Sunday, August 20, 2023
‘Oppressive’ heat expected in Chicago area later this week

Heat indices may make it feel like 115 degrees in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Maps of heat indices across the Chicago area later this week.

Temperatures in the Chicago area are expected to soar later this week, with heat indices that could reach up to 115 degrees.

Monday’s high temperatures may only reach the 80s, but the hot and humid weather arrives in earnest starting Tuesday when temps during the day are forecast to hit the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temps combined with humidity Tuesday may make peak heat indices reach as high as 110 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 90s during the day, the weather service said. Heat indices could make it feel like 115 degrees.

The “oppressive” heat continues Thursday, with highs near 100 degrees and heat indices above 110, the weather service said.

Meteorologists advised residents to stay hydrated and if possible to seek cooler areas during the hottest days of the week. Those who have to spend time outdoors should know the symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, thirst, nausea and weakness.

If not treated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Symptoms include confusion and loss of consciousness.

But there’s some relief at the end of the week. It’ll start to feel less humid by Friday, when a system that brings a slight chance of storms moves across the area.

