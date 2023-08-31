The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Two South Elgin High students killed in morning crash with dump truck

Four students were in a Honda Civic that crashed with a dump truck in Bartlett. Two students in the car died. Two were injured. The driver of the truck was also hurt.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Jake Griffin
Officials investigate a fatal crash Thursday at Route 25 and Kenyon Road in Bartlett.

Paul Valade/Daily Herald

Two South Elgin High School students were killed and two others injured when the car they were in collided with a dump truck Thursday on Route 25 in Bartlett.

Bartlett police said all four students inside the 2002 Honda Civic were teenage girls.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The male dump truck driver, the driver of the Honda and a passenger in the Honda were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Route 25 and Kenyon Road.

Images from the crash site show the two vehicles careened off the road and into a nearby cornfield. The dump truck had tipped onto its side after the crash. Its front end appears to have collided with the passenger’s side of the Honda.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

