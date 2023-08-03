ATF agent robbed at gunpoint overnight on Gold Coast

A 33-year-old federal agent was robbed overnight near the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

He was on the street in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when two gunmen exited a dark sport-utility vehicle and demanded his property.

After “forcefully” robbing him, the robbers fled west on Delaware Street.

The man, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was not injured and declined medical treatment, according to police and a law enforcement source.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.