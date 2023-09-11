The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
News Politics Elections

Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos

Democrat Susanna Gibson, 40, a nurse practitioner and married mother of two young children, is running for the legislature in one of the state’s most competitive districts.

By  Sarah Rankin | Associated Press and Denise LaVoie | AP
   
SHARE Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for the Virginia House of Delegates, denounced the sharing of sexually explicit videos as a violation of the law and her privacy.

Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for the Virginia House of Delegates, denounced the sharing of sexually explicit videos as a violation of the law and her privacy.

Getty

RICHMOND, Va. — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts.

Screenshots of Susanna Gibson on the website were shared with The Associated Press. The campaign for Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in a district just outside Richmond, issued a statement Monday in which it denounced the sharing of the videos as a violation of the law and her privacy. Gibson called the exposure of the videos “the worst gutter politics.”

Related

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said in the statement. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

The Washington Post first reported the videos on Monday.

The revelation marked an explosive turn in a contest that will carry significant weight in determining the balance of power in the Virginia General Assembly. The race has attracted large amounts of spending and interest for an off-year legislative race.

Democrats control the Senate by a four-vote margin, and Republicans control the House of Delegates by the same margin, with four seats currently vacant. The parties are waging intense legislative battles as GOP rising national political star Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks to bolster his conservative agenda with full control of state government.

Gibson said that exposing the videos is “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.” Gibson’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, said that disseminating the videos is a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law, which makes it a crime to “maliciously” disseminate or sell nude or sexual images of another person with the intent to “coerce, harass, or intimidate.”

Related

“A criminal act has occurred here, and that’s the dissemination of revenge porn by a Republican operative,” Watkins told the AP.

Watkins cited a 2021 Virginia Court of Appeals ruling that found it was unlawful for a man to secretly record his girlfriend during a consensual sexual encounter even if he did not show the video to other people. The court found that consent to being seen is not the same as consent to being recorded.

Gibson, 40, a nurse practitioner and married mother of two young children, won a Democratic primary in June and is running against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the most competitive districts in the state.

“I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign,” Owen said in a statement.

A top-ranking Virginia Democrat immediately came to Gibson’s defense after the videos were reported by the Post. “Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign,” Sen. L. Louise Lucas said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Garren Shipley, a spokesman for Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Gibson and Owen are competing in the 57th District, an area that includes suburbs of Richmond in both Henrico and Goochland counties. The district chose Youngkin by a 51.2%-to-48.3% margin in 2021, but in the 2022 congressional midterm elections, the split in the district was 50% Democratic to 49.1% Republican.

Gibson has said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade propelled her into the race.

Gibson had an account on Chaturbate, a legal website where viewers can watch live webcam performances that feature nudity and sexual activity, according to the screenshots reviewed by the AP. The videos show GIbson and her husband, John David Gibson, having sex and at times looking into the camera and asking viewers for donations in the form of “tokens” or “tips” to watch a private show.

Chaturbate videos are streamed live on that site and are often archived on other publicly available sites, the Post reported. More than a dozen videos posted under Gibson’s Chaturbate username were archived on one of those sites — Recurbate — in September 2022, the month after she announced her candidacy. The most recent were two videos archived on Sept. 30, 2022. It is unclear when the livestream occurred.

Next Up In News
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in D.C. presiding over federal election subversion case
Oak Park native, Moroccan husband collect donations for mountain rescue team following deadly earthquake
Chicagoans to be told this week where they can receive free updated COVID-19 vaccine
VA argues for limiting veterans’ GI Bill benefits in case before Supreme Court
Finance Committee OKs $25 million settlement to two men wrongfully convicted of 1993 murder of IIT hoops star
University of Chicago launches training academy for violence prevention workers: ‘You’re made to make history’
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday. His attorneys have asked that Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the Justice Department case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election, recuse herself. Chutkan is an appointee of former President Barack Obama.
Nation/World
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in D.C. presiding over federal election subversion case
The ex-president said Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the case accusing him of seeking to overturn the 2020 election, has shown bias against him in public comments.
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press
 
Steven Tyler (right) sings alongside bandmate Joe Perry during an Aerosmith concert Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.
Entertainment and Culture
Aerosmith’s Chicago farewell show postponed after Steven Tyler injury
United Center stop on ‘Peace Out’ tour now set for February.
By Darel Jevens
 
Members of the Association of Tour Guides of the Anti-Atlas look through devastated villages in Morocco. The skilled mountain guides are using their knowledge of remote routes to aid in rescue efforts. Their former colleague, Brahim Inknjtaoun, and his wife, now live in the U.S. and are collecting donations to assist.
Nation/World
Oak Park native, Moroccan husband collect donations for mountain rescue team following deadly earthquake
Brahim Inknjtaoun is raising funds to help his former mountain guide colleagues who are assisting with rescue and recovery efforts after Friday’s magnitude 6.8 shaker.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Adbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on September 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs put closer Adbert Alzolay on IL, activate Michael Fulmer
Alzolay will be sidelined until at least the penultimate series of the regular season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
It seems Justin Fields isn’t answer to Bears’ longtime QB woes
Two seasons plus one game into his career, it’s clear Fields is not a great quarterback.
By Rick Telander
 