The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Chicago News Weather

Extreme heat moves CPS recess, activities indoors; sports games postponed

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s with dangerous heat indexes soaring up to 115 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE Extreme heat moves CPS recess, activities indoors; sports games postponed
High School students exit Roosevelt High School in Albany Park, after their first day of the 2023-2024 school year, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

CPS students will face extreme heat their first week of school. All recess and outdoor activities are moving indoors.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Recess and outdoor activities at Chicago’s public schools will be moved indoors this week and outdoor sports games and practices will be postponed Wednesday and Thursday because of the extreme heat forecasted to hit the city.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s with dangerous heat indexes soaring up to 115 degrees, the National Weather Service said in an excessive heat watch that runs from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

“As a reminder, all CPS classrooms are equipped with air conditioning, and the CPS facilities team will be working with schools to fix any air conditioning systems that may encounter issues this week,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez wrote in an email to all district families Tuesday.

Related

The start of the school year typically features breakdowns in air conditioning at schools across the city. The average CPS building is about 83 years old.

The concerns this year have been exacerbated by the district’s mid-August start to the school year, a change since the pandemic. CPS had long stuck with a post-Labor Day start even when suburban districts moved earlier into August. Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates criticized CPS on Monday for “haphazardly” introducing the new calendar given the heat that typically descends on Chicago this month.

A CPS spokeswoman didn’t immediately say how many calls had come in about weak or broken AC the first two days of school. The district said Monday it hadn’t heard of any major problems.

Officials recommend students bring full water bottles to school the rest of this week and said teachers will give kids opportunities to refill them through the day.

The district’s extreme heat plan also includes: Drawing shades in rooms to keep sunlight out; turning off overhead lights; computers and appliances when not in use; and moving classes from rooms exposed to sunlight to auditoriums or lower-level rooms.

School staffers are also working to create temporary committees to identify heat concerns this week and notify the district’s central office.

Related

All outdoor sports games are postponed Wednesday and Thursday, officials announced, and all practices will either be canceled or moved indoors for those two days. Tickets already purchased for those games won’t be refunded, but they can be used for the rescheduled game. Sports can resume as scheduled on Friday unless otherwise updated.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications also advised Chicagoans to drink plenty of water, avoid spending time outside, keep electric lights off or turned down, minimize use of ovens and stoves and wear light, loose and cotton clothing. People and pets shouldn’t be left in cars, even for a few minutes.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast and weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle crams, tiredness or weakness; dizziness; and headache. A heat stroke would also include a body temperature above 103 degrees, hot or red skin and a fast and strong pulse. Officials advise calling 911 immediately at the sign of heat stroke.

Next Up In News
Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
CPS niega que algunos niños migrantes fueron rechazados de inscribirse a la escuela
Chicago in the top 20 for costliest commutes for drivers nationwide
Unlike hell, you can return from Phoenix
Johnson OKs deal to raise tax on high-end home sales, use funds to combat homelessness
Family seeks public’s help after woman plunges to her death from Uptown apartment window
The Latest
Ed Siskel is shown during a news conference at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August 2017. At the time, he was corporation counsel for the city of Chicago, under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Washington
Biden taps Rahm’s former City Hall corporation counsel to be top White House lawyer
Ed Siskel — nephew of the late Chicago film critic Gene Siskel — is familiar with high-stakes congressional investigations and other politicized probes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Eliannys Piña y su hijo, Elías, sentados frente a la estación de policía del distrito de Grand Crossing.
La Voz Chicago
CPS niega que algunos niños migrantes fueron rechazados de inscribirse a la escuela
Alrededor de 10 niños habían caminado a una escuela de Woodlawn sólo para ser rechazados por los administradores, dijo un voluntario. Pero CPS disputa las alegaciones, diciendo que una de las familias tenía un formulario vencido que retrasó el proceso.
By Michael Loria
 
A couple sits under the shade of an umbrella before a Chicago Public League game between Morgan Park and Kenwood last season.
High School Football
CPS postpones outdoor sports due to excessive heat; Kenwood vs. Lincoln-Way East showdown moves to Saturday
Chicago Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that all outdoor games on Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed and all practices must be canceled or moved indoors due to the excessive heat that is expected.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A commuter boards the CTA’s southbound No. 49 bus on North Western Avenue at West Belden Avenue, Dec. 11, 2020.
Letters to the Editor
With more investment, we can make public transit better for everyone
Increasing funding is key if public transit is going to adapt, attract more riders, expand access, grow our economy, and combat climate change, the head of the Regional Transportation Authority writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A smoked cheeseburger, a beef brisket sandwich, lamb ribs, BBQ beans, kale slaw, Mexican slaw, and smoked esquites (grilled corn) are some of Heffer BBQ’s dishes.
Fired up: These Chicago pitmasters putting a culturally creative spin on barbecue
Pop-up chefs are putting a creative spin on all things smoked and grilled by reinterpreting classic dishes and their fixings through a globally inspired lens.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 