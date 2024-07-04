The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Crime News Chicago

2 women killed, 3 kids critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

A 42-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were killed and three kids, ages 5, 7 and 8, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. No one is in custody, according to police.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Two women were killed and three young boys were left in critical condition Thursday morning when multiple shooters opened fire into a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood home on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 6:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert as well as 911 calls found the women, ages 42 and 22, along with the children — ages 5, 7 and 8 — wounded inside the home in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn, according to CPD Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

The officers provided first aid but the older woman died at the scene, Jerome said during a press conference near the scene. The younger woman died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. Their relationship to the women wasn’t immediately clear.

A preliminary investigation suggested two vehicles pulled up to the home, multiple shooters got out and they fired shots at the home, Jerome said, adding that it might have stemmed from a personal dispute.

Shell casings from a rifle and handgun were recovered at the scene, Jerome said. Investigators were reviewing video surveillance video.

No one was in custody.

“Personal conflict and guns make a bad combination,” Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) said. “My heart bleeds for this community, which is a relatively quiet community and isn’t really used to this sort of violence.”

Police asked anyone with information to submit tips anonymously at CPDtip.com.

