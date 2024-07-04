Man found dead in Marquette Park lagoon

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the lagoon in Marquette Park Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
He was spotted in the water unresponsive about 9:40 a.m. near the 3300 block of West Redfield Drive, according to police. C
PD Marine Unit divers took him out of the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances weren’t immediately known. An autopsy was expected for Friday.
