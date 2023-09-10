The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football schedule for Week 4

The complete area football schedule for the fourth week of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Hyde Park’s Jaemilion Howard (23) carries the ball for a touchdown against Lane.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send corrections or additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Thursday, Sept. 14

PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards vs. Tilden at Stagg Stadium

PUBLIC BLUE NORTH

Woodlawn at Marine

PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH

Bowen vs. South Shore at Eckersall

PUBLIC BLUE-WEST

Clemente vs. Prosser at Rockne

Steinmetz vs. Little Village at Rockne

PUBLIC RED

Phillips vs. Morgan Park at Gately

PUBLIC WHITE-NORTHWEST

Schurz vs. Lincoln Park at Winnemac

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-CENRTAL

Vocational vs. Ag. Science at Gately

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-WEST

Johnson at Solorio

PUBLIC WHITE WEST

North Lawndale at ITW Speer

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Libertyville

Stevenson at Warren

Waukegan at Mundelein

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Grayslake Central

Lakes at Round Lake

North Chicago at Antioch

Wauconda at Grant

UPSTATE EIGHT

West Chicago at Fenton

NONCONFERENCE

Deerfield at Rolling Meadows

Maine West at Elk Grove

Evanston at Palatine

Glenbrook South at Prospect

Highland Park at Conant

Glenbrook North at Buffalo Grove

Maine East at Schaumburg

Maine South at Fremd

Niles North at Hoffman Estates

Niles West at Wheeling

Vernon Hills at Hersey

New Trier at Barrington

Friday, Sept. 15

CCL-ESCC BLUE

St. Rita at Mount Carmel

CCL-ESCC GREEN

Marist at St. Ignatius

Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic

CCL-ESCC ORANGE

Nazareth at IC Catholic

St. Francis at Fenwick

CCL-ESCC PURPLE

St. Patrick at St. Viator

Carmel at Marmion

CCL-ESCC RED

Leo at DePaul Prep

Marian Catholic at De La Salle

CCL-ESCC WHITE

Benet at Montini

Providence at St. Laurence

PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH

Washington vs. Fenger at Gately

PUBLIC RED

Curie vs. Young at Rockne 

Taft at Lane

UP-Bronzeville at Brooks

PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL

UIC Prep vs. Rowe-Clark at Lane

PUBLIC WHITE NORTH-WEST

Senn at Chicago Academy

Von Steuben vs. Sullivan at Winnemac

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-WEST

Catalyst Maria vs. Lindblom at Stagg

Hubbard at Englewood

King vs. Bronzeville at Gately 

PUBLIC WHITE WEST

Phoenix vs. Collins at Rockne

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian at St. Edward

Hope Academy at Wheaton Academy

Christ the King at McNamara

Chicago Christian at Marian Central 

CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE

Elmwood Park at Seneca

Walther Christian at Dwight

Ridgewood at St. Bede

Westmont at Ottawa Marquette

DUKANE

Batavia at St. Charles North

Glenbard North at Wheaton-Warrenville South

Lake Park at Geneva

Wheaton North at St. Charles East

DUPAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Metea Valley

Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley at Naperville North

FOX VALLEY

Dundee-Crown at McHenry

Cary-Grove at Jacobs

Crystal Lake South at Hampshire

Huntley at Prairie Ridge

ILLINOIS CENTRAL Eight

Reed-Custer at Herscher

Coal City at Lisle

Manteno at Streator

Wilmington at Peotone

KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 BLUE

Marengo at Johnsburg

Rochelle at Harvard

Sandwich at Richmond-Burton

KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

Kaneland at Woodstock

Morris at Woodstock North

Sycamore at Ottawa 

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Zion-Benton

NIC 10

Guilford at Harlem

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Lemont at Tinley Park

Oak Forest at Hillcrest

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Eisenhower at Shepard

Richards at Oak Lawn

Argo at Reavis

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Thornridge

Crete-Monee at Thornwood

Thornton at Rich

Riverside-Brookfield at Kankakee

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor

Lockport at Sandburg

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central

Stagg at Andrew

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Glenbard East

Elgin at Bartlett

South Elgin at Larkin

Streamwood at Glenbard South

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail at Hinsdale Souh

Proviso Easat at Leyden

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Downers Grove North at Proviso West

Oak Park at York

NONCONFERENCE

West Aurora at Plainfield East

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East

Hinsdale Central at Morton

Bremen at Evergreen Park

Milwaukee Science, Wis. at Aurora Central

Minooka at Romeoville

Oswego East at Plainfield South

Oswego at Joliet Central

Plainfield North at Joliet West

Plano at LaSalle-Peru

Yorkville at Plainfield Central

Saturday, Sept. 16

CCL-ESCC BLUE

Brother Rice at Loyola

PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL

Dunbar vs. Gage Park at Rockne

DuSable vs. Harlan at Gately

PUBLIC BLUE NORTH

Kelly vs. Foreman at Winnemac

PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH

Longwood vs. Julian at Eckersall

PUBLIC BLUE WEST

Kennedy vs. Marshall at Lane

PUBLIC RED

Amundsen at Westinghouse 

Clark vs. Bulls Prep at Rockne

Kenwood vs. Simeon at Gately

Perspectives vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall

PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL

Noble Academy vs. DRW at Winnemac

Golder vs. ASPIRA at Lane

Muchin vs. Raunter at Winnemac

Pritzker vs. Hansberry at Eckersall

PUBLIC WHITE NORTH-WEST

Mather vs. Lake View at Lane

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-CENTRAL

Dyett vs. Carver at Gately

Goode vs. Richards at Stagg Stadium

PUBLIC WHITE WEST

Orr vs. Crane at Rockne

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

TF South at TF North

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Lyons at Glenbard West

NONCONFERENCE

Farragut vs. Bogan at Stagg Stadium

St. Anne at South Fork

