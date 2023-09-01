The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
Sports Media Sports Cubs

Marquee adding Bears’ official TV postgame show, weeknight show with Tom Waddle

Waddle, who co-hosts the afternoon show on ESPN 1000, will join host Taylor McGregor on “Bears Den,” a 30-minute show that will air on Thursdays during the season.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Marquee adding Bears’ official TV postgame show, weeknight show with Tom Waddle
Screenshot_2023_09_01_142015.png

Tom Waddle (left, with former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and ESPN 1000 partner Marc Silverman) is joining Marquee Sports Network’s Bears programming.

Provided

Marquee Sports Network is adding to its Bears programming, becoming the home of the team’s official TV postgame show and launching another studio show with former Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle.

The 90-minute “Bears Postgame Live” will be hosted by Cole Wright. He’ll be joined by former Bears quarterback Jim Miller, who’s the TV analyst on Bears preseason games. Jeff Joniak, the team’s radio voice on ESPN 1000, will join from the site of the game. As the Bears’ official postgame show, Marquee can carry news conferences live.

Waddle, who co-hosts the afternoon show on ESPN 1000, will join host Taylor McGregor on “Bears Den,” a 30-minute show that will air on Thursdays during the season. It will debut next week at 5 p.m. The weekly, 30-minute “Bear Essentials” returns at 5 p.m. Tuesday with Wright, radio analyst Tom Thayer and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton.

“We wanted this programming for a while,” Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy said. “A lot of us have a history in other markets of doing live postgame shows around games that were not on our air. So we’ve been after it since we launched [in 2020]. The Bears knew of our interest in it. We jumped in on ‘Bears Essentials’ as a leap of faith.”

The postgame show will have at least a couple of conflicts with Cubs games this month, but McCarthy said the network would make sure viewers know where to find it. The first such conflict is Sept. 17. The executive producer for all of Marquee’s Bears programming is Maleek Ndile.

FOX 32 had carried the Bears’ postgame show. It will continue to host the pregame show “Bears Game Day Live” at 10:30 a.m. and “Bears Game Night Live” at 10:35 p.m. Sundays.

Cubs streaming

Marquee has been offering its direct-to-consumer service for more than five weeks, and McCarthy said the response has far exceeded the network’s expectations.

“The renewal rate after the first period of time was almost 100%,” he said. “People are excited about the team, and we provided a nice tech partner for Cubs fans to enjoy. But our core business is with our traditional cable and satellite partners. We have no disillusions that any of that goes away.”

Marquee is partnering with two dozen external companies on the DTC service, from distributors to infrastructure to connectivity. McCarthy said the only way to test some aspects of the functionality was to put it on the air. He said the network pulled it off without a major hitch.

“It’s complicated and layered,” McCarthy said. “We studied a lot of our colleagues in Boston and New York and at Bally. I think Cubs fans are pleased with the product.”

Other programming news

The network continues to build a relationship with 670 The Score that could lead to the sports-talk station appearing regularly on Marquee. The network has aired the last hour of “Hit & Run,” The Score’s Sunday baseball show hosted by Matt Spiegel. It also has produced the in-game gambling show “Hey Bettor, Bettor,” with Marquee’s Lance Brozdowski and The Score’s Spiegel and Danny Parkins, on Marquee Plus. McCarthy said he wouldn’t rule out anything regarding future programming.

Last week, Marquee announced an agreement with DePaul to broadcast select sports, including women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and softball. The first broadcast will be a men’s soccer game Oct. 4 against UIC at Wish Field in Lincoln Park. McCarthy said Marquee isn’t done exploring programming opportunities with other area schools.

To no one’s surprise, ratings are up on Marquee, thanks to the Cubs’ strong second half. Household impressions are up 34% to date compared to the 2022 season average. Plus, household ratings have increased 31% since the All-Star break.

Next Up In Sports
Holy Toledo, are the Illini in trouble? And will ‘confident’ Northwestern win at Rutgers?
Bears preseason review: Reason for hope, and doubt
6 big questions for Bears as they turn attention to Week 1 vs. Packers
Analyzing the Bears as Week 1 looms
Previewing Week 2’s top high school football games
Constantine Coines steps up as Maine South beats Warren in the area’s most unlikely rivalry
The Latest
Bob Guccione (pictured in 1975) built an empire on erotic content but squandered his wealth on bad investments.
Movies and TV
‘Secrets of Penthouse’ revisits a man who prospered by making erotica more explicit
As A&E doc reports, the cartoonishly lascivious Bob Guccione found fame and fortune as a publisher but lost every penny and alienated his children.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rosalind Brewer
Business
Rosalind Brewer out as Walgreens CEO
Her departure after less than three years comes after a tumultuous time that included COVID-19 disruptions and corporate layoffs.
By David Roeder
 
The home where Chicago Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 7743 S. Marshfield Ave. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Firefighters would be lured into the home after responding to a garage fire at the home, where a man trapped them and pulled a knife on them.
Crime
Defense seeks mental health exam for man accused of luring firefighters into home doused with gasoline
Melvin Jordan, 47, of the 7700 block of South Marshfield Avenue, is also accused of pulling a knife on the firefighters. He’s expected to face the charges in court Friday.
By Rosemary Sobol and Matthew Hendrickson
 
Bob Borgstrom, owner of Wendella Boats.
Obituaries
Wendella Boats owner Bob Borgstrom, captain of sightseeing cruises on the Chicago River, dead at 89
He rose from barking at passers-by on Michigan Avenue to take a boat ride, first to deckhand and ultimately a long career piloting sightseeing and architecture cruises.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Sliman Bensmaia.
Obituaries
Sliman Bensmaia, rocker, University of Chicago researcher whose work helped restore touch to people with prosthetic limbs, dead at 49
He helped develop the first robotic prosthetic arm that gave realistic touch feedback, enabling a man, paralyzed from the chest down, to distinguish between touches on individual fingers and the palm of a robotic hand.
By Mitch Dudek
 