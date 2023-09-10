High school football schedule for Week 4

Please send corrections or additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.
Thursday, Sept. 14
PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards vs. Tilden at Stagg Stadium
PUBLIC BLUE NORTH
Woodlawn at Marine
PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH
Bowen vs. South Shore at Eckersall
PUBLIC BLUE-WEST
Clemente vs. Prosser at Rockne
Steinmetz vs. Little Village at Rockne
PUBLIC RED
Phillips vs. Morgan Park at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE-NORTHWEST
Schurz vs. Lincoln Park at Winnemac
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-CENRTAL
Vocational vs. Ag. Science at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-WEST
Johnson at Solorio
PUBLIC WHITE WEST
North Lawndale at ITW Speer
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Libertyville
Stevenson at Warren
Waukegan at Mundelein
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake North at Grayslake Central
Lakes at Round Lake
North Chicago at Antioch
Wauconda at Grant
UPSTATE EIGHT
West Chicago at Fenton
NONCONFERENCE
Deerfield at Rolling Meadows
Maine West at Elk Grove
Evanston at Palatine
Glenbrook South at Prospect
Highland Park at Conant
Glenbrook North at Buffalo Grove
Maine East at Schaumburg
Maine South at Fremd
Niles North at Hoffman Estates
Niles West at Wheeling
Vernon Hills at Hersey
New Trier at Barrington
Friday, Sept. 15
CCL-ESCC BLUE
St. Rita at Mount Carmel
CCL-ESCC GREEN
Marist at St. Ignatius
Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic
CCL-ESCC ORANGE
Nazareth at IC Catholic
St. Francis at Fenwick
CCL-ESCC PURPLE
St. Patrick at St. Viator
Carmel at Marmion
CCL-ESCC RED
Leo at DePaul Prep
Marian Catholic at De La Salle
CCL-ESCC WHITE
Benet at Montini
Providence at St. Laurence
PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH
Washington vs. Fenger at Gately
PUBLIC RED
Curie vs. Young at Rockne
Taft at Lane
UP-Bronzeville at Brooks
PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL
UIC Prep vs. Rowe-Clark at Lane
PUBLIC WHITE NORTH-WEST
Senn at Chicago Academy
Von Steuben vs. Sullivan at Winnemac
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-WEST
Catalyst Maria vs. Lindblom at Stagg
Hubbard at Englewood
King vs. Bronzeville at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE WEST
Phoenix vs. Collins at Rockne
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Aurora Christian at St. Edward
Hope Academy at Wheaton Academy
Christ the King at McNamara
Chicago Christian at Marian Central
CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE
Elmwood Park at Seneca
Walther Christian at Dwight
Ridgewood at St. Bede
Westmont at Ottawa Marquette
DUKANE
Batavia at St. Charles North
Glenbard North at Wheaton-Warrenville South
Lake Park at Geneva
Wheaton North at St. Charles East
DUPAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Metea Valley
Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley
Neuqua Valley at Naperville North
FOX VALLEY
Dundee-Crown at McHenry
Cary-Grove at Jacobs
Crystal Lake South at Hampshire
Huntley at Prairie Ridge
ILLINOIS CENTRAL Eight
Reed-Custer at Herscher
Coal City at Lisle
Manteno at Streator
Wilmington at Peotone
KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 BLUE
Marengo at Johnsburg
Rochelle at Harvard
Sandwich at Richmond-Burton
KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 WHITE
Kaneland at Woodstock
Morris at Woodstock North
Sycamore at Ottawa
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Zion-Benton
NIC 10
Guilford at Harlem
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Lemont at Tinley Park
Oak Forest at Hillcrest
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Eisenhower at Shepard
Richards at Oak Lawn
Argo at Reavis
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Thornridge
Crete-Monee at Thornwood
Thornton at Rich
Riverside-Brookfield at Kankakee
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE
Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor
Lockport at Sandburg
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central
Stagg at Andrew
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Glenbard East
Elgin at Bartlett
South Elgin at Larkin
Streamwood at Glenbard South
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Addison Trail at Hinsdale Souh
Proviso Easat at Leyden
Willowbrook at Downers Grove South
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Downers Grove North at Proviso West
Oak Park at York
NONCONFERENCE
West Aurora at Plainfield East
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East
Hinsdale Central at Morton
Bremen at Evergreen Park
Milwaukee Science, Wis. at Aurora Central
Minooka at Romeoville
Oswego East at Plainfield South
Oswego at Joliet Central
Plainfield North at Joliet West
Plano at LaSalle-Peru
Yorkville at Plainfield Central
Saturday, Sept. 16
CCL-ESCC BLUE
Brother Rice at Loyola
PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL
Dunbar vs. Gage Park at Rockne
DuSable vs. Harlan at Gately
PUBLIC BLUE NORTH
Kelly vs. Foreman at Winnemac
PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH
Longwood vs. Julian at Eckersall
PUBLIC BLUE WEST
Kennedy vs. Marshall at Lane
PUBLIC RED
Amundsen at Westinghouse
Clark vs. Bulls Prep at Rockne
Kenwood vs. Simeon at Gately
Perspectives vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall
PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL
Noble Academy vs. DRW at Winnemac
Golder vs. ASPIRA at Lane
Muchin vs. Raunter at Winnemac
Pritzker vs. Hansberry at Eckersall
PUBLIC WHITE NORTH-WEST
Mather vs. Lake View at Lane
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH-CENTRAL
Dyett vs. Carver at Gately
Goode vs. Richards at Stagg Stadium
PUBLIC WHITE WEST
Orr vs. Crane at Rockne
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
TF South at TF North
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Lyons at Glenbard West
NONCONFERENCE
Farragut vs. Bogan at Stagg Stadium
St. Anne at South Fork