Constantine Coines steps up as Maine South beats Warren in the area’s most unlikely rivalry

Gurnee and Park Ridge are 30 miles apart. Warren and Maine South don’t play in the same conference. So there’s nothing natural about the rivalry between the teams, but it has become one of the area’s more heated games every season.

It’s based on football (and some trash talk), not geography. Players from each team mentioned the other in the preseason. The Week 2 clash was never far from their minds.

“Anytime we play [Warren] they are very physical,” Hawks quarterback Constantine Coines said. “They are just really chippy.”

Coines was the hero in No. 10 Maine South’s 28-7 victory over the No. 24 Blue Devils on Thursday in Gurnee.

The 5-10, 175-pound junior had to step in last week when starter Jack DeFillipis was injured in the first half. Coines, who started one game last season, held his own but couldn’t find a way to beat Brother Rice in Week 1.

“[Coines] showed a lot of poise,” Hawks coach Dave Inserra said. “The receivers made him look good early and the offensive line, for the most part, protected him.”

Coines was effective on the ground and in the air against Warren’s traditionally stout defense. Second starts are always easier. Even if it comes nearly a year later.

“Last year I was more nervous,” Coines said. “I was pretty confident coming in. [DeFillipis] helped me through everything. He was the man behind the scenes.”

Coines was 13-for-22 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 104 yards on eight carries, including a 50-yard burst up the middle for a TD in the fourth quarter.

“It was pretty exciting,” Coines said. “We thought they would have a spy for me. But the line blocked perfect on the read options. It was very physical but we came out on top.”

Senior Julian Turner had five catches for 90 yards for Maine South (1-10. Junior Michael Dellumo caught five passes for 112 yards, including a 70-yard TD.

The Hawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes and it looked like the game might get out of hand. Warren’s defense buckled down and senior Donovan McNeal scored with 1:41 left in the first half to pull the Blue Devils within 14-7.

“They went back to what they are good at,” Inserra said. “We knew they were going to stick with running the ball. They got the best of us on that one drive. We made some adjustments at halftime and did a better job of tackling down low.”

Alex Cenich and Jack Van Roeyen both had interceptions for Maine South, which didn’t allow Warren to score in the second half.

Blue Devils quarterback Nate Foster was 5-for-16 passing for 68 yards with two interceptions. He had 11 carries for 94 yards.

It’s all Maine South early. Hawks have scored on both drives and lead Warren 14-0 after this 25-yard TD run by Constantine Coines. pic.twitter.com/0l1k34WeF8 — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 1, 2023

Sophomore running back Aaron Stewart was Warren’s standout star. The state champion wrestler was expected to have a breakout season. He had 110 yards on 19 carries for the Blue Devils (0-2).

“What’s good to see from him now is that the tougher and more physical this game got the better he seemed to get,” Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. “He’s not a huge kid but he plays like he’s 210 pounds. He has a really bright future.”

Technically, the win breaks a 14-game losing streak for Maine South. The Hawks lost in the playoffs to end the 2021 season and had to forfeit all 12 games last season after self-reporting that multiple players violated the Illinois High School Association’s residency bylaw.

Maine South has another tough game in Week 3, hosting No. 12 Palatine. Warren takes on Libertyville.

“We are a really young team and made a lot of young kid mistakes,” McNulty said. “Our best football is ahead of us.”

