it. So much depends on your ability to work with the other parties involved. In that case, it was congressional committees. But it could be inspectors general or the Department of Justice.”

Ed Siskel (left) with then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Ed Siskel (left) with then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel at a Chicago City Council meeting in April 2017.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Siskel will arrive at the White House from Grosvenor Holdings, where he has been, according to his LinkedIn resume, the chief legal officer since June 2019.

Michael Sacks, Grosvenor’s board chairman and chief executive officer, is a major Democratic donor and fundraiser. Sacks also helped land the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and leads the Chicago convention’s host committee.

Biden said in a statement: “Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel.

“For nearly four years in the White House when I was Vice President, he helped the Counsel’s Office navigate complex challenges and advance the President’s agenda on behalf of the American people, and first as a federal prosecutor and then as the top counsel for one of America’s biggest and most vibrant cities, his hometown of Chicago, Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law.”

Siskel served as corporation counsel under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel — who was tapped by Biden to be the U.S. Ambassador to Japan — from February 2017 to May 2019, his resume said, leaving a partnership at the Washington law firm Wilmer Hale for City Hall. 

Before private practice, Siskel was a deputy White House counsel for four years.

Siskel also worked in the Justice Department and was a Chicago-based federal prosecutor. He clerked for another Chicagoan, Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. His undergraduate degree is from Wesleyan University with his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Spielman, in her 2017 Siskel profile, noted that besides having Gene Siskel as an uncle, Ed Siskel’s “oldest brother Jon won an Emmy award for his documentary about 9/11. His middle brother Charlie was nominated for an Academy Award for his documentary, “Finding Vivian Maier.”

Next Up In Washington
Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Chicago woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
FEMA disaster teams visit Cicero to spread word about federal assistance after flooding
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
The Latest
High School students exit Roosevelt High School in Albany Park, after their first day of the 2023-2024 school year, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Chicago
Extreme heat moves CPS recess, activities indoors; sports games postponed
Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s with dangerous heat indexes soaring up to 115 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
By Nader Issa
 
Eliannys Piña y su hijo, Elías, sentados frente a la estación de policía del distrito de Grand Crossing.
La Voz Chicago
CPS niega que algunos niños migrantes fueron rechazados de inscribirse a la escuela
Alrededor de 10 niños habían caminado a una escuela de Woodlawn sólo para ser rechazados por los administradores, dijo un voluntario. Pero CPS disputa las alegaciones, diciendo que una de las familias tenía un formulario vencido que retrasó el proceso.
By Michael Loria
 
A couple sits under the shade of an umbrella before a Chicago Public League game between Morgan Park and Kenwood last season.
High School Football
CPS postpones outdoor sports due to excessive heat; Kenwood vs. Lincoln-Way East showdown moves to Saturday
Chicago Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that all outdoor games on Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed and all practices must be canceled or moved indoors due to the excessive heat that is expected.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A commuter boards the CTA’s southbound No. 49 bus on North Western Avenue at West Belden Avenue, Dec. 11, 2020.
Letters to the Editor
With more investment, we can make public transit better for everyone
Increasing funding is key if public transit is going to adapt, attract more riders, expand access, grow our economy, and combat climate change, the head of the Regional Transportation Authority writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A smoked cheeseburger, a beef brisket sandwich, lamb ribs, BBQ beans, kale slaw, Mexican slaw, and smoked esquites (grilled corn) are some of Heffer BBQ’s dishes.
Fired up: These Chicago pitmasters putting a culturally creative spin on barbecue
Pop-up chefs are putting a creative spin on all things smoked and grilled by reinterpreting classic dishes and their fixings through a globally inspired lens.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 