The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Environment News Chicago

Damen Silos demolition meeting scheduled for August 22

The new owner of the more than century-old grain silos wants to tear them down and redevelop the Southwest Side riverfront land.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Damen Silos demolition meeting scheduled for August 22
The Damen Silos located along the Chicago River near 29th and Damen.

The Damen Silos located along the Chicago River near 29th and Damen.

Mark Capapas/Sun-Times file

A public meeting for the proposed destruction of the historic Damen Silos is scheduled for August 22.

New owner Michael Tadin Jr. proposed demolishing the more than century-old grain silos to make way for a new development along the riverfront land near 29th and Damen. Tadin and his family business acquired more than 20 acres of industrial land from the state for $6.5 million in December.

Anyone interested in hearing plans can attend the meeting at Arturo Velasquez Institute, 2800 S. Western at 6 p.m. The meeting is expected to include a livestream and translation services will be available, according to the city.

The topics that night include “safe demolition, oversight, dust control measures and health protections as an environmentally complex demolition,” according to the city’s health department.

City rules for large demolitions were revised after the implosion debacle of the former Crawford coal-fired power plant in Little Village three years ago. Planning for that implosion on Easter weekend in April 2020 failed to control the massive dust cloud that coated the community.

The planned destruction of the Damen Silos will not include an implosion.

The silos were featured in the 2014 movie “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” have been idle for decades.

Community groups, preservationists and other advocacy organizations late last year tried to convince Gov. J.B. Pritzker to delay the sale by the state so the public could offer development ideas for the area.

State officials noted that the silos, owned by the state for more than 90 years, are not being used and holding on to the property costs taxpayers money.

Tadin, co-owner of MAT Asphalt in McKinley Park, has not said how he will redevelop the land.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Inmate is beaten to death in Cook County Jail
Safer bike lanes roll out in West Town, Ukrainian Village
Walgreens uses classical music to deter loiterers
Carol Steele, ‘queen of Cabrini-Green’ and longtime public housing activist, dead at 72
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_08_09_at_5.03.51_PM.png
Crime
Inmate is beaten to death in Cook County Jail
Johnny Hendrix, 29, of Rockford was in a fight with another inmate and received life-saving measures from the jail staff before dying at Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person rides their bike east on the Augusta Blvd. protected bike lane on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in East Village in Chicago.
Transportation
Safer bike lanes roll out in West Town, Ukrainian Village
Bike lanes no longer border traffic lanes between Western and Milwaukee avenues on Augusta Boulevard, and vehicle speed limits were lowered to 20 mph.
By David Struett
 
Outside the Walgreens at 2340 W. Madison St.
Business
Walgreens uses classical music to deter loiterers
The pharmacy chain has been playing classical music outside of certain Chicago stores, and joins other major retailers that have been implementing the practice in other states.
By David Roeder
 
claypool__16_.jpg
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool has much to say, much more to prove
Claypool was at the center of another spat with the Bears’ defense Wednesday and left practice with an injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Carol Steele watches as demolition begins on the last high-rise at Cabrini-Green on March 30, 2011.
Obituaries
Carol Steele, ‘queen of Cabrini-Green’ and longtime public housing activist, dead at 72
Steele, who grew up and remained in the neighborhood, fought to keep its row houses and residents in place amid the redevelopment of the area.
By Violet Miller
 