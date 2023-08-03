The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
ATF agent robbed at gunpoint overnight on Gold Coast

The 33-year-old man was on the street in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when two robbers with guns took his property, Chicago police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE ATF agent robbed at gunpoint overnight on Gold Coast
more_flashing_lights.jpeg

zef art - stock.adobe.com

A 33-year-old federal agent was robbed overnight near the Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

He was on the street in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when two gunmen exited a dark sport-utility vehicle and demanded his property.

After “forcefully” robbing him, the robbers fled west on Delaware Street.

The man, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was not injured and declined medical treatment, according to police and a law enforcement source.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

