The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Americans should shout out opposition to needless gun deaths

Politicians won’t act until they are forced to.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Americans should shout out opposition to needless gun deaths
Will Walsh prays on Monday at memorials for Jerrald Gallion, Angela Carr and Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. near a Dollar General store where they were shot and killed two days earlier in Jacksonville, Florida.

Will Walsh prays on Monday at memorials for Jerrald Gallion, Angela Carr and Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr. near a Dollar General store where they were shot and killed two days earlier in Jacksonville, Florida.

Getty Images

Maybe if there was more booing, America might have something to cheer about.

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, was booed when he appeared at a vigil for three victims killed at what authorities said was a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. As governor, DeSantis in April signed a law allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit. Police said the gunman, an avowed racist who killed himself after the attack, used legally purchased guns.

Of course, those who gathered at the vigil in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood might not have been DeSantis supporters to begin with. What’s needed is a greater and greater cross-section of Americans voicing their opposition when politicians refuse to do anything about gun violence, or even make it worse by rolling back laws aimed at reducing bloodshed on the nation’s streets.

Editorial

Editorial

As of midday on Monday, there were more than 28,400 total gun deaths from all causes and more than 475 mass shootings across the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. On Sunday, two people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant. On Saturday, eight people were shot during a parade in Boston. In Chicago, at least 22 were shot, one of them fatally, over the weekend. On Monday, officials said a shooter killed a faculty member at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

In Chicago, people also were trying to make sense of bullets that injured two people at a Friday evening White Sox game. Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller on Monday told reporters the theory that the bullets were fired from outside was “almost completely dispelled.” But the game still continued.

It almost felt like a metaphor for the inaction in Washington, where Republicans — in a far cry from the days when 46 House members of their party voted in 1994 for an assault weapons ban — have pretty much dug in against doing anything to slow the carnage. The White Sox did cancel a post-game concert.

As the nation awaits rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether guns can be denied to people with domestic violence restraining orders and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on whether to uphold Illinois’ ban on assault weapons, lawmakers in Illinois should try to close legal loopholes that put people at risk of gun violence.

Among them is a bill that may be raised in the Illinois Senate during the fall veto session that would deny guns to live-in partners convicted of domestic violence from having a gun. The bill, which expands on a law that now covers married couples, passed the House in the spring session.

Other measures that should be pushed in the Legislature next year include increasing penalties for not reporting lost or stolen guns. As it is, police complain the penalties are so light, many gun owners ignore them. But if those owners could lose their Illinois Firearm Owners Identification cards, they might take the law more seriously. Too often, when a crime gun is traced back to a person, the owner on record can say the gun was lost or stolen before the crime.

Opinion Newsletter

Other ideas include requiring the safe storage of guns to cut down on the number of times children shoot themselves or someone else.

The thread connecting each of those measures is the idea that if you own a gun, you should have to take responsibility for it.

People in other nations don’t understand why America permits so much gun violence, and some countries warn their citizens of the dangers of traveling here.

It doesn’t have to be that way. But little is likely to change if the majority of Americans don’t raise their voices.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Gov. Pritzker’s pro-environment vetoes help Illinois, but climate crisis demands more
Mayor Johnson is behind the curve in naming top leaders for key city departments
A year in, Chicago’s migrant crisis shows no sign of letting up
Protect seniors from real-life horror show of financial exploitation
To boost ridership, take Metra beyond the 9-to-5 commute
Stay on alert to beat the heat
The Latest
Illinois schools lag far behind in providing our kids with the most important meal of the day.
Other Views
Let’s make it easy for kids to get a school breakfast
Nationally, the total average daily rate for breakfast participation in schools went up by 11.2% in 2022 compared to 2021. In Illinois, it went down by 6.6%, according to the Food Research and Action Center.
By Mark A. Klaisner
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m not allowed to see grandson who needs me
Grandparents’ visits with autistic boy abruptly stop after a molestation claim that appears to be unfounded.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The whole family can help prepare crustless curried spinach tart.
Recipes
Menu planner: Crustless curried spinach tart is tasty with a low carb count
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday,
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
In a White House meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, President Joe Biden says ‘silence is complicity’ when dealing with acts of racism.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 