The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

City’s ‘shovel the sidewalks’ pilot program is a waste of taxpayer money

Really, is that the best use of our limited tax resources?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE City’s ‘shovel the sidewalks’ pilot program is a waste of taxpayer money
Plow, shovel the sidewalks pilot program

The city will have a working group develop guidelines for its “plow the sidewalks” pilot program.

Mike Isaacs/Sun-Times file

The City Council recently passed an ordinance to create a working group for a pilot program to clear snow and ice from public sidewalks. Really, is that the best use we can make of our limited tax resources? 

At present, homeowners and landlords are responsible for clearing snow in front of their buildings. They also clear the sidewalks and stairs leading to the building (an item which might not be covered by the program. If an irresponsible owner or landlord fails to act, the neighbors and local alderperson can exert public and financial pressure to require them to act. 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The city presently clears public streets and alleys, although there are often delays, particularly with some residential streets and alleys. Sidewalks in front of public buildings and city parks are cleared by the governments involved. Even there, though, delays and failures to act leave parks unplowed for weeks after major snowfalls. (For example, Ella Jenkins Park on the North Side rarely gets cleared.) 

The institution of a public snow-clearing operation would entail enormous scheduling and logistical problems. People who could easily clear their sidewalks or hire others to do so would instead wait days or even weeks for some dedicated public servant to come around and do the job. They would be unable to leave their homes for far longer than if they or someone on their behalf cleared the sidewalk. 

Removal of snow has been handled, not well but at least adequately, up to now by present means. Let’s spend millions on other worthier needs. We don’t need the extra taxes for that.

Frank L. Schneider, Lakeview

Related

Non-citizens serve in the military. Why shouldn’t they be cops?

I read all of Illinois Senate Republican leader John Curran’s op-ed, and when I got to the end I still wasn’t sure if it was amusing parody or not.

Currently, many non-U.S. citizens can join the military and serve this country and are also issued weapons to do so. So, of course, one has to wonder why they aren’t good enough to honorably serve and protect their communities. It doesn’t take a gigantic leap of logic to discern why he doesn’t want non-citizens, who are most likely not going to be white, to have guns and badges. 

His op-ed is nothing more than fear-mongering and I would think he would be embarrassed to write it, but that’s today’s GOP. Sell fear and hope there are plenty of witless buyers. I’m still waiting for all the people who would supposedly be living in my yard after Illinois’  SAFE-T Act went into effect. Numerous Republicans claimed homeless people would be living in everyone’s yard and property taxes would skyrocket.

For some strange reason, this hasn’t happened. I wonder why.

Brian Collins, Orland Park

Related

Next Up In Commentary
The Jerry Reinsdorf problem: When an owner doesn’t want to own up to anything
Republicans are ignoring voters who want abortion rights
To reopen mental health clinics in Chicago, we need to address worker shortage
Kids Online Safety Act raises free speech, privacy problems
Obama Foundation, fueled by two mega-donors, has record fundraising year in 2022
If colleges won’t confront problem of abuse against student athletes, Congress must step in
The Latest
GettyImages_2482413.jpg
Obituaries
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Musician played behind Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before launch of the group behind “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) missed his fifth consecutive full practice at training camp with an undisclosed injury.
Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.
By Mark Potash
 
20200924_141414.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
El padre de Serabi Medina le gritó que entrara a su edificio en Portage Park mientras el pistolero cruzaba la calle, según los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Alexi Giannoulias también alentó a los residentes de Illinois a hacer uso de los servicios en línea cuando sea posible, incluyendo la renovación de la licencia de conducir y el pedido de calcomanías para placas.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Los equipos de construcción destrozarán la calle que técnicamente es un viaducto, mientras mantienen la estación debajo funcionando.
By David Struett
 