The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Constantine Coines steps up as Maine South beats Warren in the area’s most unlikely rivalry

Coines was effective on the ground and in the air against Warren’s traditionally stout defense.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Constantine Coines steps up as Maine South beats Warren in the area’s most unlikely rivalry
Maine South’s Constantine Coines (14) leaves the Warren defense behind as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter.

Maine South’s Constantine Coines (14) leaves the Warren defense behind as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Gurnee and Park Ridge are 30 miles apart. Warren and Maine South don’t play in the same conference. So there’s nothing natural about the rivalry between the teams, but it has become one of the area’s more heated games every season.

It’s based on football (and some trash talk), not geography. Players from each team mentioned the other in the preseason. The Week 2 clash was never far from their minds. 

“Anytime we play [Warren] they are very physical,” Hawks quarterback Constantine Coines said. “They are just really chippy.”

Coines was the hero in No. 10 Maine South’s 28-7 victory over the No. 24 Blue Devils on Thursday in Gurnee. 

The 5-10, 175-pound junior had to step in last week when starter Jack DeFillipis was injured in the first half. Coines, who started one game last season, held his own but couldn’t find a way to beat Brother Rice in Week 1. 

“[Coines] showed a lot of poise,” Hawks coach Dave Inserra said. “The receivers made him look good early and the offensive line, for the most part, protected him.”

Coines was effective on the ground and in the air against Warren’s traditionally stout defense. Second starts are always easier. Even if it comes nearly a year later. 

“Last year I was more nervous,” Coines said. “I was pretty confident coming in. [DeFillipis] helped me through everything. He was the man behind the scenes.”

Coines was 13-for-22 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 104 yards on eight carries, including a 50-yard burst up the middle for a TD in the fourth quarter. 

“It was pretty exciting,” Coines said. “We thought they would have a spy for me. But the line blocked perfect on the read options. It was very physical but we came out on top.”

Senior Julian Turner had five catches for 90 yards for Maine South (1-10. Junior Michael Dellumo caught five passes for 112 yards, including a 70-yard TD. 

The Hawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes and it looked like the game might get out of hand. Warren’s defense buckled down and senior Donovan McNeal scored with 1:41 left in the first half to pull the Blue Devils within 14-7. 

“They went back to what they are good at,” Inserra said. “We knew they were going to stick with running the ball. They got the best of us on that one drive. We made some adjustments at halftime and did a better job of tackling down low.”

Alex Cenich and Jack Van Roeyen both had interceptions for Maine South, which didn’t allow Warren to score in the second half. 

Blue Devils quarterback Nate Foster was 5-for-16 passing for 68 yards with two interceptions. He had 11 carries for 94 yards. 

Sophomore running back Aaron Stewart was Warren’s standout star. The state champion wrestler was expected to have a breakout season. He had 110 yards on 19 carries for the Blue Devils (0-2).

“What’s good to see from him now is that the tougher and more physical this game got the better he seemed to get,” Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. “He’s not a huge kid but he plays like he’s 210 pounds. He has a really bright future.”

Technically, the win breaks a 14-game losing streak for Maine South. The Hawks lost in the playoffs to end the 2021 season and had to forfeit all 12 games last season after self-reporting that multiple players violated the Illinois High School Association’s residency bylaw.

Maine South has another tough game in Week 3, hosting No. 12 Palatine. Warren takes on Libertyville. 

“We are a really young team and made a lot of young kid mistakes,” McNulty said. “Our best football is ahead of us.” 

Next Up In High School Sports
High school football scores from Week 2
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton commits to Princeton
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 2
Seven teams that surprised with Week 1 victories
Week 1 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
Revamped Upstate Eight hopes for return to baskeball prominence
The Latest
Officials investigate a fatal crash Thursday at Route 25 and Kenyon Road in Bartlett.
Suburban Chicago
Two South Elgin High students killed in morning crash with dump truck
Four students were in a Honda Civic that crashed with a dump truck in Bartlett. Two students in the car died. Two were injured. The driver of the truck was also hurt.
By The Daily Herald
 
Chicago expressway traffic.
News
Shorter lines, wait times expected at DMVs across Illinois
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office launches Skip-the-Line, a program that aims to improve customer service and cut wait times at the busiest driver’s license facilities.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
ProPublica reported this year that Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms.
Nation/World
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year
Thomas said he was complying with new guidelines for reporting travel, but he did not include any earlier travel at billionaire Harlan Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip to Indonesia aboard his yacht.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Skin tags, which look like fleshy tubes or bumps on the surface of the skin.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Skin tags shouldn’t be removed at home
They’re typically harmless, though a doctor or dermatologist can safely and easily remove skin tags with minimal pain and scarring.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Suspect held in string of West Ridge armed robberies
Local Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) informed residents of the arrest in a message to the community. Four stickups occurred Tuesday between 11 p.m. and midnight.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 