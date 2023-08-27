The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2

Kankakee, Prospect and Barrington join after big opening week wins.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2
Mount Carmel’s Maurice Densmore (10) screams at the moon after he picked up a first down that secured the Caravan’s 36-33 victory over East St. Louis.

Mount Carmel’s Maurice Densmore (10) screams at the moon after he picked up a first down that secured the Caravan’s 36-33 victory over East St. Louis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

An exciting Week 1 led to a major shakeup in the Super 25.

Seven preseason ranked teams lost, but all of the losses were to other ranked teams or highly-regarded programs. So Nazareth, Maine South, Palatine, and Warren hold on despite starting 0-1.

Kenwood, Lyons, and Neuqua Valley wind up dropping out. There is certainly no shame in losing to Lincoln-Way East, Prospect or Oswego but room had to be made for the three teams that picked up huge wins.

Kankakee, Barrington and Prospect all join this week.

The Broncos were drubbed by Lincoln-Way East 52-12. Kenwood wasn’t expected to win, but heading in I expected to keep them ranked if they stayed within 30. That didn’t happen. Neuqua Valley didn’t manage to score so it is gone for now. Lyons lost by two scores, but that’s a team that should return to the Super 25 this season.

There’s a really solid group of teams banging on the door to get in. Marist lost in Glen Ellyn by one point and I almost added the RedHawks. Libertyville had a big win against Lemont and Lockport and Lake Zurich impressed in Week 1 as well.

Week 2’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (1-0) 1
Friday vs. No. 23 Morgan Park

2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) 2
Friday at No. 3 Batavia

3. Batavia (1-0) 3
Friday vs. No. 2 Lincoln-Way East

4. Loyola (1-0) 4
Friday at No. 19 Naperville North

5. York (1-0) 7
Friday vs. No. 11 Nazareth

6. St. Charles North (1-0) 17
Friday at Crete-Monee

7. Brother Rice (1-0) 12
Friday at Marist

8. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 9
Friday vs. Crystal Lake South

9. Kankakee (1-0) NR
Friday at Washington, Ill.

10. Maine South (0-1) 6
Friday at No. 24 Warren

11. Nazareth (0-1) 5
Friday at No. 5 York

12. Palatine (0-1) 10
Friday vs. Buffalo Grove

13. St. Rita (1-0) 14
Friday vs. Kenwood

14. Wheaton North (1-0) 15
Friday vs. Lockport

15. Glenbard West (1-0) 16
Saturday at St. Louis De Smet, Mo.

16. Prospect (1-0) NR
Friday at No. 22 Barrington

17. Geneva (1-0) 18
Friday at Lemont

18. Providence (1-0) 19
Friday at No. 20 Joliet Catholic

19. Naperville North (1-0) 20
Friday vs. No. 1 Loyola

20. Joliet Catholic (1-0) 21
Friday vs. No. 18 Providence

21. Hersey (1-0) 22
Friday at Fremd

22. Barrington (1-0) NR
Friday vs. No. 16 Prospect

23. Morgan Park (1-0) 23
Friday at No. 1 Mount Carmel

24. Warren (0-1) 8
Friday vs. No. 10 Maine South

25. IC Catholic (1-0) 25
Friday vs. Orr

Next Up In News
Starbucks workers at Michigan Avenue roastery reject union membership
Fur-st week back: Chicago college campuses welcome students, emotional support animals for new school year
Three people wounded in Little Village shooting
Chicago Triathlon swim canceled for ‘unfavorable swim conditions’
Top officials out at state emergency agency
White Sox fans left with questions about shooting ahead of Saturday’s game: ‘No one’s really given any answers’
The Latest
BEARS_082723_113.jpg
Bears
Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster — and ranking each position group
The team will whittle its roster down by the Tuesday deadline.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_114927938.jpg
Creative Chicago
Artists go with the flow at Palmer Square taco Tuesday jam
Weekly Palmer Square gathering features flow artists sharing their skills, perfecting their practice and finding zen through fun.
By Ale Russian
 
Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Maison Haas (6) is celebrated by teammates during the game against Simeon.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 2
The complete area football schedule for the second week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson talks to pre-K students at Brighton Park Elementary School on the Southwest Side on the first day of school Aug. 21.
Other Views
CPS needs systemic change to better serve kids and families
In some grades at certain schools, an analysis by the Illinois Policy Institute found that not a single student meets grade-level standards. The board also needs to take a hard look at finances and building utilization.
By Joshua Bandoch
 
Employees at the Chicago Reserve Roastery, 646 N. Michigan Ave., have turned down union membership. The decision is a major setback for Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
News
Starbucks workers at Michigan Avenue roastery reject union membership
The tally at the world’s largest location for the coffee chain deals a blow to the aspirations of Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union.
By David Roeder
 