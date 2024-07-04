The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Man found dead in Marquette Park lagoon

CPD Marine Unit divers took him out of the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD marine unit members pictured at the Marquette Park lagoon in 2015.

CPD marine unit members pictured at the Marquette Park lagoon in 2015. A 30-year-old man was found dead there Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the lagoon in Marquette Park Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

He was spotted in the water unresponsive about 9:40 a.m. near the 3300 block of West Redfield Drive, according to police. C

The circumstances weren’t immediately known. An autopsy was expected for Friday.

