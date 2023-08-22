CPS postpones outdoor sports due to excessive heat; Kenwood vs. Lincoln-Way East showdown moves to Saturday

Chicago Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that all outdoor games on Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed and all practices must be canceled or moved indoors due to the excessive heat that is expected.

CPS says regular activity may resume on Friday.

“We are cool with it, I don’t think anyone is upset about it,” Morgan Park football coach Chris James said. “Most coaches are trying to make sure we stay healthy. Thursday is walk throughs for most people. We have three gyms so we should be ok. I don’t think anything can kill the excitement for opening weekend for the kids.”

The major football showdown at Gately between Kenwood and Lincoln-Way East scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m.

Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday night, the city will be under an excessive heat watch, according to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Wednesday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 90s during the day, the weather service said. Heat indexes, which combine temperature, humidity and other measures to quantify the level of discomfort people could feel at a given time, could make it feel like 115 degrees.

The following football games, originally scheduled for Thursday, will all be moved.

Fenger vs. Bogan at Eckersall

Foreman vs. Marshall at Rockne

Hubbard vs. Payton at Lane

Kelly at Back of the Yards

Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood at Gately

Manteno at Sandwich

Pritzker at Goode

Richards vs. Lindblom at Stagg Stadium

UP-Bronzeville vs. Lincoln Park at Lane

Woodlawn at Marine

