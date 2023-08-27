Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2

An exciting Week 1 led to a major shakeup in the Super 25.

Seven preseason ranked teams lost, but all of the losses were to other ranked teams or highly-regarded programs. So Nazareth, Maine South, Palatine, and Warren hold on despite starting 0-1.

Kenwood, Lyons, and Neuqua Valley wind up dropping out. There is certainly no shame in losing to Lincoln-Way East, Prospect or Oswego but room had to be made for the three teams that picked up huge wins.

Kankakee, Barrington and Prospect all join this week.

The Broncos were drubbed by Lincoln-Way East 52-12. Kenwood wasn’t expected to win, but heading in I expected to keep them ranked if they stayed within 30. That didn’t happen. Neuqua Valley didn’t manage to score so it is gone for now. Lyons lost by two scores, but that’s a team that should return to the Super 25 this season.

There’s a really solid group of teams banging on the door to get in. Marist lost in Glen Ellyn by one point and I almost added the RedHawks. Libertyville had a big win against Lemont and Lockport and Lake Zurich impressed in Week 1 as well.

Week 2’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (1-0) 1

Friday vs. No. 23 Morgan Park

2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) 2

Friday at No. 3 Batavia

3. Batavia (1-0) 3

Friday vs. No. 2 Lincoln-Way East

4. Loyola (1-0) 4

Friday at No. 19 Naperville North

5. York (1-0) 7

Friday vs. No. 11 Nazareth

6. St. Charles North (1-0) 17

Friday at Crete-Monee

7. Brother Rice (1-0) 12

Friday at Marist

8. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 9

Friday vs. Crystal Lake South

9. Kankakee (1-0) NR

Friday at Washington, Ill.

10. Maine South (0-1) 6

Friday at No. 24 Warren

11. Nazareth (0-1) 5

Friday at No. 5 York

12. Palatine (0-1) 10

Friday vs. Buffalo Grove

13. St. Rita (1-0) 14

Friday vs. Kenwood

14. Wheaton North (1-0) 15

Friday vs. Lockport

15. Glenbard West (1-0) 16

Saturday at St. Louis De Smet, Mo.

16. Prospect (1-0) NR

Friday at No. 22 Barrington

17. Geneva (1-0) 18

Friday at Lemont

18. Providence (1-0) 19

Friday at No. 20 Joliet Catholic

19. Naperville North (1-0) 20

Friday vs. No. 1 Loyola

20. Joliet Catholic (1-0) 21

Friday vs. No. 18 Providence

21. Hersey (1-0) 22

Friday at Fremd

22. Barrington (1-0) NR

Friday vs. No. 16 Prospect

23. Morgan Park (1-0) 23

Friday at No. 1 Mount Carmel

24. Warren (0-1) 8

Friday vs. No. 10 Maine South

25. IC Catholic (1-0) 25

Friday vs. Orr

