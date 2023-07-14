The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
City Hall News Politics

City Council committee tiptoes toward sidewalk snow removal mandate

Chief sponsor Gilbert Villegas (36th) wanted to move more quickly but his colleagues worry it could create an unrealistic and costly expectation.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE City Council committee tiptoes toward sidewalk snow removal mandate
Snow removal worker shoveling the sidewalk on Monroe Street. Monday, January 24, 2022.

A City Council committee wants to test city snow removal on sidewalks beginning in January 2025.

Sun-Times file

Mandating municipal snow removal from Chicago sidewalks is as slippery as navigating an icy sidewalk in the dead of winter.

Once you create that political expectation, you own it. You have to deliver.

That’s apparently why the City Council is moving so slowly toward assuming that costly responsibility, even though the Plow the Sidewalks campaign has support from Mayor Brandon Johnson, his transition team and two dozen alderpersons and advocacy groups.

The City Council’s Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety on Friday gave a handful of city departments — led by Streets and Sanitation, Transportation, and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities — 60 days to create a working group to study sidewalk snow removal and determine where and how to test the new service, the cost and how to pay for the pilot.

The testing ground would be chosen based on criteria that include a concentration of seniors, people with disabilities, families with young children, mass transit riders and “zero-car” and low-income households.

The recommendations — including whether to hire private contractors or have city employees do the work — must be delivered “no later than May 31, 2024.” The goal is to launch the pilot program by January 2025.

Chief sponsor Gilbert Villegas (36th) wanted to move faster. But a barrage of questions from skeptical colleagues forced Villegas to slow down.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) led the warning brigade.

Quinn provides sidewalk snow removal to 760 homes for senior citizens in his Southwest Side ward and knows first-hand how costly it can be.

“If you don’t have equipment ordered by May 31, 2024, that artificial deadline that you report — Jan. 31, 2025 — you’ve already, in essence, failed, because you won’t be able to make that deadline if you don’t have equipment ordered,” Quinn told Villegas.

“If we were looking at doing this on a citywide basis at $35,000 a piece of equipment and 10 per ward, you’re looking at $17.5 million just in equipment. That’s not talking about backups or who’s going to drive the equipment or who’s going to manage the drivers or who’s going to get into managing when stuff breaks down. We’re talking about millions and millions of dollars here. … This is not just a drop in the bucket.”

Quinn also talked about the political “expectation” that comes with assuming responsibility for sidewalk snow and ice removal that now falls to adjacent property owners.

“Once we establish the expectation, that expectation is real and you’re on the clock and you have to deliver,” Quinn said.

“We don’t want to get into a situation where we’re chasing snowflakes. It’s a bad business to be in. ... You’re setting yourself up to fail and fail miserably. And if history suggests anything in this city, it’s that people lose elections because of snow.”

Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard noted one square mile of Chicago amounts to 128 city blocks.  

“We want to do what’s right,” Stallard said. “But just know that it is a big undertaking.”

Next Up In Politics
Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as president of Rainbow PUSH
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez again shows how difficult it is to seize guns from spouses accused of abuse, advocates say
Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Jim Gardiner accused of ethics violations that could trigger fines
Former ComEd CEO says her bribery conviction shouldn’t lead to sanctions against her law license
Illinois’ biggest consumer bankruptcy firm DebtStoppers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The Latest
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol om July 10.
Editorials
Anti-abortion senator puts nation’s military preparedness at risk
Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is holding up more than 270 military promotions because he is not happy that the Pentagon pays for travel for service members who are having an abortion.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Attorney George Gomez, left, talks to media as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on after an appearance at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Robert E. Crimo Jr. is set to go on trial Nov. 6 in Lake County Court.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Days after his 81st birthday, Rev. Jesse Jackson sits at his desk at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at 930 E. 50th St. on the South Side, Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, 2022.
Chicago
Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as president of Rainbow PUSH
Jackson founded Operation PUSH in 1971. The Rainbow Coalition, which grew out of his 1984 presidential campaign, merged with PUSH in 1996.
By Lynn Sweet
 
_LyonsPic.png
Crime
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Federal prosecutors say Kevin Lyons drove through the night to arrive in Washington, D.C., on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. He’d posted his driving route from Chicago on Instagram with the comment, “I refuse to tell my children that I sat back and did nothing. I’m heading to DC to STOP THE STEAL!”
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_114618182.jpg
Crime
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez again shows how difficult it is to seize guns from spouses accused of abuse, advocates say
A bill in the General Assembly would give police the authority to immediately remove a gun after a protection order is issued and would give them 48 hours to do it.
By Sophie Sherry
 